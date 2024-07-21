World

    • Nepal's newly appointed prime minister receives overwhelming support in parliament

    Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli arrives to ask for a vote of confidence in parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli arrives to ask for a vote of confidence in parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
    Share
    KATHMANDU, Nepal -

    Nepal's newly appointed prime minister secured overwhelming support in parliament on Sunday with more than two-thirds of members voting in his favour.

    Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli got the support from members of his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), his main coalition partner Nepali Congress and several smaller parties.

    During voting in the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, 188 out of a total of 275 members voted in his favour during the vote of confidence motion, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire announced.

    Supporting members applauded soon after the announcement was made and they lined up to shake hands with Oli to congratulate him.

    Oli was named Nepal's prime minister last week after the previous coalition government collapsed after Oli's party withdrew their support earlier this month.

    The next election in Nepal is scheduled for 2027.

    This is the fourth time that Oli, 72, is serving as prime minister of the Himalayan nation.

    Oli's biggest challenge as prime minister will be balancing Nepal's relationship with its giant neighbours India and China, as both seek to wield influence over the small nation. Landlocked Nepal is surrounded by India on three sides and imports all of its oil and most supplies from the country. It also shares a border with China.

    Oli was born in a village in east Nepal and has been involved in politics since he was young.

    He worked his way up the ranks of the communist party and was jailed a total of 14 years for opposing the autocratic rule of Nepal's monarchs. The royals banned political parties until 1990, when street protests forced then King Birendra to hold free elections that turned Nepal into a constitutional monarchy, which was formally abolished in 2008.

    Oli has had two kidney transplants.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home

    Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.

    How renovictions are affecting the lives of Toronto residents

    CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News