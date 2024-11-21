From essential goods to common stocking stuffers, Trudeau offering Canadians temporary tax relief
Canadians will soon receive a temporary tax break on essential items, children's clothing and diapers, restaurant and pre-prepared meals and common stocking stuffers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
The two-month Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) break will apply across the country, and is aimed at addressing lingering affordability concerns, according to the federal government.
"Canadians have been through a lot. They work hard. We see that. We've been able to get through the past couple of years. Everyone had to tighten their belts a little bit. Now we're going to be able to give a tax break for all Canadians," Trudeau said.
Among the dozens of consumer goods the government's offering relief between Dec.14 and Feb. 15 are:
- Prepared salads, sandwiches, and similar pre-made platters
- Dine-in, takeout, or delivery restaurant meals
- Cakes, pies, doughnuts, brownies, and other pastry items
- Beer, wine, ciders, coolers and certain non-alcoholic drinks
- Candies, chocolate, gum and related sweets
- Chips, cheese puffs, popcorn, and similar salted snacks
- Ice cream, other frozen treats, and pudding
- Fruit bars and granola products
- Doll houses, toy cars, Lego, and action figures
- Children's clothing, footwear, car seats, diapers
- Video-games, consoles, and controllers
- Jigsaw puzzles and board or card games for all ages
- Print newspapers and select types of books
- Christmas trees natural or artificial
The prime minister also announced a new "Working Canadians Rebate," alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, in Sharon, Ont.
The pocketbook-focused policy announcement was first reported by The Globe and Mail.
Who qualifies? How will it work?
As of Dec. 14, businesses are expected to remove the GST and the HST on qualifying goods at checkout. The HST is only charged in select provinces, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
According to the federal government, the tax relief will cost $1.6 billion, and save a family spending $2,000 on qualifying goods $100 over the two-month period.
The "Working Canadians Rebate" will send a $250 payment to 18.7 million Canadians in early spring 2025. Trudeau said his government intends to see these "relief" cheques roll out in April.
The Canada Revenue Agency will deliver the rebates directly, either through direct deposit or cheque.
NDP taking credit, legislation needed
Last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged his party would eliminate the GST on daily essentials and monthly bills, if elected.
The temporary GST relief the Liberals are offering will not apply to monthly bills.
Late Wednesday, after being briefed on the upcoming announcement, the NDP issued a statement, taking credit for the policy.
"The NDP is delivering a winter tax holiday to Canadians. The prime minister's office just informed us that he's caving to our Tax-Free-Essentials campaign — partly," Singh said.
The statement also signalled the NDP "will vote for this measure because working people are desperate for relief, and we’re proud we delivered for them again."
The affordability measures will require legislation, which means the Liberals need support from another party to break the current two-month standstill in the House of Commons.
The impasse is over the government’s refusal to hand over documents related to a now-defunct green tech fund. No legislation can pass until debate on that issue ends, and a second waiting privilege motion regarding Randy Boissonnault's ex-business partner is dealt with.
According to the NDP, after weighing its options over whether to support the Liberals and break the stalemate in the House of Commons, the party says its plan isn't to help end it -- rather, it said it's found a workaround.
A source speaking on background told CTV News that it intends to try to pause debate for a day, and use a programming motion to pass these measures through all stages in an expedited manner, before allowing the procedural debate to resume. It remains to be seen exactly how, or when this would unfold, thought the NDP said it's ready to sit longer hours to make it happen.
Since Singh tore up the two-party supply-and-confidence pact in September, the NDP has gone vote-by-vote on helping keep the minority government afloat, but it is now the only party willing to continue doing so, as both the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois are ready to trigger an early election.
"I really hope that all parties in the House get behind this, so we can pass this quickly, so that Canadians can get this relief as soon as December 14," Trudeau said.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos and Jeremie Charron
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
BREAKING Matt Gaetz drops bid for Trump attorney general in face of U.S. Senate opposition
Hardline Republican Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, in the face of opposition from the Senate Republicans whose support he would have needed to win the job.
Here's a list of items that will be GST/HST-free over the holidays
Canadians won’t have to pay GST on a selection of items this holiday season, the prime minister vowed on Thursday.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Son of Norway crown princess detained for one week in rape probe
The son of Norway's crown princess will be jailed for up to one week while police investigate accusations of rape made against him, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Australian who drank tainted alcohol in Laos has died, raising toll to 4
An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos in what Australia's prime minister on Thursday called every parent's nightmare. An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.
Watch Dramatic video shows officers save driver from burning truck after brakes fail
Stunning video shows officers in Columbus, Ohio jumping into action to save a driver from his burning pickup truck.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Ontario man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink
A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect charged in Toronto airport gold heist
Peel police say a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of one of the suspects charged in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Mounties issue Canada-wide warrant for semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
EXCLUSIVE UBC investigating instructor following leaked audio of anti-Israel rant
A UBC instructor is facing backlash following the release of a 12-minute audio file from a lecture she gave on Sept. 18.
