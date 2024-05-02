Business

    • April auto sales jump 14 per cent; still below pre-pandemic levels: DesRosiers

    SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa on April 26, 2021. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press) SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa on April 26, 2021. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)
    Toronto -

    DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says April car sales were up 14 per cent compared with the same month last year, though they're still below levels seen pre-pandemic.

    Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.

    Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, says the market has seen 18 straight months of year-over-year gains but momentum appears to be dissipating.

    King says corporate performance varied widely with some companies showing stronger gains while others struggled.

    DesRosiers says last month's sales still stand far below pre-pandemic April sales of more than 180,000 units.

    It adds the seasonally adjusted auto sales rate was higher year-over-year but was still not as high as seen in January and February.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

