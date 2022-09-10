Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot

OTTAWA -

Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot.

After a seven-month campaign in which Poilievre was largely perceived as the frontrunner, he won the election decisively. Receiving 68.15 per cent of the vote, Poilievre far outpaced runner up Jean Charest's 16.07 per cent of the vote.

Leslyn Lewis placed third, with 9.69 per cent of the vote. Roman Baber placed fourth, with 5.03 per cent of the vote, and Scott Aitchison finished last with 1.06 per cent of the vote.

The Conservative Party of Canada announced the results of the mail-in ballot election at slightly pared-down event in downtown Ottawa on Saturday night.

More to come...