Business

    • Musk moving SpaceX, X HQ from Calif. to Texas over gender identity law

    The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    Share

    Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.

    A new California law that forbids school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents when a child changes gender identity or sexual orientation was one reason for the move, Musk said, calling it the "last straw."

    "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies," Musk said in posts on X explaining the decision.

    Musk in February moved SpaceX’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas, after a Delaware judge invalidated his US$56-billion compensation plan at his electric vehicle company Tesla.

    SpaceX has a sprawling headquarters just outside Los Angeles where employees build and test rocket engine components, spacecraft and satellites.

    Musk in 2021 moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas, though California remains its engineering hub.

    The move out of California comes days after the CEO of Tesla publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

    (Reporting by Priyanka.G in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

      Central Huron council discussed the monument during its most recent meeting, in light of the revelation of sexual abuse in Munro’s Clinton home by her second husband against her daughter, that Munro allegedly turned a blind eye to.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News