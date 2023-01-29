As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
As the RCMP marks a major milestone, questions linger over the legacy of Canada's paramilitary police force, and how it fits into modern-day policing.
In its 150 years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has grown from 300 employees to 30,000, and evolved from a northern policing agency into a country-wide organization.
The agency has jurisdiction over 22 per cent of Canada's population and works to prevent crime, enforce the law, investigate offences and assist with emergency situations. Currently, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador are the only provinces in Canada that don't use the RCMP as a provincial police force.
On top of the local and provincial policing the RCMP does, it also has a mandate to support the international community through police training and peacekeeping, as well as providing protective details for high-profile officials, including the prime minister.
As the RCMP navigates the 21st century and the changing demographics of the Canadian population, the goals and upcoming initiatives of the RCMP are crucial to understanding how it will evolve.
"We're tackling head-on the issues that have been raised," Nadine Huggins, chief human resources officer, told CTVNews.ca in a recent interview.
"We're acknowledging the complexity of our history, and laying the foundation for us to ensure that legacy of the next 150 (years) is about modern, inclusive, respectful, dignified policing."
CALL FOR 'TRANSFORMATIVE' ACTION
Huggins was asked about the organization's evolution in light of recent years under a critical spotlight.
Recently, the force has been under scrutiny as reports of sexual assault, racism, internalized misogyny and homophobia plague the organization.
One such report, called "Broken Dreams Broken Lives" and compiled by Justice Michel Bastarache, notes a "toxic" culture within the RCMP. The report, published in 2020, digs into the "devastating effects" of the women who experienced poor treatment within their workplace.
Bastarache highlights the barriers preventing women from succeeding in the RCMP, calling for an external independent study of the future of the federal policing organization. He made 52 recommendations for change, including to training, recruitment, job postings, human resource policies and more.
A separate report by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in June 2021 focused on how the RCMP can be reformed.
The committee said the "pervasive nature of systematic racism in policing" needed "transformative" action to ensure the safety of Indigenous, Black and other racialized people in Canada.
Additionally, the RCMP is battling a $1.1-billion lawsuit over bullying and harassment of its members.
The lead plaintiffs, veteran RCMP members Geoffrey Greenwood and Todd Gray, allege there was a culture of systemic intimidation and harassment in the force that was condoned by its leadership.
Critics look to the organization's recent history, asking why multiple reports and damning allegations had to occur before the force took action.
Responding to this, the RCMP says those who are currently in leadership roles with the force are determined to make improvements.
"I think leaders do the best they can in the moments that they're in their roles," Huggins said. "And I know that this leadership team, at this time, is quite focused on ensuring that we set a solid foundation for the next 150 (years) of our organization."
'A MODERN RCMP' IS A 'LONG-TERM PROJECT'
Huggins said one of the current "core mandates" of the RCMP is that it is reflective representation of the communities in which it works.
"All through our organization, we're holding folks accountable to ensure that we have an organization where sexism, racism, homophobia, discrimination, harassment of any kind… there's no place for it in a modern RCMP," she said.
To achieve this, the force is developing guidelines aimed at tackling each of its problems.
Reports detailing the toxic culture in the RCMP placed blame on the leadership team. To fix this, the RCMP says, it is eliminating barriers to the recruitment of diverse candidates, helping bring representation to the top.
As of October 2020, just 21.7 per cent of the regular members of the RCMP were female, and 12.1 per cent identified as a visible minority. Indigenous people represented 7.1 per cent of the RCMP's regular members.
"One of the key things… is how we've changed our recruitment and renewed our recruitment approach," Huggins said. "The organization has updated everything from its entrance exam to its assessment of new applicants. We've updated our exam so that it is bias-free."
The exam is the first step to determine if the person holds the fundamentals of being an RCMP member. Huggins said if the organization sees people from certain demographics struggling with the same question, the administrators will go back to see if it holds a bias.
