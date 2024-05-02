Climate and Environment

    • Canada's emissions report shows progress toward 2030 goal, but still a long way to go

    FILE: Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks in Turin, Italy, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Alberto Gandolfo / LaPresse via AP) FILE: Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault speaks in Turin, Italy, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Alberto Gandolfo / LaPresse via AP)
    Canada's latest greenhouse-gas emissions report shows the country making progress toward meeting its next target in 2030, but there is still a very long way to go.

    The 2022 report published today shows that across the board, Canada added 708 million tonnes of greenhouse gases that year.

    That is 53 million tonnes lower than in 2005, or about one-sixth of what has to be cut to hit the 2030 goal.

    Oilsands production and road transportation are among the biggest contributors and have shown the biggest increases since 2005.

    Canada's transition away from coal and natural gas to make electricity has been the biggest climate success story, with emissions from that sector falling almost 60 per cent since 2005.

    Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says this report shows that the hard work by Canadian families and businesses to go greener is starting to pay off.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 2, 2024

