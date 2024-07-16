Freeland has 'confidence,' but wouldn't say whether PM has promised her job is safe
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she feels that she has the confidence she needs to carry on in her role as finance minister, but won't say whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered her any specific assurances.
"To serve as minister in a cabinet you do need the support and confidence of the prime minister… in order to do my job effectively… I do have to feel that I have that confidence," Freeland told reporters in Markham, Ont. on Tuesday.
"What I will say to everyone here, speaking for myself, is I do have the confidence that I need to do my job effectively."
Last week, citing unnamed sources, The Globe and Mail reported that senior officials in Trudeau's office were concerned about Freeland's economic communications chops, citing a rising tension between the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Freeland's office.
Speaking for the first time since the reporting surfaced, Freeland largely deferred comment to Trudeau, who she called "a very eloquent guy," who is capable of speaking for himself.
Trudeau has said he continues to have "full confidence" in Freeland, who he's called "a close friend, an ally, and partner in doing really big things for Canada."
The two top Canadian officials have spent considerable time together over the last few days – both at events over the weekend in the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa on Monday – where Freeland said the pair had time to speak at length.
Freeland was repeatedly asked to say if she received any assurances in these interactions that her job was safe, and would only say that she thinks Canada, while facing challenges, is "amazing" and that she considers it a "real privilege" to serve in both her cabinet portfolios.
The reporting has given many political observers déjà vu to when Bill Morneau resigned, back in 2020. At the time – amid the WE Charity controversy – leaks from the prime minister's office said there were growing rifts with Trudeau over massive COVID-19 spending programs.
Back then – just as he affirmed last week – Trudeau was in talks with former central banker and much-speculated leadership contender Mark Carney about playing a key economic role with the Liberal government.
While some have suggested this smacks of a clear pattern, the PMO has tried to clear the air, asserting there's no validity to what's been reported.
Freeland was asked Tuesday if she's also spoken to Carney to encourage him to run. The deputy prime minister said she's known Carney for a long time and speaks to him "often," noting he is her son's godfather.
"I think Mark is a great Canadian. I am really glad that he has come out as a Liberal, and I'm grateful for any support he can offer our party, our government, and our country," she said.
The Conservatives have been quick to pounce on the internal Liberal drama, blasting supporters with a fundraising email last Friday, accusing the government of being "desperate," and "turning against each other."
"He [Trudeau] refuses to take responsibility himself, so now he's once again throwing his own ministers under the bus," the Conservative email read.
Asked what it's been like to be the centre of this public scrutiny Freeland said she spends "very little time feeling sorry" for herself.
"I know that there are millions, and millions and millions of Canadians who work much harder than any of the dignitaries standing behind this podium, and who do it for less money and less acclaim. Those are the Canadians I think about every single day," she said.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez guilty of taking bribes in cash and gold and acting as Egypt's foreign agent
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted on Tuesday on all counts at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.
Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; no known connection to shooting
U.S. authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Toronto flooding: Pictures, videos show heavy rainfall today in downtown core
Toronto was pounded by torrential rain Tuesday afternoon and pictures and video are showing the extent of the flooding in the city’s downtown core and beyond.
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump; no known connection to shooting
U.S. authorities obtained intelligence from a human source in recent weeks on a plot by Iran to try to assassinate Donald Trump, a development that led to the Secret Service increasing security around the former president in recent weeks, multiple people briefed on the matter told CNN.
Crime victims' families to speak as RNC turns to immigration and Trump's son signals softer rhetoric
Immigration takes center stage as the Republican National Convention resumes Tuesday, with speakers spotlighting a key element of former President Donald Trump ’s political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.
JD Vance is a relative political unknown. He's been asked to help Donald Trump avenge his loss
After the Ohio senator was announced as Trump's vice presidential pick on Monday, one thing became clear: Vance, a 39-year-old Republican with less than two years in Congress, is not well-known among many in his party, even in the swing states Trump hopes he'll deliver.
Supporters of scaling back Arkansas abortion ban sue state for rejecting ballot measure petitions
Supporters of a proposal to ask voters to scale back Arkansas’ abortion ban sued the state on Tuesday for rejecting their petitions to get the measure on the November ballot.
Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?
JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.
United Airlines apologizes for treatment of Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis
United Airlines apologized to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis on Tuesday for his mistreatment on a recent flight.
Canada drops $9M on NYC luxury condo for consul general's official residence
Canada has spent $9 million for a luxury condo in Manhattan to be used as the official residence for its consul general in New York.