Huggins said the organization is also prioritizing younger people in recruitment. Two programs, one aimed specifically at Indigenous youth, and the other Diverse and Inclusive Pre-Cadet Experience, are bringing in new perspectives to the force.
"This is not an overnight thing, this is a longer-term project," Huggins said. "It's changing the fundamental so that the culture changes."
The hope, according to Huggins, is that as new officers join the RCMP, the culture will shift.
"We're building and flying at the same time," Huggins said. "It comes to making sure that we continue to provide the services that we need and evolve our model, so that it is going to result in greater diversity amongst the ranks, but also into our leadership."
FEAR OF SPEAKING OUT
Fear of speaking out against senior leadership is another problem the RCMP is trying to address.
A class action lawsuit about sexual harassment within the RCMP alleged that higher-ranking employees used their power to force sexual acts on others, particularly women. The allegations led to an independent assessor recommending 52 actions the organization needs to take.
"In June of 2021, we launched the Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution…which is arm's length from the leadership of the RCMP," Huggins said.
The centre addresses harassment prevention and resolves complaints as employees come forward.
When a member of the RCMP displays poor behaviour, the issue will be investigated, according to the force's code of conduct, then the member will be issued educational and corrective opportunities before punitive actions are taken.
While the centre was created in response to complaints and is described as arm's length, critics have pointed out its executive director was recruited and hired by the RCMP and reports to the force's highest-ranking civilian officer. Additionally, the external investigators are former officers, rather than someone truly independent.
"They can’t fix themselves. There’s so much hurt and corruption that it cannot be fixed internally," Shirley Heafey, former RCMP public complaints commission chairperson, told CTV National News on June 2021. "It's just a stopgap measure. That’s all it is."
Huggins said having ongoing conversations around removing barriers within the organization about reporting issues is something the force has committed to.
Women in particular have been at the forefront of the RCMP reports, with allegations of mistreatment ranging from gender-based discrimination in teams to penetrative sexual assaults and pejorative comments.
The RCMP says it is working to put more women in leadership roles within the force.
"Under the current commissioner (Brenda Lucki), we have achieved just about gender parity with regard to our senior leadership table," Huggins said. "Are we perfect? No, we're not perfect in all regards, but there certainly is a concerted commitment…to ensuring that we strengthen overall equity and inclusion in the workplace."
While the current government has come to her defence in the past few years over her handling of certain high-profile incidents, Lucki's future at the helm of the RCMP remains in question as she nears the five-year mark in the role.
- Read more: N.S. shooting inquiry hears RCMP staffer deleted recording of controversial Lucki phone call
'THE CULTURE': A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE RCMP
Lucki was named the first permanent female commissioner of the RCMP in 2018, outlining her vision for a more diverse RCMP.
At the time, her experience with Indigenous relations was pointed to as an asset, given the force’s ongoing work to improve its relations with First Nations communities.
The RCMP was created on May 23, 1873. At the time, the landscape was hundreds of hectares of dense untouched land.
Indigenous communities were scattered throughout the country, and their languages and traditions were still largely intact before the Indian Act of 1876 forced assimilation.
The very fabric of what many think of today as Canadian culture was still in its infancy.
The RCMP was modelled after the Royal Irish Constabulary, Steve Hewitt, historian and police expert with the University of Birmingham, told CTV's Your Morning in an interview earlier this month.
The force in Britain was used to "control" the Irish, Hewitt said, and in Canada, the RCMP was used against Indigenous people.
"I think that gives you an idea of the initial impetus of the force was to go westward to effectively take control of territory that had been Indigenous land to help displace Indigenous peoples onto reserves to prepare the way for European settlement," Hewitt said.
As Canada became more diverse into the later 20th century, how the RCMP reacted to issues of racism became a focal point. Serving the people of Canada meant the organization needed to adapt values and protocols to the rapidly diversifying population.
However, discrimination persisted.
