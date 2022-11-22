Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings

One of the lawyers representing the core "Freedom Convoy" organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.

Commissioner Paul Rouleau instructed security to see that Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller be removed, after arguing over an attempt to have a ministerial staffer who was present Tuesday added to the witness list.

Miller, who has taken the lead in questioning witnesses from the perspective of the protesters, was trying to have Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s director of communications Alexander Cohen testify before the commission.

He first raised his request before the morning break in Mendicino's testimony, and the commissioner told him that if he wanted to have a last-minute witness added to the roster, he needed to make his submission in writing.

After the break, Miller came up to the podium where lawyers stand when they are questioning witnesses to again raise this request with Rouleau.

The commissioner quickly interjected, reminding Miller that he has to make his application to the commission in writing. Miller objected, saying he already has outstanding written applications related to federal government document redactions that the commissioner has "refused to rule on."

Following a brief back and forth, Rouleau called for a brief break in proceedings and asked Miller to leave.

"I will return in five minutes if security could deal with counsel," Rouleau said.

The commission then went into a brief hiatus as Miller was escorted out.

Here is what Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller said after being removed from the inquiry. As per process- commissioner is requiring him to make motions in writing. Miller is unhappy about that pic.twitter.com/5Pakzyuhr2 — Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 22, 2022

Speaking with reporters outside the Library and Archives Canada building, where the hearings are taking place, Miller said his duty is to "uncover the truth." He also raised his concern with the degree of redactions placed on certain documents turned over to the commission.

Back inside the committee room, when it came time for the convoy organizers' cross examination of Mendicino, fellow Freedom Corp. lawyer Keith Wilson—who was on the witness stand at the hearings a few weeks ago—said that they were not in a position to proceed given Miller’s absence.

"Our lead counsel, Mr. Brendan Miller, who had prepared for the cross as you know sir, has been removed from the room by you, when he was raising a motion to find a way around the absence of a ruling on the redactions," Wilson said.

In response, Rouleau indicated that a ruling on the redactions would be coming over the lunch hour. The commissioner also said that if a request is made for Miller to return to the inquiry, he'd consider it.

More to come.