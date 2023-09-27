PM Trudeau apologizes for Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran during Zelenskyy visit

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering "unreserved apologies" for Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

"The Speaker was solely responsible for the invitation and recognition of this man, and has wholly accepted that responsibility and stepped down,” Trudeau told reporters on his way into question period.

“This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament, and Canada. All of us who were in this House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped even though we did so, unaware of the context," Trudeau said before entering the House of Commons to answer for the situation for the first time since the controversy exploded.

Anthony Rota resigned from the House Speaker position Tuesday, the result of all-party pressure for him to do so after he invited 98-year-old Ukrainian veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in a volunteer unit under Nazi command to Parliament.

The recognition happened during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address last Friday and has led to international embarrassment for the Canadian government.

"It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust. It was deeply, deeply painful for Jewish people…. and the many millions who were targeted by the Nazi genocide," Trudeau said.

"Every year, there are fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors to share firsthand the horrors of what they experienced. And it is therefore incumbent upon us all to ensure that no one ever forgets what happened.

Trudeau also said Canada is "deeply sorry" for the situation this has put Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation in, calling it "extremely troubling" that such an egregious error is being used as propaganda by Russia and its supporters to amplify false narratives about what Ukraine is fighting for.

While some of the initial acrimony has calmed over the mistake for which Rota has taken full responsibility, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has continued to push for Trudeau to heed requests from Jewish advocacy groups for a personal apology.

"There's always someone else to blame when it comes to Justin Trudeau. But, here's the reality: responsibility and power go together. If he wants the power, he has to take the responsibility and come to the floor of the House of Commons today and apologize," Poilievre said. "The prime minister needs to let the world know that he takes responsibility for this colossal failure."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for Trudeau to come forward with a plan to prevent a similarly sordid situation from occurring again and to remedy the negative impact the incident has had on Canada's worldwide reputation.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) have said an apology from the prime minister would be "an important step," as would seeing the Procedure and House Affairs Committee launch public hearings to investigate the vetting failures and measures needed to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.

"Justin Trudeau doesn't have to apologize for anything he did personally, we know that it's Anthony Rota who did this. But, it's Canada that's wearing this. It's all of us. It's you, it's me, it's 40 million Canadians who are wearing this shame internationally," said CTV News' political commentator and former NDP leader Tom Mulcair, on CTV News Channel Wednesday morning.

"It's not enough to say that the guy who's resigned that nobody's heard of is gone. Trudeau has got to stand up. … He doesn't have to say that he did it, because anybody who knows about our Parliament knows it's not Trudeau's fault. … But, he has the responsibility as our head of government to try to talk to the world and say, 'This has happened, I acknowledge it, it's shameful and we will make sure that steps are taken in the future that nothing like this could ever happen again.'"

Facing reporters' questions over whether a further apology on behalf of the nation is required, Liberal MPs didn't directly answer. Immigration Minister Marc Miller suggested Canada's "really dark history" and the presence of Nazi war criminals needs to be reckoned with, while Health Minister Mark Holland implored calm over a continued politicization of this "absolutely massive mistake … that set back the cause of democracy."

This is a developing story. More to come.