Between the 1950s and 1990s, the RCMP was involved in what’s become known as the LGBTQ2S+ purge that saw thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Canadians actively discriminated against, interrogated, and fired or demoted from their jobs in the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP and the federal public service.
Work is ongoing within the federal government to improve inclusivity and rebuild trust, with survivors recently calling out the RCMP specifically.
"If you look at the historical records, they fought tooth and nail to persecute LGBT people," said Douglas Elliott, an activist and the lead lawyer for the purge class action, during a news conference on Parliament Hill in October 2022.
HOW TO EVOLVE 'A COLONIAL INSTITUTION'
Some elements of the RCMP past are factors in how it currently operates – from the way it's set up to core mandates.
Critics wonder whether it's possible for the organization to evolve, moving away from the harm it caused in the past.
"You've got effectively what is a colonial institution, a paramilitary institution that still (operates) in the 21st century," Hewitt said. "I'm just not sure paramilitary values in the 19th century work so well in the 21st century."
He said the problems surfacing now are not unfamiliar – but there is a key difference.
"These issues are not new. The difference is obviously through social media, through lawsuits, things such as that, we're much more aware of them than we would have been in the past," Hewitt said.
The RCMP acknowledges that in order to move forward, "a lot of work" is needed to address the problems within the RCMP. It has known this for years, according to its CHRO.
"While the organization certainly is proud of its traditions, it is also eager to be a policing service for the future," Huggins said. "Our culture change, our new core values, our focus on de-escalation, all speak to how we have taken what is useful from our paramilitary tradition and wedded it to the modern vision that we have for ourselves."
With files from CTV News’ Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in U.S. police culture
Tyre Nichols' fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tenn., recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
'Don't be numb to this': Battling despair over gun deaths
When President Joe Biden signed a bill last year to fight gun violence -- the first such measure to pass Congress in a generation -- a substantial majority supported it. But 78 per cent said they believed it would do little or nothing at all, a survey by the Pew Research Center found.
Hearing testimonies from e-cigarette users may deter students from vaping: study
According to a new study, showing university students the health risks of vaping through experts and personal testimonies can help deter them from using e-cigarettes.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
FULL STATEMENT
FULL STATEMENT | Premier Doug Ford remembers his friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
At the request of the family, I announce with a heavy heart, the passing of my dear friend and mentor, Hazel McCallion.
-
Tributes pour in for late Mississauga Mayor 'Hurricane Hazel' McCallion
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province.
Ottawa
-
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winter
Ottawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
Barrie
-
Three people in custody after robbery at Barrie telecommunications store
Three People are in custody after reports of a robbery at a telecommunications store in Barrie.
-
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach celebrates grand opening
Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach celebrated its grand opening Friday.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo
With art displays and activities to bring out the best of winter for a one-day festival of fun, Winterloo has returned after three years of pandemic alterations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
'I can’t do much about the uninformed': Drag queen story time in Sarnia, Ont. met with protesters
The supporters outnumbered the protesters more than 20-to-one. As drag queen Amanda Villa prepared to sing and read to children in Sarnia, a small group of protesters marched outside, while more than 100 supporters of the rally “All You Need is Love” spent time chasing them around the parking lot, and having peaceful discussions about acceptance and hate.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Only a few days after a large winter weather system rolled through southern Ontario, Environment Canada has once again issued a special weather statement for the London region, warning of a snow-rain mix expected to begin Saturday night.
Windsor
-
Another Windsor councillor opines on SafePoint debate
Ward Four Coun. Mark McKenzie has now made his position known over whether or not council should rescind its support for the downtown location of a drug consumption and treatment site. But now a petition has also been launched in favour of moving forward on the project and keeping the site where it is.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiser
It's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque
A ceremony will be held this evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several senior federal cabinet ministers and Quebec Premier Francois Legault are among those expected to attend.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 54, charged after shots fired in Springhill, N.S.: RCMP
A man is facing charges after gun shots were heard Saturday in Springhill, N.S.