Asylum seekers, equalization reform on the agenda as premiers meet in Halifax
Quebec's premier wants to bring the issue of asylum seekers to the attention of his fellow provincial leaders.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
What a doctor needs to check after cardiac arrest, according to new research
In the years following an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, women are more likely than men to treat anxiety or depression, according to a new report.
Musk, frustrated with California laws, says SpaceX, X will move headquarters to Texas
Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.
P.E.I. bans cellphones in classrooms for fall
Students in Prince Edward Island will not be allowed to use cellphones in classrooms this upcoming school year.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Ingrid Andress says she's checking into rehab after viral national anthem performance: 'I was drunk last night'
Country music artist Ingrid Andress says she was intoxicated during her much-criticized performance of the national anthem on Monday at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and will be seeking treatment.
Jack Black's band cancels tour after backlash to bandmate's comment on Trump assassination attempt
Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has cancelled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an apparent joke about Saturday’s assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Jennifer Lawrence to film movie in Alberta later this summer
A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
CMHC says annual pace of housing starts in June down 9% from May
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June fell nine per cent compared with May.
Musk, frustrated with California laws, says SpaceX, X will move headquarters to Texas
Social media platform X Corp and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said on Tuesday.
Media companies win court injunction against sports-streaming pirates
Major broadcasters have won a court injunction to prevent internet pirates from illegally streaming live sports events to online viewers.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Are you 'doomscrolling' on your phone? Tips to help you stop scrolling social media apps for hours
If you're spending hours 'doomscrolling' on your smartphone every night looking at social media, news and other sites, it can "create a lot of anxiety and stress" in your life, according to an Ottawa registered psychotherapist.
My simple travel hack that saves us money on vacation meals
One writer used to make do with deli sandwiches and brought-from-home snacks, but now they have a secret weapon for quick but satisfying road trip lunches.
Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69
Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday.
United Airlines apologizes for treatment of Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis
United Airlines apologized to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis on Tuesday for his mistreatment on a recent flight.
Colombia's soccer federation president and son among 27 arrested in chaos at Copa America final
Colombia's soccer federation president and his son were among 27 people arrested during the crowd control issues that broke out Sunday at the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia, police said Monday.
Toronto traffic has reached crisis level, poll data reveal
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Edmonton man contributes thousands of photos to Google while dressed as an alien
One of Edmonton’s main contributors to Google Street View is a man who dresses up as an alien.
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Sudbury's Big Nickel celebrates its 60th birthday
An event July 22 at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Big Nickel, the largest coin in the world.
Cyclist riding across Canada for children's charity stops in Montreal
Cyclist Jagjeet Singh cruised through Montreal on Sunday morning as he rides across the country to raise money for a children's charity.
Rare marine fossil found in eastern Saskatchewan
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Ontario dad highlights Calgary Flames' act of kindness
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
Husband sentenced to 16 years for killing B.C. teacher-librarian
The B.C. man who pleaded guilty in the death of his wife – Langley teacher-librarian Naomi Onotera – has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
LIVE UPDATES 14 people rescued from flooded Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, 290,000 without power
Fourteen people have been rescued from widespread flooding in the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada reporting that almost 100 millimetres of rain poured down on the city on Tuesday.
'Something you'd see in a hurricane:' Toronto saw more than a month's worth of rain in three hours
In the span of three hours, Toronto was hit by three thunderstorms, bringing a record amount of rain that caused massive flooding across the city, according to a senior meteorologist with Environment Canada.
What to know about public transit, airport operations in Toronto after heavy rainfall, flooding
Here's what you need to know as the city seeks to recover from the estimated 100 millimetres of rain that fell Tuesday morning.
Chains, bats used in violent downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a violent attack last month that saw the victim assaulted with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail S.E.
Calgary 'on track' to ease outdoor water restrictions Thursday
Calgary is on track to further ease outdoor water restrictions on Thursday, as city crews continue to monitor a repaired feeder main.
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
'I was baffled': Road rage victim frustrated by Ottawa police response
An Ottawa man is speaking out after he was slammed to the ground, choked, and kicked in the middle of the street in Manotick.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa with up to 50 mm of rain, strong winds expected
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario and western Quebec for storms bringing heavy rain, wind and hail this afternoon.
Amazon Prime Day is here, but buyer beware
It's a two-day event that gives Prime members some of the best deals of the year, but retail expert Doug Stephens, founder of Retail Prophet, says Prime Day is not so much about the bottom line, and more about loyalty and memberships.
Multiple weather alerts in effect for Greater Montreal
There are currently two weather alerts in place for the Greater Montreal area, including a heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch.
Montreal tech company supplies intelligent wristbands to Team Canada
A Montreal-based business will provide intelligent bracelets to the Canada Olympic House during the 2024 Paris Olympics, set to take place July 26 to Aug. 11.
