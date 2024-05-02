Jurors in Trump hush money trial hear recording of pivotal call on plan to buy affair story

Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Jurors in the hush money trial of Donald Trump heard a recording Thursday of him discussing with his then-lawyer and personal fixer a plan to purchase the silence of a Playboy model who has said she had an affair with the former president.
A visibly irritated Trump leaned forward at the defence table, and jurors appeared riveted as prosecutors played the September 2016 recording that attorney Michael Cohen secretly made of himself briefing his celebrity client on a plan to buy Karen McDougal's story of an extramarital relationship.
Though the recording surfaced years ago, it is perhaps the most colourful piece of evidence presented to jurors so far to connect Trump to the hush money payments at the centre of his criminal trial in Manhattan. It followed hours of testimony from a lawyer who negotiated the deal for McDougal's silence and admitted to being stunned that his hidden-hand efforts might have contributed to Trump's White House victory.
"What have we done?" attorney Keith Davidson texted the then-editor of the National Enquirer, which had buried stories of sexual encounters to prevent them surfacing in the final days of the bitterly contested presidential race. "Oh my god," came the response from Dylan Howard.
"There was an understanding that our efforts may have in some way -- strike that -- our activities may have in some way assisted the presidential campaign of Donald Trump," Davidson told jurors, though he acknowledged under cross-examination that he dealt directly with Cohen and never Trump.
The testimony from Davidson was designed to directly connect the hush money payments to Trump's presidential ambitions and to bolster prosecutors' argument that the case is about interference in the 2016 election rather than simply sex and money. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sought to establish that link not just to secure a conviction but also to persuade the public of the significance of the case, which may be the only one of four Trump prosecutions to reach trial this year.
"This is sort of gallows humour. It was on election night as the results were coming in," Davidson explained. "There was sort of surprise among the broadcasters and others that Mr. Trump was leading in the polls, and there was a growing sense that folks were about ready to call the election."
Davidson is seen as a vital building block for the prosecution's case that Trump and his allies schemed to bury unflattering stories in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. He represented both McDougal and porn actor Stormy Daniels in negotiations that resulted in the purchase of rights to their claims of sexual encounters with Trump and those stories getting squelched, a tabloid industry practice known as "catch-and-kill."
Davidson is one of multiple key players testifying in advance of Cohen, the star prosecution witness who paid Daniels US$130,000 for her silence and also recorded himself, weeks before the election, telling Trump about a plan to purchase the rights to McDougal's story from the National Enquirer so it would never come out. The tabloid had previously bought McDougal's story to bury it on Trump's behalf.
At one point in the recording, Cohen revealed that he had spoken to then-Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg about "how to set the whole thing up with funding." To which Trump can be heard responding: "What do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?"
Trump can be heard suggesting that the payment be made with cash, prompting Cohen to object by saying "no" four times. Trump can then be heard saying "check" before the recording cuts off.
Trump's lawyers sought earlier in the day to blunt the potential harm of Davidson's testimony by getting him to acknowledge that he never had any interactions with Trump -- only Cohen. In fact, Davidson said, he had never been in the same room as Trump until his testimony.
He also said he was unfamiliar with the Trump Organization's record-keeping practices and that any impressions he had of Trump himself came through others.
"I had no personal interactions with Donald Trump. It either came from my clients, Mr. Cohen or some other source, but certainly not him," Davidson said.
The line of questioning from Trump attorney Emil Bove appeared intended to cast Trump as removed from the negotiations and to suggest that Cohen was handling the hush-money matters on his own.
Bove also noted that Davidson had been involved in similar payments for clients that had nothing to do with presidential politics, grilling him about previous instances in which he solicited money to suppress embarrassing stories, including one involving wrestler Hulk Hogan.
By the time Davidson negotiated hush money payments for McDougal and Daniels, Bove asked Davidson whether he was "pretty well versed in coming right up to the line without committing extortion, right?"
"I had familiarized myself with the law," Davidson replied.
Earlier Thursday, jurors viewed a confidential agreement requiring Daniels to keep quiet about her claims that she had a tryst with the married Trump a decade earlier. The agreement, dated less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, called for her to receive US$130,000 in exchange for her silence.
The money was paid by Cohen, and the agreement referred to both Trump and Daniels with pseudonyms: David Dennison and Peggy Peterson.