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
Calgary
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
Hitmen pick up point in OT loss to Blades at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex
The Hitmen return to the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex helped a little as the team collected a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Saskatoon Blades Saturday afternoon on Tsuut'ina Nation.
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Furniture donations needed to support Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton
An organization helping Ukrainian newcomers settle into their new lives in Edmonton is hosting a furniture donation blitz to help restock their warehouse.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton Valley
An orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuation
A fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
Politics
-
Feds pledge not to ‘micromanage’ provinces in health-care negotiations
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos insists the federal government is going to 'work flexibly' with the provinces on the terms of a possible health-care funding deal and avoid 'micromanaging' how they deliver health care to Canadians.
-
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
-
MPs prepare for return to Parliament as Ottawa marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy'
Members of Parliament are making their way back to Ottawa ahead of resuming sitting on Monday, as the city prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the arrival of 'Freedom Convoy' protesters.
Health
-
Health Canada sticks with Evusheld despite U.S. FDA dropping the COVID drug
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
-
Doctors say surgical training, delayed by the pandemic, continues to be affected
Training of surgeons in Canada has taken a heavy knock from the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some doctors say their clinical education has been delayed again in recent months as many hospitals across the country cancelled elective procedures to keep up with emergency care.
-
Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll
A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.
Sci-Tech
-
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
-
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
-
Ice Age relic found by Alberta woman out walking her dogs
A chance discovery by an Edmonton area woman who was walking her dogs has turned out to be a massive fossilized bone that likely belonged to an Ice Age mammoth.
Entertainment
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92. A release from management company Le Grenier musique says Leger died Saturday in Dieppe, New Brunswick.
-
'It Ends With Us' movie casts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
BookTok is all abuzz with the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be starring in a movie based on the bestselling romance novel, "It Ends With Us."
-
Sabato De Sarno named new Gucci creative director
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday.
Business
-
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications
Federal prosecutors are trying to prohibit FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from privately contacting current and former employees of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange to prevent potential witness tampering in a criminal case accusing him of bilking investors and customers.
-
Italy's prime minister visits Libya for talks, sign $8B deal
Italy's prime minister visited Libya for talks Saturday with officials from the country's west-based government focusing on energy and migration, top issues for Italy and the European Union. Libya is the third North African country Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited over the last two weeks as she seeks to secure new supplies of natural gas.
-
U.S. senators call for trade crackdown on Canada over dairy quotas, digital policies
A pair of senior U.S. senators is urging the Biden administration to get tough with Canada for "flouting" obligations to its North American trade partners.
Lifestyle
-
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
-
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
-
Lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs fan fulfils dream of seeing first game, passes away next day
Mike Davy always dreamed of going to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, and once it finally happened, he passed away the night after.
Sports
-
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
Only briefly challenged in the final on Sunday night, Novak Djokovic was simply better at the most crucial moments and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for a record-extending 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title overall. As a bonus, Djokovic will vault from No. 5 to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a spot he already has held for more weeks than any other man.
-
Aryna Sabalenka beats Elena Rybakina for Australian Open women's title
Aryna Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, who won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Melbourne Park on Saturday night, using 17 aces among her 51 total winners to overcome seven double-faults.
-
New Vancouver tax intended to chip away at FIFA World Cup costs
The price of hosting the FIFA World Cup is rising in Vancouver, and the province is using a new tool to help cover the costs.
Autos
-
Canadian Hyundai vehicles unaffected by theft issue in the U.S., company says
Hyundai cars in Canada don't have the same anti-theft issue compared to those in the United States, a company spokesperson says, following reports that two American auto insurers are refusing to write policies for older models.
-
Some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to cover some Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.
-
See how Amsterdam built a massive underwater bike-parking facility
Amsterdam has shared a time-lapse video of the construction of its brand-new underwater bike-parking facility.