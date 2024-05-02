World

    • Georgia parliament cancels session after building damaged during huge protests

    Demonstrators carry a young woman wounded in clashes with police during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze) Demonstrators carry a young woman wounded in clashes with police during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
    Share
    TBILISI, Georgia -

    The parliament of Georgia cancelled its Thursday plenary session following massive protests against a proposed law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country's bid for membership in the European Union.

    The parliament's announcement said the cancellation was connected to damage the building suffered during Wednesday protests in which police used water cannon, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of demonstrators.

    The legislature on Wednesday approved a second reading of the bill that would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad.

    The third and final reading was expected in mid-May and it was not clear if the cancellation of Thursday's session would affect the bill's progress. The ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew a similar proposal last year after large crowds protested.

    Protesters denounce the bill as "the Russian law" because neighbouring Russia uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin.

    Eighty-three of Georgia's 150 lawmakers approved the bill in its second reading, while 23 voted against it.

    Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, increasingly at odds with the governing party, has criticized the bill and vowed to veto it if it is passed by Parliament. But the governing party can overrule the veto and ask the parliamentary speaker to sign the bill into law.

    The EU's foreign policy arm earlier this month also criticized Georgian Dream's decision to reintroduce the law, which it said "raises serious concerns" around media freedom in the country -- something it called "crucial for the EU accession process."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New scam targets Canada Carbon Rebate recipients

    Fake text message and email campaigns trying to get money and information out of unsuspecting Canadian taxpayers have started circulating, just months after the federal government rebranded the carbon tax rebate the Canada Carbon Rebate.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News