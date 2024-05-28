MPs to vote on motion to oust House Speaker Greg Fergus over allegations of partisanship
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his "alleged lack of impartiality."
Fergus, who seven months into his tenure as MPs' adjudicator has been no stranger to controversy and accusations of inappropriate partisan conduct, is facing fresh calls to resign after language attacking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was used to promote an upcoming event in his riding.
The posting for "a summer evening with the honourable Greg Fergus" was quickly pulled by the party and replaced with a version promising a "fun-filled summer kick-off BBQ," as Fergus' office has said was initially intended, after what the Liberal Party called a "miscommunication" that it later apologized for.
While the Speaker's office said the event was cleared by the Clerk of the House of Commons, it hasn't quelled concerns from some MPs that Fergus is failing to live up to his duty to remain a fair arbiter in the chamber.
And now, buoyed by a Monday ruling from deputy House Speaker and Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont deeming the matter a prima facie question of privilege that triggered a priority debate, the Official Opposition is forcing MPs to vote on Fergus' fate.
The motion asks the House to agree that: "The Speaker's ongoing and repetitive partisan conduct outside of the Chamber is a betrayal of the traditions and expectations of his office and a breach of trust required to discharge his duties and responsibilities, all of which this House judges to be a serious contempt."
And, as a result, declare the Speaker's office be immediately vacated, and a new Speaker's election held on the first Monday following the day the motion passes.
After the NDP backed the Liberals in limiting the amount of remaining House time allotted for this debate to continue, MPs are expected to have until 8 p.m. ET to hash out their views on the matter, before the motion will come to a vote around 8:30 p.m. ET.
Already, deliberations in the House over this latest bout of opposition-led upset over Fergus' conduct have gotten testy, with Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon accusing the Conservatives of making "fake" claims about the Speaker.
"The claims today being made are entirely conjured in Conservative backrooms. Why? Because they wish to delay and disturb the proceedings of this House. It is that simple," MacKinnon said.
On his way in to a cabinet meeting, Health Minister Mark Holland called the charges the Conservatives are levelling "highly hypocritical," citing past concerns over former House Speaker Andrew Scheer's partisanship, during his tenure in the top post, that did not result in him facing this degree of scrutiny.
"Speaker Fergus has made some errors as a human being. He has apologized for them. But I think he's a person who profoundly respects the Chamber and the impartiality of this role, and he has my confidence," Holland said.
Further bolstering earlier indications that the NDP won't support the motion – denying the votes needed to see it pass – New Democrat House Leader Peter Julian said during this morning's debate the Canadians should be very concerned about the "vicious attacks" on the House Speaker by Conservative MPs.
Julian also accused the Official Opposition of disrespecting the institution of Parliament with its repeated efforts to undermine the Speaker, who he said did what he was supposed to in having this event cleared by the clerk.
The Conservatives, though, aren't buying the explanations or defences offered, arguing that the longer Fergus is allowed to remain in the top chair the more damage he will do, given he's not appeared to have learned his lesson.
"The last time I looked in baseball, three strikes you're out," said Conservative MP James Bezan during debate. "And we've got the Speaker now on three different occasions. Or actually, this is the fourth occasion that he has done partisan activities and given partisan speeches."
If the motion were to pass, it would mean Fergus would have to vacate the office before a Monday, June 3 election of a new Speaker, the third since the last election.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
WATCH Airline pilot treated to stunning northern lights show during U.S.-Portugal flight
An airline pilot got quite a show on May 11 while flying from San Francisco to Lisbon when a solar storm caused stunning auroras.
Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
U of T seeks court injunction to clear encampment as protesters stay put
The University of Toronto is asking the courts to authorize police action to remove protesters who refuse orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment set up on campus earlier this month.
Ghost gun parts, firearms seized by CBSA; Manitoba man charged
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
Ontario legislator makes history at Queen's Park with speech in Oji-Cree
A First Nation legislator is addressing Queen's Park in his own language, marking the first time a language other than English and French has officially been allowed in Ontario's legislative chamber.
Canadian-made innovation in firefighting pays off against wildfires
As Western Canada prepares for what's expected to be an intense season for wildfires, a company that's built firefighting equipment for more than 100 years says it has a new tool that will make a difference on the ground.
Sarah McLachlan and Tom Cochrane among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees
Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and two members of Blue Rodeo are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Pope apologizes after using 'homophobic terms'
Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church's ban on gay priests.
Appeals court upholds retired NYPD officer's 10-year prison sentence for Capitol riot attack
A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a retired New York Police Department officer's conviction and 10-year prison sentence for assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol.