"It is understood and agreed that the true name and identity of the person referred to as 'DAVID DENNISON' in the Settlement Agreement is Donald Trump," the document stated, with Trump's name written in by hand.
After the payment was made, Trump's company reimbursed Cohen and logged the payments to him as legal expenses, prosecutors have said in charging the former president with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records -- a charge punishable by up to four years in prison.
While testifying Thursday, Davidson also recalled Cohen ranting to him about Trump in a phone conversation about a month after the 2016 election, complaining that he had been passed over for a job in the new administration and that Trump had yet to reimburse him for the Daniels payment.
He also recalled Cohen telling him that he and Trump were "very upset" when The Wall Street Journal published an article that exposed a separate US$150,000 National Enquirer arrangement with McDougal, who has said she and Trump had an affair, just days before the election.
"He wanted to know who the source of the article was, why someone would be the source of this type of article. He was upset by the timing," Davidson said of Cohen. "He stated his boss was very upset, and he threatened to sue Karen McDougal."
Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied relationships with either woman, as well as any wrongdoing in the case.
Before the start of testimony, prosecutors requested US$1,000 fines for each of four comments by Trump that they say violated a judge's gag order barring him from attacking witnesses, jurors and others closely connected to the case. Such a penalty would be on top of a US$9,000 fine that Judge Juan M. Merchan imposed Tuesday related to nine separate violations that he found.
Merchan did not immediately rule on the request for fresh sanctions, though he indicated he was not particularly concerned about one of the four statements flagged by prosecutors.
The prospect of further punishment underscores the challenges Trump the presidential candidate faces in adjusting to the role of criminal defendant subject to rigid courtroom protocol that he does not control. It also remains to be seen whether any rebuke from the court will lead Trump to adjust his behaviour given the campaign trail benefit he believes he derives from painting the case as politically motivated.
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a scuba dive boat captain to four years in custody and three years supervised release for criminal negligence after 34 people died in a fire aboard the vessel.
Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.
President Joe Biden has called Japan and India “xenophobic” countries that do not welcome immigrants, lumping the two with adversaries China and Russia as he tried to explain their economic circumstances and contrasted the four with the U.S. on immigration.
Montreal police are facing pressure to move in and dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on McGill University campus on Thursday, as a growing number of universities across this country grapple with the tough decision of how to handle the protests.
A B.C. man has been convicted of possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking despite claiming the drugs were not his – a defence the judge said he could not "accept or even entertain."
London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed Thursday due to a "cybersecurity incident," marking the fifth straight day of closures.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has called on the police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the lower field of McGill University's downtown campus in Montreal.
A Cape Breton man who had a collection of police uniforms, patches and hats has pleaded guilty to a charge under the province's Police Identity Management Act.
A pro-Palestinian activist group says its international co-ordinator, who was arrested in a Vancouver hate-crime investigation, was released with an order not to attend any protests for the next five months.
A Pennsylvania nurse who administered lethal or potentially lethal doses of insulin to numerous patients pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and other charges Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison.
The European Union announced Thursday an aid package for Lebanon of 1 billion euros — about US$1.06 billion — much of which will go to boost border control to halt the flow of asylum seekers and migrants from the small, crisis-wracked country across the Mediterranean Sea to Cyprus and Italy.
Gangs in Haiti laid siege to several neighbourhoods in Port-au-Prince, burning homes and exchanging gunfire with police for hours as hundreds fled the violence early Thursday in one of the biggest attacks since Haiti's new prime minister was announced.
A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after a jury said it was deadlocked and could not reach a verdict in the trial of a military contractor accused of contributing to the abuse of detainees at the Abu Ghraib Prison in Iraq two decades ago.
A Conservative MP is challenging claims by House of Commons administration that a China-backed hacking attempt did not impact any members of Parliament, because the attack was on his personal email.
Veterans Affairs staff found themselves working over the Easter weekend, trying to explain why one of the department's social media posts didn't actually mention the holiday.
On Friday, Canadians may get long-awaited answers about the integrity of the country's last two elections, which was thrown into question last year as reports of attempted foreign interference came to light. Here's what we learned.
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of U.S. dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
Halle Berry is joining a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would put US$275 million toward research and education around menopause, the significant hormone shift women go through in middle age.
