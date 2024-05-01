Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are headed to St. John's, N.L., after a plane overshot a runway at the city's airport this afternoon.

An official from PAL Airlines confirms the turboprop plane involved was chartered from the company and that it went slightly beyond the runway during a landing.

There were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew.

A statement from the company says the plane left the runway just before it came to a stop.

It says passengers got off the plane with help from a PAL crew, who then took them to the airline's charter facility.

The St. John's International Airport says in a social media post that the runway has been closed while officials assess the situation, and it warns that flights could be delayed.

The safety board says the aircraft involved was a De Havilland Dash 8, which PAL's website says can seat up to 76 passengers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024