Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new House of Commons Speaker

Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday.

Members of Parliament have cast their secret ranked ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker, officials have tallied the results, and an announcement of a winner is imminent.

It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

The extremely rare mid-session Speaker election is on account of Anthony Rota's resignation last week over his errant and embarrassing invitation and recognition of a man who fought alongside the Nazis in the Second World War during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament.

Here are the seven MPs who are seeking the Speakership and the perks it comes with:

Liberal MP Alexandra Mendes;

Liberal MP Greg Fergus;

Liberal MP Sean Casey;

Liberal MP Peter Schiefke;

Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont;

NDP MP Carol Hughes; and

Green MP Elizabeth May.

Just as the House began sitting on Tuesday, Liberal MP Stephane Lauzon, who had been on the list as of Monday evening, took himself out of the running. His decision followed a Liberal caucus meeting early Tuesday during which the important vote was discussed.

CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CASE

Taking turns making one last pitch to their peers about why they think they'd be best placed to be the next Speaker, one by one candidates rose to present brief speeches. The need for a reset and reprioritizing decorum were recurring themes.

"We can do better, and we must. If individual members are willing to be part of a collective effort to restore public confidence in the way we treat each other and the rules of Parliament, then I would be honoured to lead that cause. If, on the other hand, members are comfortable with the current state of decorum and level of respect for the office of the Speaker, please don't vote for me," Casey said.

Conservative MP and deputy Speaker leading into this special election, d'Entremont spoke about the difficult circumstances that led to this occasion, as well as how his two years of experience have confirmed his "deep desire" to take on the top job. He pitched his experience, "calm French Acadian demeanor," and personal relationships with his colleagues, as assets.

Appearing virtually due to her current inability to board an airplane after experiencing a stroke this summer, May spoke about how all running were "more than qualified to be good Speakers," and acknowledged her chances were slim.

"I pledge my support to the next Speaker. Whoever is brave enough, go back to following our rules," May said.

With Dean of the House Bloc Quebecois MP Louis Plamondon presiding for his sixth time, it took MPs just under an hour to take their turns casting their ballots in the polling booths set up on the House floor.

Post ballot box inspection, voting has begun.



MPs told to put No. 1 next to their first choice on the ballot, continue ranking for each contender they want to vote for. Names listed in alphabetical order.



After casting their vote, MPs have been asked to leave the area. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/2UTv7tUIhn — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) October 3, 2023

"Before we begin I would like to say to Mr. Rota who proceeded me, that I have great admiration for all of the excellent work he accomplished during his two terms as Speaker. He was an excellent Speaker, let us commend him for the great work he did," Plamondon said in French, to applause.

HOW DOES SECRET BALLOT WORK?

The House administration is responsible for tallying the results, which could take a couple of hours. MPs who were present to vote in-person—a requirement for this election—were asked to rank their choices, but didn't have to include all seven contenders on their ballot.

If no one candidate secures more than an absolute majority on the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest is eliminated and the votes they received are then redistributed to the second choice on those ballots.

This continues until one person receives more than half of the votes. The only information that will be made public at the end of the process is the name of the winner, not how many ballots it took, or by how many votes they won. A second vote would only occur in the case of a tie.

Once a new Speaker is named, expect some procedural pomp and circumstance involving key officials including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, as well as an introductory speech from the victor.

"I wish to inform the House that her excellency the governor general has seen fit to authorize this chamber to proceed with the election of a Speaker," Trudeau said, kicking off the proceedings.

WHAT IS SPEAKER'S ROLE?

The duties of the House of Commons Speaker extend beyond the role Canadians most often see them play, as the impartial adjudicator of House proceedings, maintaining order and decorum while interpreting parliamentary rules.

The Speaker also has key administrative and managerial functions, as well as ceremonial and diplomatic responsibilities when they act as a representative of the Canadian Parliament.

Speakers are required to act in a nonpartisan manner, and once chosen by their peers, the MP donning the robe will no longer participate in caucus meetings held by the party they were elected to represent. In the role, the Speaker never participates in debate, and only votes in case of a tie.

The Speaker job comes with a $92,800 salary top-up on the base $194,600 MP salary — the same amount a minister receives. It also comes with an official residence called The Farm in the community of Kingsmere in Chelsea, Que., as well as a modest apartment in West Block for what can often be late nights in the big chair.

Typically, the deputy and assistant deputy Speakers are named in subsequent days and generally are decided upon by consensus amongst the parties.