Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'

OTTAWA -

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into "disgusting" comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.

Jeremy MacKenzie was referring to Anaida Poilievre on an online video stream over the weekend when he suggested she be sexually assaulted.

MacKenzie, 36, is the high-profile founder of the online group "Diagolon," which shares members and affiliation with the "Freedom Convoy," as well as those opposed to government-mandated health restrictions.

He is facing assault and firearms charges in Saskatchewan and his native Nova Scotia related to separate incidents.

Poilievre, who was previously photographed shaking MacKenzie's hand at a Conservative leadership campaign event in Nova Scotia, called MacKenzie and the other man in the video "dirtbags" and "losers" and said he will not tolerate people threatening his family.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, MacKenzie says he was drinking when he made the comments and nobody meant any harm by it.

Mendicino: RCMP work will be undertaken independently, notes consistent w rise of hate.



"It shouldn't matter whether or not you're a member of the Liberal Party or the Conservative Party or any other party...All parliamentarians need to be united in condemning this language." — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 26, 2022

Statement from the Hon. Pierre Poilievre pic.twitter.com/LekmhiLbUa — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 26, 2022

Trudeau earlier, on Poilievre/Diagolon/RCMP matter:



"No one should ever be subject to threats of violence or the kind of hatred that we've seen increasingly, in the public discourse, and the publics sphere. It's important that we all stand up and condemn that." #cdnpoli — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 26, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.