Canada

    • U.S. eases new border rules for dogs from Canada as Liberals try to secure exemption

    Share
    Ottawa -

    Health Minister Mark Holland says he's trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.

    The Centers for Disease Control is imposing new rules on Aug. 1 aimed at stopping the spread of rabies.

    But Holland says there is no rabies in dogs in Canada so the federal government has secured some changes to the rules.

    Dogs heading stateside need to be at least six months old and vaccinated, and have a universally readable microchip.

    Their owners will need to fill out a CDC form and have a veterinarian sign an export document.

    The rules also apply to Americans who are returning home with their dogs after a visit to Canada.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

      Central Huron council discussed the monument during its most recent meeting, in light of the revelation of sexual abuse in Munro’s Clinton home by her second husband against her daughter, that Munro allegedly turned a blind eye to.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News