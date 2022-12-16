Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican.
Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year, in no particular order.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seen during his visit to Kherson, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
In February, the little-known leader of Ukraine was thrust into the global spotlight as he defended his country from Russia’s invasion and delivered chilling speeches from the heart of Kyiv as his homeland was withstanding constant bombardment.
For 10 months, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has managed to rally support from NATO countries despite Ukraine not being a member nation. His resolve has reflected his nation’s resistance in the face of Vladimir Putin’s attempted annexation of the entire country.
When the war first broke out and the United States offered to airlift Zelenskyy out of Ukraine, he famously responded: "I need ammunition, not a ride."
His consistent calls for nations to do more has led to Canada contributing more than $3.4 billion in assistance to Ukraine in both military and humanitarian aid. The war in Ukriane also put renewed focus on Canada's NATO spending commitments, seeing an increase become a key feature of the 2022 federal budget, with the target still not met.
His straightforward and emotional virtual address to Parliament in March brought the realities of war onto the floor of the House of Commons, while at home Zelenskyy’s nightly addresses to his people have been essential to keeping Ukrainians informed amid a world of disinformation.
In an interview on Power Play, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, said those speeches have been crucially important.
"Every single evening he is telling Ukrainians what is happening, what we've done to get the support of our partners, what has been done inside the country to repair the [power] grids to warm up the people," said Kovaliv.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
In March, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made the ultimate power play of the year in striking a supply-and-confidence agreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The agreement is slated to last until 2025 if, and only if, the Liberals keep up their end of the bargain by delivering on key policy planks.
In the first year of the deal, the NDP has forced the government to start what for now is a stop-gap dental benefit program for children under the age of 12 from low-income households, but is supposed to soon evolve into a more comprehensive national dental plan.
Two other wins for the NDP were the doubling of the GST tax credit and the one-time $500 top-up of the Canada Housing Benefit.
But as the health-care system continues to fray, the deal is showing to not be iron-clad.
"There might be a moment where after we've exhausted fighting and we've pushed as much as we can and there's no more this government's willing to do for people and the prime minister is no longer willing to listen to us or to be forced to do what's right, and at that point we'll make a decision," said Singh in an interview.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre asks a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
After a seven-month leadership campaign that saw intense attacks against his fellow candidates, Pierre Poilievre walked away with an easy first ballot victory. When the results were announced in September, the long-time Tory managed to secure 68 per cent of the available electoral points and came in as the first choice in nearly all of the country’s 338 ridings.
The decisive victory followed a divisive campaign, and that sentiment continued as Poilievre took his seat in the House of Commons opposite Trudeau.
With the cost-of-living crunch and inflation top issues for most Canadians, Poilievre and the Conservatives have hammered the Liberals in question period, claiming the pandemic spending has created the current economic climate. Firing back, Trudeau has repeatedly called out Poilievre's controversial views on using crypto-currency and his claim that he'd fire the Governor of the Bank of Canada.
Internally, Poilievre has managed to rally the Conservatives after two disappointing election results in 2021 and 2019, calling for his caucus to head into the new year standing on the side of "common people."
Emergencies Act Inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau
Commissioner Paul Rouleau speaks with Freedom Corp. counsel Brendan Miller before asking security to remove the lawyer from the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Making history as the first person to lead a national Public Order Emergency Commission as prescribed in the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau had a mammoth task ahead of him even before an unforeseen surgery delayed his work.
Ultimately, he and his team of commission counsel lawyers had six weeks to question more than 70 witnesses and parse through thousands of pages of documentation related to the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" protests.
Despite the tall task, Rouleau managed to keep the commission's public hearings on track, even when the marathon hearings' cross-examinations became adversarial or conspiratorial.
While the fact-finding portion of the commission's work is now complete, Rouleau is facing down a February 2023 deadline to distill it all down and report back to Parliament. His findings are sure to be consequential, and any recommended changes will prompt interesting political debates ahead.
Indigenous leaders' push towards reconciliation
Gerald Antoine, center, First Nations NWT Regional Chief, is flanked by Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami delegation, left, and Cassidy Caron, President of the Metis community, as they meet reporters in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, after their meeting with Pope Francis, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
This year, a delegation of Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors travelled to the Vatican. A week of meetings culminated in the Pope apologizing to Indigenous delegates at a public audience.
Then, history was made as the Pope travelled to this country and made an apology on Canadian soil. The six-day visit took the Pope to Alberta, Quebec and the territory of Nunavut, and focused on publicly addressing the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
Last month, the House of Commons unanimously agreed to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools was a genocide.
But, Indigenous leaders in this country have been clear: the apology and recognition of the wrongs done is only the start, not the end when it comes to what the responsibilities of federal government and institutions like the Catholic Church.
And, as a new report from the Yellowhead Institute indicates, Canada still has a long way to go when it comes to reconciliation. The report found that of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action, just 13 have been completed to-date, two of which got done this year.
"At this rate, it will take 42 years, or until 2065, to complete all the calls to action," it states.
Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed both travelled to Rome and were with survivors when the Pope came to Canada. In an interview, the two Indigenous leaders spoke about how the apology was a “culmination of decades of work,” that meant something different to each person.
Now, they said, Canadian officials need to keep pushing down the road to reconciliation.
