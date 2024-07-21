With AI, jets and police squadrons, Paris is securing the Olympics - and worrying critics

Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
A year ago, the head of the Paris Olympics boldly declared that France's capital would be "the safest place in the world " when the Games open this Friday.
Tony Estanguet's confident forecast looks less far-fetched now with squadrons of police patrolling Paris' streets, fighter jets and soldiers primed to scramble, and imposing metal-fence security barriers erected like an iron curtain on both sides of the River Seine that will star in the opening show.
France's vast police and military operation is in large part because the July 26-Aug. 11 Games face unprecedented security challenges. The city has repeatedly suffered deadly extremist attacks and international tensions are high because of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Rather than build an Olympic park with venues grouped together outside of the city centre, like Rio de Janeiro in 2016 or London in 2012, Paris has chosen to host many of the events in the heart of the bustling capital of 2 million inhabitants, with others dotted around suburbs that house millions more. Putting temporary sports arenas in public spaces and the unprecedented choice to stage a river-borne opening ceremony stretching for kilometres (miles) along the Seine, makes safeguarding them more complex.
Olympic organizers also have cyberattack concerns, while rights campaigners and Games critics are worried about Paris' use of AI-equipped surveillance technology and the broad scope and scale of Olympic security.
Paris, in short, has a lot riding on keeping 10,500 athletes and millions of visitors safe. Here's how it aims to do it.
A Games-time force of up to 45,000 police and gendarmes is also backed up by a 10,000-strong contingent of soldiers that has set up the largest military camp in Paris since World War II, from which soldiers should be able to reach any of the city's Olympic venues within 30 minutes.
Soldiers leave for a patrol at the military camp set up in the Vincennes woods, Monday, July 15, 2024 just outside Paris. The military camp, with prefabricated barracks and sleeping stretchers, is being built in the east of Paris to house 4,500 soldiers assigned to security during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Armed military patrols aboard vehicles and on foot have become common in crowded places in France since gunmen and suicide bombers acting in the names of al-Qaida and the Islamic State group repeatedly struck Paris in 2015. They don't have police powers of arrest but can tackle attackers and restrain them until police arrive. For visitors from countries where armed street patrols aren't the norm, the sight of soldiers with assault rifles might be jarring, just as it was initially for people in France.
"At the beginning, it was very strange for them to see us and they were always avoiding our presence, making a detour," said Gen. Eric Chasboeuf, deputy commander of the counter-terror military force, called Sentinelle.
"Now, it's in the landscape," he said.
Rafale fighter jets, airspace-monitoring AWACS surveillance flights, Reaper surveillance drones, helicopters that can carry sharpshooters, and equipment to disable drones will police Paris skies, which will be closed during the opening ceremony by a no-fly zone extending for 150 kilometres (93 miles) around the capital. Cameras twinned with artificial intelligence software -- authorized by a law that expands the state's surveillance powers for the Games -- will flag potential security risks, such as abandoned packages or crowd surges,
France is also getting help from more than 40 countries that, together, have sent at least 1,900 police reinforcements.
Attacks by lone individuals are major concern, a risk driven home most recently to French officials by the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
Some involved in the Olympic security operation were stunned that the gunman armed with an AR-style rifle got within range of the former U.S. president.
"No one can guarantee that there won't be mistakes. There, however, it was quite glaring," said Gen. Philippe Pourque, who oversaw the construction of a temporary camp in southeast Paris housing 4,500 soldiers from the Sentinelle force.
In France, in the last 13 months alone, men acting alone have carried out knife attacks that targeted tourists in Paris, and children in a park in an Alpine town, among others. A man who stabbed a teacher to death at his former high school in northern France in October had been under surveillance by French security services for suspected Islamic radicalization.
With long and bitter experience of deadly extremist attacks, France has armed itself with a dense network of police units, intelligence services and investigators who specialize in fighting terrorism, and suspects in terrorism cases can be held longer for questioning.
Police check the public for credentials to enter a security perimeter near the Eiffel Tower ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Paris. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Hundreds of thousands of background checks have scrutinized Olympic ticket-holders, workers and others involved in the Games and applicants for passes to enter Paris' most tightly controlled security zone, along the Seine's banks. The checks blocked more than 3,900 people from attending, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. He said some were flagged for suspected Islamic radicalization, left- or right-wing political extremism, significant criminal records and other security concerns.
"We're particularly attentive to Russian and Belorussian citizens," Darmanin added, although he stopped short of linking exclusions to Russia's war in Ukraine and Belarus' role as an ally of Moscow.
Darmanin said 155 people considered to be "very dangerous" potential terror threats are also being kept away from the opening ceremony and the Games, with police searching their homes for weapons and computers in some cases.
He said intelligence services haven't identified any proven terror plots against the Games "but we are being extremely attentive."
Campaigners for digital rights worry that Olympic surveillance cameras and AI systems could erode privacy and other freedoms, and zero in on people without fixed homes who spend a lot of time in public spaces.
Saccage 2024, a group that has campaigned for months against the Paris Games, took aim at the scope of the Olympic security, describing it as a "repressive arsenal" in a statement to The Associated Press.
"And this is not a French exception, far from it, but a systematic occurrence in host countries," it said. "Is it reasonable to offer one month of `festivities' to the most well-off tourists at the cost of a long-term securitization legacy for all residents of the city and the country?"
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
When Kimberly Cheatle led the Secret Service's operations to safeguard the American president and other dignitaries, she said she would talk to agents in training about the 'awesome responsibility' of their job.
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat turned independent, urged U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency.
Russia said Sunday it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.
Nepal's newly appointed prime minister secured overwhelming support in parliament on Sunday with more than two-thirds of members voting in his favour.
Bangladesh's top court on Sunday scaled back a controversial quota system for government job applicants, a partial victory for student protesters after days of nationwide unrest and deadly clashes between police and demonstrators that have killed scores of people.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
More than 60 women, including some Indigenous participants, will compete for the top spot at Miss Universe Canada.
Canada’s airports, hospitals and police services are still returning to normal operations a day after a defective update to computers using Microsoft Windows caused a global technology outage.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the Hungarian Grand Prix front row ahead of Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen after a stellar qualifying session for the British team on Saturday.
When Wally Buono steps onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, he’ll soak in every moment in front of family, friends and fans.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
A Vancouver resident is now $1 million richer after a lucky Lotto 6/49 win.
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that took place early Saturday evening in northeast community of Vista Heights.
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a three-year-old child, a driver and two other passengers were seriously injured following a collision on Highway 417 in Hawkesbury, Ont. Saturday afternoon.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Moretti Pizzeria in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood, that was no stranger to police stops, fights and organized crime member visits has has its permits suspended for 25 days following a ruling from the liquor control board (RACJ).
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
A year after Quebec deemed the Montreal neighbourhood a heritage site, Chinatown celebrated 'Chinatown Day' by giving people the chance to try fortune cookies made in the heart of the area and visit historic buildings normally closed to the public.
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a fatal crash on Highway 19 in Mabou, N.S., early Sunday morning.
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.
The fourth edition of the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Summer Hangout (NESH) took place on Saturday,
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
Provincial police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which three people died on Saturday night.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
A trail of blood could be seen leading from a parking lot where it’s believed the shooting took place.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
Chatham-Kent police responded to a call for service on Grand Avenue West in Chatham early Saturday morning.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, police reminding people to be safe while in and around water and to remember their lifejackets.
Provincial police in northern Ontario have been cleared in an incident where a 35-year-old man was injured while being arrested on a Mental Health Act warrant in Thessalon, Ont.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
