'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner

Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing "I did my best."

In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire ahead of reaching five years in the role. Her last day will be March 17, 2023.

“This was not an easy decision as I love the RCMP and have loved being the 24th Commissioner," Lucki said. "I am so incredibly proud to have had the opportunity to lead this historic organization and witness first hand the tremendous work being done each and every day."

Lucki's departure comes after a rocky tenure as Canada's top Mountie, from coming under fire for how she and her force handled the Nova Scotia mass shooting and "Freedom Convoy" protests, to calls for her to resign over comments on systemic racism within the RCMP.

Lucki -- who joined the RCMP in 1986 -- was the first permanent female commissioner.

Appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Lucki took on the role in April 2018. She came into the job pledging to build a more diverse RCMP.

In her Wednesday statement, Lucki said she thinks the RCMP has made "some great progress" when it comes to modernizing the force and addressing "internal challenges."

"I’m so proud of the steps we’ve taken to modernize – to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples," Lucki said. "I leave knowing I did my best and take comfort that the RCMP is well placed to shine in its 150th year."

