Politics

    • New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis

    OTTAWA -

    Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.

    Draft guidelines on the recognition of guests during a joint address of Parliament have been circulated to all House leaders and other officers of Parliament, said Mathieu Gravel, a spokesperson for Fergus.

    "Feedback will be incorporated before the Speaker shares these guidelines with members," he said in a statement.

    House leaders did not provide details of the draft guidelines, and Gravel said he cannot say more at this time.

    Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit created by the Nazis to help fight the Soviet Union, was welcomed to the House of Commons in September to hear a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Liberal MP Anthony Rota, who invited the 98-year-old Hunka and introduced him as a hero, resigned as Speaker over his decision. Fergus was elected to succeed Rota in October.

    In his apology, Rota said he alone was responsible for the invitation and that neither the Prime Minister's Office nor the Ukrainian delegation had been aware of it.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also apologized on behalf of Parliament.

    Senior Canadian politicians called the episode an international embarrassment, while Russia used the controversy to advance propaganda seeking to legitimize its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

    Many MPs later expressed their disgust in participating in the House ovation for Hunka, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pushed for hearings to determine how the invitation happened.

    The Conservatives argued the blame should have laid solely with the Prime Minister's Office, saying the government had a responsibility to vet attendees of such a high-profile event for security reasons.

    One of the main functions of the House of Commons is to hold the government to account, said Steven Chaplin, who was senior legal counsel for the House for 12 years.

    "So going to government for anything, the House does it very, very, very reluctantly," Chaplin said.

    The Speaker also has independence from the government when it comes to invitations.

    "Even if (Rota) had gone to the government and they said the (invite) was a bad idea, they couldn't have stopped him," Chaplin said.

    That independence extends to the administration of the House.

    "Even if the sergeant-at-arms and protocol people knew this, all they could do is inform the members, because the members control their own processes, and how to resolve things is up to the House and not the government," Chaplin said.

    The Speaker's independence is enshrined in a memorandum of understanding brought in by the Harper government following the 2014 attack by a gunman who stormed Parliament Hill.

    The calamity prompted the creation of the Parliamentary Protective Service, which is responsible for the physical security of the parliamentary precinct.

    However, the protective service will vet only for security threats, not political sensitivities, said Chaplin.

    A former spokesperson for Rota had said in September that the vetting process for guests who had attended Zelenskyy's address in Parliament was "for physical security threats, not reputational threats."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.

    IN DEPTH

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News