Nearly a month after the total solar eclipse, at least 160 cases of eye damage have been reported across the country.
Scientists working in Indonesia have observed an orangutan intentionally treating a wound on their face with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.
Scientists studying a Neanderthal woman's remains have painstakingly pieced together her skull from 200 bone fragments to understand what she may have looked like.
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially divorced and single.
The start of the first civil trial stemming from the 2021 Astroworld festival, at which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge, has been delayed.
Guitarist Duane Eddy, best known for twangy riffs on hits such as 'Rebel Rouser' and 'Cannonball,' has died at the age of 86.
Canada’s financial-crime watchdog has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S.
Nova Scotia Power has filed an application with the province's Utility and Review Board to have ratepayers cover the cost of last year's storm damage to the tune of $22 million.
Investors considering where to park their money have a choice: go with a traditional financial adviser or trust in an algorithm. Here are the pros and cons of both.
A Montreal astrologer and horoscope writer just got a boost on his retirement budget, after winning Loto-Quebec’s Grande-Vie prize, which comes in the form of $1,000 a day for life.
What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get.
Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.
Billie Jean King is a 39-time Grand Slam champion and an equal rights champion — and now she's getting the Breakfast of Champions treatment. The twice-inducted tennis Hall of Famer will appear on a limited-edition box of Wheaties.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
Mounties are recommending charges against several people after officers seized more than 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and opioid pills during a series of raids in Metro Vancouver.
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals dropped below 100 this week for the first time since last summer.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
A spike in impaired driving-related collisions has caused Ontario’s provincial police to begin enforcing mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) at all traffic stops in the Greater Toronto Area -- a move one civil rights group says is ‘not acceptable.’
Calgary police and a local advocacy group are urging citizens to watch for warning signs following a deadly domestic assault in the community of Redstone.
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
The Ottawa Police Arson Unit says the fire at an Overbrook apartment building that sent two children and a woman to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning has been deemed suspicious.
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
Several Edmonton Law Courts glass panes were smashed with an axe Wednesday night, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Overall, Edmonton's crime rate was down year over year in 2023 while the severity of crimes — both violent and in general — increased, according to statistics released today by police.
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
The Province of New Brunswick will attempt to dissolve an education council over litigation fees.
An employee at a St. Matthews-area grocery store has been suspended and police are investigating after a confrontation with a customer over the weekend.
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.
A serious collision at the intersection of Highway #1 and Highway #606 near Sintaluta, Sask. has reduced traffic to one lane.
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has categorically denied claims that it is planning to move its headquarters located in Regina to Quebec.
The opposition NDP are calling on the Saskatchewan government to publicly oppose a potential merger of agriculture giants Viterra and Bunge.
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
A Cambridge homeowner says the city ordered him to rebuild a retaining wall along his property on Edward Street. Now, he might have to take a section of it down.
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a serious assault that occurred on April 24 near a gas station in the 300 block of Confederation Drive.
After a lengthy series of instructions from Justice Dan Cornell, a Sudbury jury is deliberating whether to find a suspect guilty of three counts of manslaughter or three counts of murder.
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence that the children of a London family were sexually assaulted by other people besides their parents on different occasions.
A petition opposing the sale of lands next to the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas is gaining 'traction.'
Barrie's photo radar cameras will relocate to new community safety zones this month to curb speeding on neighbourhood roads.
Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.
The family of Jim Lynne is speaking out for the first time since his death in a crash in Wasaga Beach two years ago as the man accused of drunk driving that night prepares to head to trial.
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
The intersection of University Avenue at Church Street has reopened after crews repaired a large sinkhole.
Men in Kilts owner, Ben Snow is frustrated after discovering an aerial lift truck his window washing team had been using at a two-day job near downtown Windsor had been vandalized sometime overnight earlier this week.
B.C. has launched its previously announced secondary suite incentive program, with eligible homeowners able to receive thousands of dollars in forgivable loans to construct a rental unit.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
A 54-year-old suspect has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police capped a three-month investigation with a raid of a residence in Schreiber, Ont.
Social services in the north are bracing for deep funding cuts to homelessness services and Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is calling on the federal government to explain why it is scaling back at a time when the north is facing a social disaster.
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