China's military shows off rifle-toting robot dogs
It looks like something out of the dystopian show 'Black Mirror,' but it’s just the latest adaptation of robotics for the modern battlefield.
Aid deliveries suspended after rough seas damage U.S.-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 U.S. officials say
A U.S. built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Bette Nash, who was named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, dies at 88
Bette Nash, who was once named the world's longest-serving flight attendant, has died. She was 88.
Counting cyclone losses, Bangladeshis call for more climate action
As Bangladeshis count their losses from the cyclone that lashed low-lying coastal areas on Sunday, calls are growing for the government to bolster storm defences and aid mechanisms as extreme weather becomes more common.
Spy watchdog's foreign interference review finds 'unacceptable gaps' in accountability
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Public Safety Canada lacked a system for tracking who received and read specific intelligence on foreign interference, creating 'unacceptable gaps in accountability,' the national spy watchdog has found.
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
1 in 8 pregnant people have disabilities but face lack of accessible care: report
A new report says one in eight people who are pregnant in Ontario has a disability, but many face barriers to accessible care, as well as disrespectful attitudes from doctors and other care providers.
Ottawa working on artificial intelligence strategy for the public service
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
Albert Ruddy, Canadian Oscar-winning producer of 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' dies at 94
Albert S. Ruddy, a colourful, Canadian-born producer and writer who won Oscars for 'The Godfather' and 'Million Dollar Baby,' developed the raucous prison-sports comedy 'The Longest Yard' and helped create the hit sitcom "Hogan's Heroes," has died at age 94.
Sarah McLachlan and Tom Cochrane among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees
Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and two members of Blue Rodeo are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
House from 'Home Alone' hits the market for US$5.25 million
Kevin McCallister’s childhood home has hit the market for US$5.25 million. At just over 9,000 square feet, the house from the 'Home Alone' movie was last sold in 2012 for $1,585,000.
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
OpenAI announces new safety board after employee revolt
OpenAI said Tuesday it has established a new committee to make recommendations to the company’s board about safety and security, weeks after dissolving a team focused on AI safety.
Scotiabank reports $2.09B Q2 profit, down from $2.15B a year earlier
The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Friday's preholiday travel breaks the record for the most airline travellers screened at U.S. airports
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
Derided by players, managers and fans, umpire Angel Hernandez retires
Longtime umpire Angel Hernandez, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
3 players quit Argentina's national women's team after a dispute over pay and conditions
Three players quit Argentina's national women's squad Monday after a dispute over a lack of pay and conditions at a camp ahead of two international friendlies, an unthinkable scenario for the country's World Cup winning men's squad.
Five of Ontario's top 10 worst roads are located in the Toronto area
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
Flying taxis, drones spark high hopes -- and safety worries -- among Canadians
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada mulls Chinese EV tariff following U.S. move but is not committing to it
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Ottawa U20 ultimate Frisbee players to represent Canada at world championships this summer
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
New gold mine in northern Ontario could become biggest in Canada
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
Pomp, circumstance, and Crocs: Barrie, Ont. couple's unforgettable day at Buckingham Palace
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Calgary restaurant accuses AHS of 'mishandling' inspection
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
Calgary police release sketches of suspects wanted in violent home invasion
Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
LISTEN Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
DEVELOPING Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup
Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.
Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
'Start slow, practice': Police advise caution to motorcyclists shaking off the rust going into riding season
With temperatures rising and summer just around the corner, motorcycles are back on the roads and police are asking riders to be careful.
Rain and thunderstorms moving east; wind to ease Tuesday night in the Maritimes
Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening.
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
Sextortion scams targeting young males on the rise: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.
Ghost gun parts, firearms seized by CBSA; Manitoba man charged
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
Man robbed with machete while playing VLTs: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
Why one doctor is calling for more Indigenous supports in Sask. hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
'We feel neglected': Cumberland House calls on government officials to see the road for themselves
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
Saskatoon police renew calls for historic homicide of Linda Clark
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing calls for information about the historic homicide of Linda Clark 10 years ago.
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash
OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Strathroy
A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
Judge expects resolution in murder case involving former Ont. fire captain
The former Brampton fire captain accused of murder in his wife's death appears headed for anticipated resolution in the case.
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
Arrest made in stabbing of teen boy
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
Marianas Trench coming to Caesars Windsor this fall
Marianas Trench is bringing The Force of Nature Tour to Caesars Windsor with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance this fall.
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
Sudbury paramedic honoured for third time this month receives bravery medal
A Sudbury woman is receiving a lot of praise this month for her hard work and dedication while on and off duty as a paramedic.
Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors meet in the Sault
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
Canadian politicians appear to be facing increased harassment, intimidation
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.