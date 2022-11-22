Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core "Freedom Convoy" organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau instructed security to see that Freedom Corp. lawyer Brendan Miller be removed, after arguing over an attempt to have a ministerial staffer who was present Tuesday added to the witness list.
Miller, who has taken the lead in questioning witnesses from the perspective of the protesters, was trying to have Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s director of communications Alexander Cohen testify before the commission.
He first raised his request before the morning break in Mendicino's testimony, and the commissioner told him that if he wanted to have a last-minute witness added to the roster, he needed to make his submission in writing.
After the break, Miller came up to the podium where lawyers stand when they are questioning witnesses to again raise this request with Rouleau.
The commissioner quickly interjected, reminding Miller that he has to make his application to the commission in writing. Miller objected, saying he already has outstanding written applications related to federal government document redactions that the commissioner has "refused to rule on."
Following a brief back and forth, Rouleau called for a brief break in proceedings and asked Miller to leave.
"I will return in five minutes if security could deal with counsel," Rouleau said.
The commission then went into a brief hiatus as Miller was escorted out.
Here is what Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller said after being removed from the inquiry. As per process- commissioner is requiring him to make motions in writing. Miller is unhappy about that pic.twitter.com/5Pakzyuhr2— Judy Trinh (@judyatrinh) November 22, 2022
Speaking with reporters outside the Library and Archives Canada building, where the hearings are taking place, Miller said his duty is to "uncover the truth." He also raised his concern with the degree of redactions placed on certain documents turned over to the commission.
Back inside the committee room, when it came time for the convoy organizers' cross examination of Mendicino, fellow Freedom Corp. lawyer Keith Wilson—who was on the witness stand at the hearings a few weeks ago—said that they were not in a position to proceed given Miller’s absence.
"Our lead counsel, Mr. Brendan Miller, who had prepared for the cross as you know sir, has been removed from the room by you, when he was raising a motion to find a way around the absence of a ruling on the redactions," Wilson said.
In response, Rouleau indicated that a ruling on the redactions would be coming over the lunch hour. The commissioner also said that if a request is made for Miller to return to the inquiry, he'd consider it.
More to come.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, saying the amount it's supplying for Moldova is not ending up in the former Soviet republic.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Suspect in Prince Rupert, B.C., shooting dies of self-inflicted injuries: RCMP
RCMP in Prince Rupert, B.C., say a man has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after shooting and killing a woman in the north coast city.
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
We now know what Budweiser will do with the beer it can't sell at the World Cup
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
-
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
-
Halifax proposes 'sobering centre' for highly impaired as alternative to lockup
Halifax city council is voting today on a pilot project to create a "sobering centre" as an alternative to police lockups, more than six years after the death of a heavily intoxicated man in detention.
World
-
Powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Solomon Islands, sends people fleeing
A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake jolted the Solomon Islands Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.
-
China COVID-19 cases and lockdown spur fears of global economic impact
More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce economic damage by easing controls that confine millions of people to their homes.
-
Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow
Ukraine's counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia -- Ukraine's invader -- during a service.
-
Indonesia quake survivor grieves 11 relatives as he rebuilds
The 5.6 magnitude earthquake killed at least 268 people, including 11 of a man named Enjot's family members. His sister-in-law and her two children were hurt, among the hundreds injured in Monday's quake.
-
-
Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity
Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican's international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ministers were worried for their safety during 'Freedom Convoy' protest, inquiry told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says federal cabinet ministers were worried about their personal safety from the outset of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa because some demonstrators had posted online about targeting their homes.
-
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
Health
-
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
-
Are you a health-care worker amid the 'multi-demic' of respiratory illnesses? We want to hear from you
Facing a 'multi-demic' of respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and flu cases, hospitals across Canada are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses. If you're a health-care worker dealing with the pressure of more patients, or recently left the profession due to stress, we want to hear from you.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Lack of beds forces cancellation of children's surgeries in London
Surgical activity at London's Children's Hospital is being reduced because of a lack of inpatient beds.
Sci-Tech
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
Entertainment
-
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
-
Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
Business
-
Russia's Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine
Russian energy giant Gazprom has threatened to reduce natural gas supplies through the last pipeline heading to Europe via Ukraine, saying the amount it's supplying for Moldova is not ending up in the former Soviet republic.
-
We now know what Budweiser will do with the beer it can't sell at the World Cup
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer left on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.
-
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using products
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
-
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup -- and that is what FIFA wants to give fans, more entertainment.
-
'Time to prove it to the world': Canada eager to gain respect on World Cup stage
Canada moves one day closer to their first men's World Cup match in 36 years, and with a generational challenge ahead of them, the players insist they won't shy away.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.