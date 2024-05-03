Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week

More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including Skims kids' sleep sets, ground pork and leaf blowers.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Tuesday for Centennial Food Service's ground pork due to possible metal pieces in the meat.
The 5-kilogram packages of ground pork have production dates listed as Nov. 6 and 8 of 2023.
The CFIA did not mention whether there have been any reports of illness associated with the product nor how the recall was triggered.
This comes after the CFIA recalled Wednesday Balocco's Ciambelle biscuits, in the cream and egg flavour, due to possible plastic pieces in the cookies.
The 350-gram bags can be identified by their Universal Product Code 8001100011875 and best-before date of Jan. 31, 2025.
Health Canada issued a joint recall Thursday for Skims' children's fleece sleep set due to flammability hazards.
The recall involving Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand is for matching plaid shirt and pants sleepwear sets in four colours: blue, multi, cypress and wine. The recalled sets were sold in sizes ranging from 2T to 10.
They've been recalled because they do not meet flammability standards for the Children's Sleepwear Regulations, the advisory said.
According to the recall, loose-fitting sleepwear can make contact with stoves, candles and matches more easily than tight-fitting sleepwear, increasing the risk of burns to a child's body.
The company said only 23 sleep sets were sold in Canada from November 2023 to February 2024, and more than 800 were sold in the U.S.
As of April 19, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the sleep sets and contact Skims for a refund.
Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Creativity Street's foam rollers due to higher-than-normal lead levels.
The kids' foam rollers can be identified by Universal Product Code 021196051706, located on the back of the cardboard label of the packaging.
The rollers have a yellow pattern and plastic handles in various colours, the recall said.
The handles of the foam rollers contain lead, posing a risk of exposure to kids. According to the recall, lead is toxic and has serious health effects, including anemia, vomiting, diarrhea and serious brain injury.
The company said 24 foam rollers were sold in Canada between September 2023 and January 2024.
No incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada as of April 19.
Health Canada urges customers to stop using the foam rollers and contact Dixon for a return and refund.
Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for DR Power's leaf vacuums and blowers due to laceration hazard.
The recall impacts three products – a leaf blower, a tow-behind leaf vacuum and a walk-behind leaf vacuum – which were sold in orange and black.
The full list of the blowers' and vacuums' model numbers is on Health Canada's website.
The recall said the equipment's components can come loose inside the unit and eject, which could cause injuries to both the users and those nearby.
The company said 953 units have been sold in Canada from September 2014 to February 2024, and while no incidents or injuries have been reported in Canada, 22 incidents have been reported in the U.S.
Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Essential Medical Supply’s hand bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation hazards.
The recall involves four different configurations of the rails, including with and without floor supports and pouches.
The recall said when the hand bed rail is attached to a bed, the user can become trapped within it, or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This can cause injury or even death by asphyxiation, it added.
As of April 24, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries, and only 20 units were sold in Canada between October 2006 to December 2021.
Health Canada said customers should stop using the hand bed rails.
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the first time the three-time champion has needed an exemption to play.
Emotional support animal registrations in the United States reached 115,832 last year, by an industry group’s count. But in the eyes of reptile rescuer Joie Henney, there’s only one: 'Wally Gator.'
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With the sheer number of passwords needed today, it may come as no surprise that over 60 per cent of Canadians feel overwhelmed, and over a third reportedly forget their passwords monthly.
A pro-Palestinian activist group says its international co-ordinator, who was arrested in a Vancouver hate-crime investigation, was released with an order not to attend any protests for the next five months.
The Province of New Brunswick will attempt to dissolve an education council over litigation fees.
One person is in custody after two people were found dead in a home in St. Catharines.
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed Thursday due to a "cybersecurity incident," marking the fifth straight day of closures.
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
A police officer who was involved in clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building earlier this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed Thursday.
Since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, attacks and harassment of Russians -- prominent or not -- have been blamed on Moscow's intelligence operatives across Europe and elsewhere.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring ID to vote in the U.K.'s local elections.
The parliament of Georgia cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country's bid for membership in the European Union.
A Pennsylvania nurse who administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and other charges Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison.
Hamas said Thursday that it was sending a delegation to Egypt for further ceasefire talks, in a new sign of progress in attempts by international mediators to hammer out an agreement between Israel and the militant group to end the war in Gaza.
