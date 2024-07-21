'Shoot for the stars': Indigenous contestants in Miss Universe Canada on the importance of representation

'A temporary bump': Taylor Swift's effect on inflation and tourism during the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
More than 60 women will compete for the top spot at Miss Universe Canada. For the selection here at home, the organization is aiming for full cultural representation.
The winner will go on to represent Canada in the Miss Universe Pageant in Mexico in November.
One of the delegates, Fawnda Bullshields from Kainai First Nations in Alberta, is fundraising for her first pageant, which happens to be the biggest one in the country.
"With my interview process, I let them know I didn't want to be the token Indigenous person that was representing this pageant," she said.
Bullshields is one of four Indigenous delegates competing for the Miss Universe Canada crown. Other delegates include Lannie Houle, Ashley Callingbull and Jolanta Bird.
"Shoot for the stars. There's so many of us who have applied. Huge part of our population is Indigenous, so I'm happy to see the ratio is starting to reflect that," Bird said.
Jolanta Bird (Submitted)
To Bullshields, the organization is taking it upon itself to implement Truth and Reconciliation recommendations.
"We have quite a few Indigenous people representing. It's like they are answering those calls," Bullshields said.
Ashley Callingbull (Submitted)
She says delegates were asked to show a piece that represents what Canada means to each of them. To her, it is a dark truth in the country.
"To really highlight the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, (and) LGBTQ2S+ (people), and really making sure that issue is highlighted on such a national platform," she said.
Lannie Houle (Miss Universe Canada)
Miss Universe Canada said it embraces and celebrates diversity in Canada.
"Every year, we welcome contestants from all walks of life, and this year, we are very happy to see Indigenous representation taking part in our annual event," pageant organizers told CTV News.
They add that representation in the pageant is important for promoting diversity and the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples in Canada, while empowering women to have a platform for their voices to be heard and inspiring other Indigenous individuals to pursue their dreams.
Showcasing Indigenous contestants in an event like Miss Universe Canada also helps challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about Indigenous peoples, the organizers say, and can help raise awareness about issues such as cultural preservation, environmental concerns and social justice.
More than 60 women, including some Indigenous participants, will compete for the top spot at Miss Universe Canada.
Suncor Energy Inc. filed a disclosure document last year laying out what would happen if extreme weather were to force a 10-day shutdown of its massive Base Plant oilsands mine in northern Alberta.
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
A regional joint police force on the North Shore conducted 11 searches on Thursday connected to vehicle theft in the Greater Montreal Area and seized 28 vehicles along with thousands of dollars in US and Canadian cash.
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former U.S. president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pa.
China and the Philippines reached a deal they hope will end confrontations at the most fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine government said Sunday.
A mail carrier was fatally shot while walking a route in Chicago, authorities said. Investigators at the U.S. Postal Service are offering up to US$250,000 for tips that solve the case.
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
South Korea said Sunday it was bolstering its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasts across the tense border with rival North Korea, after the North launched more trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
As more people look to find love on dating apps and social media these days, so too are those looking to commit romance scams as artificial intelligence makes it harder to know what's real and what isn't.
Canada’s airports, hospitals and police services are still returning to normal operations a day after a defective update to computers using Microsoft Windows caused a global technology outage.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
When Wally Buono steps onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, he’ll soak in every moment in front of family, friends and fans.
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
Shoko Miyata, the 19-year-old captain of the Japan women's artistic gymnastics team, has withdrawn from the squad for the Paris Games after violating the team's code of conduct by smoking, the Japanese Gymnastics Association said on Friday.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.
Thousands of people are making their way to Surrey's Holland Park this weekend for the 17th annual Surrey Fusion Festival.
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
A motorcyclist has died after he crashed into a tree in Scarborough.
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
It feels nice in the capital this Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with perfect summer temperatures.
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Residents of two more northern Alberta communities were forced to leave their homes Saturday due to an encroaching wildfire.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
In honour of Rebecca Schofield, over 50 bikers headed out on the road Saturday for the fourth Becca Told Me to Ride.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.
The fourth edition of the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Summer Hangout (NESH) took place on Saturday,
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
The emergency department at Wingham’s hospital will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
A theatre group in Windsor is holding auditions for an upcoming Christmas musical production — but this time, the stars vying for the spotlight are of the four-legged variety.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, Ontario Provincial Police is reminding people to be safe while in and around water and to remember their lifejackets.
Provincial police in northern Ontario have been cleared in an incident where a 35-year-old man was injured while being arrested on a Mental Health Act warrant in Thessalon, Ont.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