Quebec court orders hospital to keep woman on life support so she can die in Nigeria
A Quebec court ordered a Montreal hospital in April to keep a woman on life support to give her husband the chance to arrange for her to be sent home to die in Nigeria, documents show.
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project
Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.
Alberta, B.C. reach deal to allow wineries to ship directly to consumers
B.C. wineries can once again ship their wines directly to Albertans after the two governments announced an agreement on Tuesday.
Three charged after fire at N.B. fish processing plant
RCMP said three people have been charged after a fire at a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., on July 9.
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
Trio of New Brunswickers set to compete in 2024 Olympics
All three Paris bound athletes from New Brunswick will be making their Olympic debut.
Manitoba lawyer suspended for punching articling student in groin
A Manitoba lawyer has been temporarily suspended from practicing after admitting to punching an articling student in the groin.
Youth robbed, assaulted by group of teens following bus ride: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's help after a youth was followed off a bus, and then assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers.
Winnipeg apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
'Forever grateful': Thomson family thanks loyal fans and supporters of 'Bella Brave'
The family of Isabella Thomson took to social media to thank those who have supported them following the death of the social media starlet and advocate, known as “Bella Brave.”
Construction on Regina canola plant 50% complete, Cargill reports
Cargill's canola processing facility at Regina's Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is officially 50 per cent complete.
Sask. RCMP respond to 147 calls for service and make 33 arrests at Country Thunder
It was a busy weekend for Saskatchewan RCMP officers as they responded to 147 calls for service during Country Thunder.
From rescue to recovery: Search continues for missing women last seen struggling in the Grand River
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. is no longer a rescue effort but a recovery mission.
Police close Kitchener road to deal with barricaded person
Police are asking the public to avoid Robert Ferrie Drive in Kitchener as officers respond to a barricaded person.
Pest expert speculates reasons for recent rat sightings in Uptown Waterloo
A pest specialist with Orkin Canada is weighing in on possible reasons for rats living in Uptown Waterloo.
'We stopped them': Canada Revenue Agency accepts letter of credit from Sask. while tax court rules on carbon levy
Saskatchewan’s justice minister is celebrating a minor victory in her dispute with the federal tax agency over the carbon levy on home heating.
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
Massive sinkhole caused by intense rain in northeastern Ontario
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
Former Sudbury Wolves star Quinton Byfield signs $31M contract with LA
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Sudbury Wolves centre and emerging NHL star Quinton Byfield to a five-year, $31.25 million contract extension.
BREAKING OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
Multiple road closures due to flooding
Drivers are asked to proceed carefully in flooded areas and not to attempt to drive on closed roads.
Reducing speed limits in school zones along major roads a shift from previous traffic safety strategy
A proposal to reduce speed limits within school zones along major roads would fill a safety gap left by a council decision eight years ago.
Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl
Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.
Impaired driver guilty of causing head-on crash handed lowest possible jail sentence
A Barrie man will spend a year behind bars after pleading guilty to driving while high and crashing head-on into another vehicle in 2022.
Non-alcoholic shop opens downtown Barrie
One couple is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic beverage market in Simcoe County.
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
Police seek suspect after man shot in the leg with a rifle
Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.
UWindsor speaks out following WJF's criticism
On July 11, two deals were reached between the pro-Palestinian protesters and the University of Windsor.
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute
A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.
Mounties investigating B.C. brush fire sparked by fireworks at youth party
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.
Vauxhall, Alta. man wins big on Lotto Max: 'Just couldn't believe it'
A southern Alberta man says it feels great to have won the lottery.
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
City of Lethbridge using AI to detect, reduce contamination rate in blue, green carts
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
Sault YMCA exceeds membership target, receives support from the city
The community-wide effort to save the YMCA in Sault Ste. Marie is officially a success.
Sault police arrest suspect wanted in March break-in
Police in Sault Ste. Marie made an arrest Monday in a break, enter, theft and mischief case that took place March 31.
Sault suspect charged with breaking into same business three times in four days
A 39-year-old in the Sault discovered the third time wasn’t the charm when he was arrested for breaking into the same business for a third time in just a few days.
Ground crews to start attacking Labrador City fire, national help limited
Ground crews are set to begin dousing a roaring wildfire near Labrador City that forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.
Newfoundland wildfires force temporary shutdown of iron ore mines
Wildfires burning near Labrador City, N.L. have prompted mining companies in the area to temporarily halt operations.
Firefighter hopes rain will be sufficient to dampen western Labrador wildfire
Water bombers from Quebec are helping to fight a wildfire that has forced the evacuation of Labrador City.