MPs to vote on motion to oust House Speaker Greg Fergus over allegations of partisanship

Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his "alleged lack of impartiality."

Fergus, who seven months into his tenure as MPs' adjudicator has been no stranger to controversy and accusations of inappropriate partisan conduct, is facing fresh calls to resign after language attacking Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was used to promote an upcoming event in his riding.

The posting for "a summer evening with the honourable Greg Fergus" was quickly pulled by the party and replaced with a version promising a "fun-filled summer kick-off BBQ," as Fergus' office has said was initially intended, after what the Liberal Party called a "miscommunication" that it later apologized for.

While the Speaker's office said the event was cleared by the Clerk of the House of Commons, it hasn't quelled concerns from some MPs that Fergus is failing to live up to his duty to remain a fair arbiter in the chamber.

And now, buoyed by a Monday ruling from deputy House Speaker and Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont deeming the matter a prima facie question of privilege that triggered a priority debate, the Official Opposition is forcing MPs to vote on Fergus' fate.

The motion asks the House to agree that: "The Speaker's ongoing and repetitive partisan conduct outside of the Chamber is a betrayal of the traditions and expectations of his office and a breach of trust required to discharge his duties and responsibilities, all of which this House judges to be a serious contempt."

And, as a result, declare the Speaker's office be immediately vacated, and a new Speaker's election held on the first Monday following the day the motion passes.

After the NDP backed the Liberals in limiting the amount of remaining House time allotted for this debate to continue, MPs are expected to have until 8 p.m. ET to hash out their views on the matter, before the motion will come to a vote around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Already, deliberations in the House over this latest bout of opposition-led upset over Fergus' conduct have gotten testy, with Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon accusing the Conservatives of making "fake" claims about the Speaker.

"The claims today being made are entirely conjured in Conservative backrooms. Why? Because they wish to delay and disturb the proceedings of this House. It is that simple," MacKinnon said.

On his way in to a cabinet meeting, Health Minister Mark Holland called the charges the Conservatives are levelling "highly hypocritical," citing past concerns over former House Speaker Andrew Scheer's partisanship, during his tenure in the top post, that did not result in him facing this degree of scrutiny.

"Speaker Fergus has made some errors as a human being. He has apologized for them. But I think he's a person who profoundly respects the Chamber and the impartiality of this role, and he has my confidence," Holland said.

Further bolstering earlier indications that the NDP won't support the motion – denying the votes needed to see it pass – New Democrat House Leader Peter Julian said during this morning's debate the Canadians should be very concerned about the "vicious attacks" on the House Speaker by Conservative MPs.

Julian also accused the Official Opposition of disrespecting the institution of Parliament with its repeated efforts to undermine the Speaker, who he said did what he was supposed to in having this event cleared by the clerk.

The Conservatives, though, aren't buying the explanations or defences offered, arguing that the longer Fergus is allowed to remain in the top chair the more damage he will do, given he's not appeared to have learned his lesson.

"The last time I looked in baseball, three strikes you're out," said Conservative MP James Bezan during debate. "And we've got the Speaker now on three different occasions. Or actually, this is the fourth occasion that he has done partisan activities and given partisan speeches."

If the motion were to pass, it would mean Fergus would have to vacate the office before a Monday, June 3 election of a new Speaker, the third since the last election.