"From a systemic perspective, and from a relationships perspective, it also unlocks the potential to do more work together," Obed said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have identified a 4,000-year-old toolkit once owned by a goldsmith, which was found at a significant ancient burial site near Stonehenge.
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
Explainer: What flu strain is circulating now and why so many kids are getting sick
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
CBSA seizes record 2,500 kg of opium from shipping pallets in Vancouver
The Canada Border Services Agency has made a historic drug bust in Vancouver. Nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium have been seized from 247 shipping pallets, marking the largest drug bust of its kind by the CBSA.
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Canada
-
CBSA seizes record 2,500 kg of opium from shipping pallets in Vancouver
The Canada Border Services Agency has made a historic drug bust in Vancouver. Nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium have been seized from 247 shipping pallets, marking the largest drug bust of its kind by the CBSA.
-
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
-
Crown tasked with rare case of no body and no identity in alleged serial killer case
More than two weeks have passed since police laid additional murder charges against an alleged serial killer, including one for the killing of an unidentified woman whose remains have not been found.
-
Large snowstorm hovering over Eastern Ontario, travelling east to Atlantic Canada this weekend
A large storm system from the U.S. is in the nation's capital Friday, as eastern Quebec and the Maritimes brace for more snow and freezing rain Saturday.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
World
-
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
A medical transport plane with three crew members on board has gone missing on a flight between Maui and the Big Island, according to a statement from the company.
-
Nobel laureate economist faces sex harassment investigation
A U.S. university is investigating a Nobel laureate, Philip Dybvig, over sexual harassment allegations that the economist's attorney dismisses as "professional rivalry."
-
Accused NYC subway shooter now faces more federal charges
Frank James, the man authorities have said was behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured in April, now faces 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, according to a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury Friday.
-
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.
-
U.S. TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons
The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a gun in their carry-on bag after intercepting a record number of firearms at security checkpoints this year.
-
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump
Politics
-
Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022
The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.
-
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
-
'Money on the table': Those who don't file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
Canadians who don't file their tax returns are sometimes shocked to find out how much money they're owed by the government for years of missed benefits, says the head of a non-profit organization working to build financial literacy among low-income people.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations for flu fall in Canada for 1st time in weeks: federal data
While rates of influenza continue to remain high across the country, recent federal data suggest the situation may be improving as pediatric hospitalizations fell for the first time in weeks.
-
Explainer: What flu strain is circulating now and why so many kids are getting sick
The flu has returned with a vengeance after being absent for a couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hitting children especially hard. Here's what doctors say is happening, and why.
-
Few Canadians plan to donate blood and plasma this holiday season, despite a big need
A new Ipsos survey shows that while 6 out of 10 eligible donors in Canada believe donating blood or plasma is important, only 10 per cent plan to donate, despite a pressing need for several blood types.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter chaos too much? There are plenty of other options
Twitter has been engulfed in chaos since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the helm, cutting the company's workforce in half, upending the platform's verification system, reinstating previously banned accounts - including those of white nationalists - and suspending journalists who've been covering him.
-
U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices
The U.S. Senate late on Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on government-owned devices.
-
Student solves 2,500-year-old grammatical puzzle
An Indian PhD student at the University of Cambridge has made what language experts are calling a "revolutionary discovery" in solving a 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical puzzle.
Entertainment
-
Witness on tape says she saw Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion 's former close friend and assistant said in a recorded interview played for jurors Friday that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan's feet.
-
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
-
'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission
Just three months after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Jane Fonda has announced that her cancer is now in remission and she is set to stop chemotherapy treatment.
Business
-
Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses.
-
Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says
High interest rates will continue to hold back homebuyers into the new year, except in Ontario and British Columbia, a new report by RBC says.
-
S&P/TSX composite slides again as hopes for 'Santa Claus rally' fade
Investor hopes for a "Santa Claus rally" this December were dampened yet again Friday, as broad-based declines capped a week of losses on North American markets.
Lifestyle
-
Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull
Business is bouncing back in Bethlehem after two years in the doldrums during the coronavirus pandemic, lifting spirits in the traditional birthplace of Jesus ahead of the Christmas holiday.
-
How to try the TikTok skincare trend 'skin cycling'
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
-
Several hot tubs recalled due to 'burn hazard': Health Canada
A safety notification was issued by Health Canada warning that several hot tubs have been recalled due to "burn hazard."
Sports
-
Concern for virus-hit France as 5 players miss training ahead of World Cup final
Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina.
-
'Driven, motivated' Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
After scoring once in Canada's two games at last year's world juniors that were eventually shuttered because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Olen Zellweger led the reimaged August tournament in scoring among defencemen with two goals and 11 points to help his country win its 19th gold medal.
-
FIFA targets US $11B revenue through 2026 World Cup in North America
FIFA expects to earn US $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men's World Cup in North America set to deliver a big rise in revenue.
Autos
-
U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic
U.S. safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors' Cruise LLC can stop too quickly or unexpectedly quit moving, potentially stranding passengers.
-
Jay Leno details how his 'face caught on fire' in first interview since accident
Jay Leno has opened up for the first time about the accident that left him with severe burns to his face and body.
-
Drinkers falling asleep in the road are dying in traffic accidents, Tokyo police warn
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.