Police report reveals assault allegations against Hegseth, Trump's pick for defence secretary
A woman told police that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Pete Hegseth after he took her phone, blocked the door to a California hotel room and refused to let her leave, according to a detailed investigative report made public late Wednesday.
-
Alabama to use nitrogen gas to execute man for 1994 slaying of hitchhiker
An Alabama prisoner convicted of the 1994 murder of a female hitchhiker is slated Thursday to become the third person executed by nitrogen gas.
Son of Norway crown princess detained for one week in rape probe
The son of Norway's crown princess will be jailed for up to one week while police investigate accusations of rape made against him, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
-
Volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupts for the 7th time in a year
A volcano in southwestern Iceland that has roared back to life after eight centuries of silence has erupted for the seventh time since December, sending molten lava flowing towards the Blue Lagoon spa, a major tourist attraction.
Australian who drank tainted alcohol in Laos has died, raising toll to 4
An Australian teenager has died after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos in what Australia's prime minister on Thursday called every parent's nightmare. An American and two Danish tourists also died, officials said, following reports that several people had been sickened in a Laotian town popular with backpackers.
Prosecutors in Serbia arrest 12 people over roof collapse at train station that killed 15
Twelve people have been arrested in Serbia in connection with a roof collapse earlier this month at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad that killed 15 people and severely injured two others, prosecutors said Thursday.
-
Joly says next U.S. ambassador Hoekstra will help advance 'shared priorities'
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is welcoming president-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next U.S. ambassador in Ottawa.
Texas doctor gets 190-year sentence for tampering with IV bags used in surgeries
A Dallas anesthesiologist was sentenced Wednesday to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, leading to the death of a coworker and causing cardiac emergencies for several patients.
-
New Brunswick measles outbreak now reporting 44 cases, mostly teens and children
A measles outbreak in New Brunswick that began last month with a single travel-related case is growing and today stands at 44 cases.
-
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Canada's space agency invites you to choose the name of its first lunar rover
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is inviting Canadians to choose the name of the first Canadian Lunar Rover.
-
Australia's parliament considers legislation banning social media for under 16s
Australia’s communications minister introduced a world-first law into Parliament on Thursday that would ban children younger than 16 from social media, saying online safety was one of parents’ toughest challenges.
-
U.S. gathers allies to talk AI safety, Trump's vow to undo Biden's AI policy overshadows their work
President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal President Joe Biden's signature artificial intelligence policy when he returns to the White House.
Jussie Smollett's conviction in 2019 attack on himself is overturned
The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday overturned actor Jussie Smollett's conviction on charges that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in downtown Chicago in 2019 and lied to police.
-
Our Lady Peace, Mike Weir among Canada's Walk of Fame honourees for 2025
Rock band Our Lady Peace, golf star Mike Weir and actress Tonya Williams are among those set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame next year.
-
Maestro Fresh Wes to receive honorary degree from St. Francis Xavier University
The “Godfather of Canadian Hip-Hop” is set to receive an honorary degree from St. Francis Xavier University next month.
Dynamite, Garage parent company makes debut on Toronto Stock Exchange
Groupe Dynamite Inc. kicked off its first day of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
-
Bitcoin is at the doorstep of US$100,000 as post-election rally rolls on
Bitcoin topped US$98,000 for the first time Thursday, extending a streak of almost daily all-time highs since the U.S. presidential election. The cryptocurrency has rocketed more than 40 per cent in just two weeks.
-
Online shopping? Here's how you can avoid getting scammed
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, meaning many people will be looking to score a deal ahead of the holidays. There are some precautions to take before shopping online.
'That sent my imagination wild': B.C. grandma paints 12-foot Star Wars mural with grandson
Sandra Kroek and her grandson Remington spent 200 hours painting a massive Star Wars mural together.
-
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
-
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
MLB will test robot umpires at 13 spring training ballparks hosting 19 teams
Major League Baseball will test robot umpires as part of a challenge system during spring training at 13 ballparks hosting 19 teams, which could lead to regular-season use in 2026.
-
'It's a joke': Italian tennis star crowned world champion after winning Olympic gold can hardly believe her own success
It’s fair to say 2024 has been quite a year for Italian tennis, especially for Jasmine Paolini who capped the best season of her career by winning the decisive match in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals against Slovakia to secure Italy’s first title in 11 years.
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Canadian border officers seize record number of stolen vehicles in Quebec
It's official — Quebec has set a new record for the most stolen vehicles recovered in one year by Canadian border agents.
-
Despite slowing sales, automakers are expanding electric vehicle models, including family haulers
Even though sales of electric vehicles aren't growing as fast as in past years and President-elect Donald Trump may ditch tax credits for EV buyers, automakers are moving ahead with new models that should appeal to mainstream buyers.
B.C. man reunites with Nova Scotia stranger, 56 years after being saved from drowning
After driving near the water that winter day, Brian Lavery thought he saw a dog splashing in the waves – then realized it was way too cold for that.
