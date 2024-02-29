Politics

    • Law to protect long-term funding of federal child care system passes final hurdle

    A person makes their way past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A person makes their way past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Legislation that commits the federal government to long-term funding of the national child care system is poised to become law.

    The bill aims to enshrine the system into law, making it harder for future governments to defund it.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announced the creation of a national child care system in 2021 and struck deals with all provinces and territories to deliver day care for an average of $10 a day by 2026.

    Provinces and territories have slashed fees at public and nonprofit child care centres by at least an average of 50 per cent.

    The national child care system has been hailed for making daycare more affordable and enabling more women to work, but it continues to face challenges as families struggle to find available spots and operators face rising costs.

    The House of Commons approved Senate amendments to the bill that protect services for official-language minorities.

    The move came late Thursday as the Commons adjourned early to recognize the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

    Conservative MP John Nater rose on a point of order a little after 6 p.m. to offer condolences to the family of "this great statesman" on behalf of parliamentarians.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024 

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News