A federal commission of inquiry into foreign interference is slated to release a report today on alleged meddling in the last two general elections.
A Conservative MP is challenging claims by House of Commons administration that a China-backed hacking attempt did not impact any members of Parliament, because the attack was on his personal email.
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of U.S. dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put US$275 million toward research and education around menopause, the significant hormone shift women go through in middle age.
Many species of animals form social groups and behave collectively: An elephant herd follows its matriarch, flocking birds fly in unison, humans gather at concert events. Even humble fruit flies organize themselves into regularly spaced clusters, researchers have found.
China on Friday launched a lunar probe to land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Scientists studying a Neanderthal woman's remains have painstakingly pieced together her skull from 200 bone fragments to understand what she may have looked like.
The start of the first civil trial stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival, at which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, has been delayed.
By its nature, it's nearly anonymous work, with stunt performers doubling for daintier stars. But Leitch, a longtime stuntman before he became a director, and "The Fall Guy," which opens in theatres Friday, hope to redefine the role of stunt work in Hollywood.
Guitarist Duane Eddy, best known for twangy riffs on hits such as 'Rebel Rouser' and 'Cannonball,' has died at the age of 86.
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
Co-operatives are found in many forms, from agricultural co-ops to grocery stores, gas stations and car-shares. Their exact business models vary, but what they have in common is that they are owned by their members, who have a share in the organization and a say in how it runs.
A Freedom Mobile customer who sued the company for negligence after a "SIM swap" scam cost him more than $63,000 in bitcoin will have to go through the company's arbitration process to pursue his claim, a B.C. court has ruled.
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
Canada's para hockey team gets another swing at winning a world championship on home ice. The 2024 edition at Calgary's WinSport Arena, where the Canadians open against Japan on Saturday, provides more familiar territory.
William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series.
Tiger Woods accepted a special exemption for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, the first time the three-time champion has needed an exemption to play.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
A Freedom Mobile customer who sued the company for negligence after a "SIM swap" scam cost him more than $63,000 in bitcoin will have to go through the company's arbitration process to pursue his claim, a B.C. court has ruled.
A pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey Thursday, according to authorities.
A long-standing freeze on the number of gambling tables and machines allowed in Vancouver could be relaxed on behalf of the Parq Casino and Hastings Racecourse.
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
The federal government is set to announce funding to help Toronto host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With the sheer number of passwords needed today, it may come as no surprise that over 60 per cent of Canadians feel overwhelmed, and over a third reportedly forget their passwords monthly.
Police are looking for a man who set a nativity scene on fire at a church in northeast Calgary.
Ottawa released its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report on Thursday, less than a day after a major carbon capture and storage project was scrapped by Edmonton-based Capital Power.
The southbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed near Okotoks after RCMP say a fuel tanker and pickup truck collided.
The weather is nice in the capital this Friday with warm temperatures and no rain. Enjoy it while it lasts!
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Ottawa released its Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report on Thursday, less than a day after a major carbon capture and storage project was scrapped by Edmonton-based Capital Power.
A produce company with Edmonton roots has found big success with tiny potatoes.
A campaign that started online has many Canadian shoppers promising to boycott Loblaw companies in May, but a local expert says the boycott is unlikely to take off.
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
Two recent violent incidents in Prince Edward Island are an example of the danger health-care workers face in crowded emergency rooms.
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFPS) is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since February.
A serious collision at the intersection of Highway #1 and Highway #606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.
Three months since the Government of Saskatchewan stopped funding single use pipes and needles for safe consumption sites – those working on the ground with people battling addiction say the effects are clear.
Passenger volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels at Regina’s International Airport (YQR).
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Police have once again raided magic mushroom dispensaries in Kitchener and Cambridge.
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
For the second time this week, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police have dealt with a dangerous person roaming their streets.
Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.
A Barrie nurse was voted as one of three to be honoured by the nursing association this year.
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
Jim Crichton is no stranger to the spotlight – having spent two decades at the anchor desk of CTV Windsor’s newscast. He’s also no stranger to the annual gala held by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, often serving as emcee for the evening.
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
Phase 1 of the reconstruction of Queen Street in downtown Sault Ste. Marie is getting underway, although it will be scaled down from the original plan.
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.