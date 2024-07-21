'Shoot for the stars': Indigenous contestants in Miss Universe Canada on the importance of representation

More than 60 women will compete for the top spot at Miss Universe Canada. For the selection here at home, the organization is aiming for full cultural representation.

The winner will go on to represent Canada in the Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico in November.

One of the delegates, Fawnda Bullshields from Kainai First Nations in Alberta, is fundraising for her first pageant, which happens to be the biggest one in the country.

"With my interview process, I let them know I didn't want to be the token Indigenous person that was representing this pageant," she said.

Bullshields is one of four Indigenous delegates competing for the Miss Universe Canada crown. Other delegates include Lannie Houle, Ashley Callingbull and Jolanta Bird.

"Shoot for the stars. There's so many of us who have applied. Huge part of our population is Indigenous, so I'm happy to see the ratio is starting to reflect that," Bird said.

Jolanta Bird (Submitted)

To Bullshields, the organization is taking it upon itself to implement Truth and Reconciliation recommendations.

"We have quite a few Indigenous people representing. It's like they are answering those calls," Bullshields said.

Ashley Callingbull (Submitted)

She says delegates were asked to show a piece that represents what Canada means to each of them. To her, it is a dark truth in the country.

"To really highlight the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, (and) LGBTQ2S+ (people), and really making sure that issue is highlighted on such a national platform," she said.

Lannie Houle (Miss Universe Canada)

Miss Universe Canada said it embraces and celebrates diversity in Canada.

"Every year, we welcome contestants from all walks of life, and this year, we are very happy to see Indigenous representation taking part in our annual event," pageant organizers told CTV News.

They add that representation in the pageant is important for promoting diversity and the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples in Canada, while empowering women to have a platform for their voices to be heard and inspiring other Indigenous individuals to pursue their dreams.

Showcasing Indigenous contestants in an event like Miss Universe Canada also helps challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about Indigenous peoples, the organizers say, and can help raise awareness about issues such as cultural preservation, environmental concerns and social justice.