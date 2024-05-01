Canada

    • Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported

    Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are headed to St. John's, N.L., after a plane overshot a runway at the city's airport this afternoon.

    An official from PAL Airlines confirms the turboprop plane involved was chartered from the company and that it went slightly beyond the runway during a landing.

    There were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew.

    A statement from the company says the plane left the runway just before it came to a stop. 

    It says passengers got off the plane with help from a PAL crew, who then took them to the airline's charter facility.

    The St. John's International Airport says in a social media post that the runway has been closed while officials assess the situation, and it warns that flights could be delayed.

    The safety board says the aircraft involved was a De Havilland Dash 8, which PAL's website says can seat up to 76 passengers.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News