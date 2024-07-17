World

    • Democrats aim to nominate president in first week of August, as some push Biden to quit the race

    Democrats will look to hold a virtual vote to make U.S. President Joe Biden their party's nominee in the first week of August, as Biden has rebuffed calls from some in his party to quit the race after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

    The Democratic National Convention's rules committee will meet on Friday to discuss its plans, according to a letter sent to members obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, and will finalize them next week. The letter from co-chairs Bishop Leah D. Daughtry and Gov. Tim Walz states that the virtual vote won't take place before Aug. 1 but that the party is still committed to holding a vote before Aug. 7, which had been Ohio's filing deadline.

    "We will not be implementing a rushed virtual voting process," Daughtry and Walz wrote, "though we will begin our important consideration of how a virtual voting process would work."

    The party announced in May that it would hold an early roll call to ensure Biden would qualify for the ballot in Ohio, which originally had an Aug. 7 deadline, but the state has since changed its rules. The Biden campaign insists that the party must operate under Ohio's initial rules to ensure Republican lawmakers can't mount legal challenges to keep the president off the ballot.

    The letter from Daughtry and Walz comes a day after a contingent of House Democrats wary of swiftly nominating Biden as the party's pick for re-election circulated another letter raising "serious concerns" about plans for a virtual roll call. Their letter to the Democratic National Committee, which has not yet been sent, says it would be a "terrible idea" to stifle debate about the party's nominee with the early roll call vote.

    "It could deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats," said the letter obtained by the AP.

    The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

    • Alice Munro monument to remain in Clinton

      

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      