'It's nice to just talk to people': Toronto podcaster prank calling Nova Scotians
Toronto radio and podcast host Jax Irwin has recently gone viral for videos of her cute -- and at times confusing -- phone conversations.
'I'm just tickled pink': Childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
'She's a people person': Urban chicken inspires positivity in B.C. neighbourhood
When he first moved to his urban neighbourhood, Barry Devonald was surprised to be welcomed by a whole flock of new neighbours.
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift’s Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
WATCH 'Fireball' meteor lights up Calgary's sky
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
'I get in this workshop and everything disappears': N.B. man creates whimsical birdhouses in spare time
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
DEVELOPING 1 airlifted to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash
An air ambulance transported one person to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Pitt Meadows.
-
Another windstorm headed to B.C.’s South Coast Friday, Environment Canada says
Another fall storm is forecast to bring high winds to B.C.’s South Coast on Friday, Environment Canada says.
-
Metro Vancouver's living wage rises to $27.05 per hour
The amount the average worker needs to make to meet their needs in Metro Vancouver has risen to $27.05 per hour, driven mainly by rising rent and food costs.
Mother charged after infant dies in midtown Toronto: police
The mother of an infant who died after being found at an apartment building in midtown Toronto on Wednesday has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
-
Toronto woman scammed out of $158K gets nearly half her money back
A Toronto woman who was defrauded out of $158,000 in a roofing scam over the summer received about half her money back following a tip from a CTV News viewer.
-
-
'Star-studded' Country Thunder Alberta lineup announced for 2025
We now know which artists and bands are set to perform in Calgary at Country Thunder Alberta 2025.
-
Winning Lotto 6-49 ticket bought in Calgary worth $1M
Check your Lotto 6-49 tickets, because one purchased in Calgary just won big.
McDonald's Canada CEO not ruling out a return to the ByWard Market
McDonald's Canada says it has not closed the door on a return to Ottawa's downtown.
-
-
2 arrested during Greenpeace protest outside Stornoway residence in Ottawa
Two people have been arrested following a protest outside Stornoway, the official residence of Canada's leader of the Opposition.
Quebec health minister vows to 'not abandon' Ukrainian refugees
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said he is committed to finding a solution to continue health coverage for Ukrainian refugees in the province.
-
Quebec fiscal update: $2.1B in new spending, end of tax credit for some older workers
Quebec's finance minister has tabled an economic update with $2.1 billion in new spending over five years amid what Eric Girard describes as a stronger-than-expected recovery from last year's economic slowdown.
-
LIVE at 11 Alberta to share fiscal update Thursday morning
The Alberta government will share its 2024-25 second quarter fiscal update and economic statement Thursday morning.
-
Coun. Cartmell running to be Edmonton's next mayor
Two-term Edmonton city councillor Tim Cartmell will be running for mayor in 2025.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Some snow to go along with the cold
Winter officially starts in one month, but we're getting an early taste this week.
-
CTV Atlantic to host roundtable discussion with Nova Scotia's party leaders
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties will take part in a roundtable discussion at CTV Atlantic in Halifax on Thursday.
-
'This is cold': P.E.I. mother upset over decision to remove late daughter’s photos from school memorial wall
A high school on Prince Edward Island is removing pictures of its late students from a memorial wall – a decision that has upset one mother whose daughter attended the school.
Mounties issue Canada-wide warrant for semi-driver charged in deadly crash
Manitoba RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the semi-driver involved in a crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and her mother.
-
1991-2024 Winnipeg Sea Bears player Chad Posthumus dies at 33
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus has died at age 33.
-
More medical, law enforcement testimony expected in human smuggling trial
The prosecution is expecting to wrap up its case today in the trial of two men accused of human smuggling at the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
'Will always be a Pat': Regina Pats trade captain Tanner Howe to Calgary
The Regina Pats have announced a blockbuster trade Thursday that sees captain Tanner Howe on his way to Calgary to play for the Hitmen as the team continues rebuilding for the future.
-
Worker fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant
Evraz North America is investigating after one of its workers was fatally injured while on the job.
-
Sask. RCMP still searching for man wanted after 'serious assaults' in Swift Current
The Saskatchewan RCMP says officers are still looking for one man wanted in connection to serious assaults that took place in Swift Current in October, but said they have arrested a second suspect.
Grand River Transit LRT involved in Kitchener crash
A busy Kitchener street could be closed for several hours after a crash involving a Grand River Transit vehicle.
-
Members of motorcycle gangs facing more charges following Cambridge robbery
Four members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and one member of the Red Devils Motorcycle Club are facing robbery and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation.
-
Man who stabbed ex-girlfriend and police officer will soon be out on statutory release
A man who plead guilty to a double stabbing in 2015 will soon be out on statutory release, but he'll have to follow some strict conditions set out by the parole board.
Alberta non-profit Mustard Seed to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse
Alberta-based non-profit the Mustard Seed is stepping up to run Saskatoon's Lighthouse.
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Sudbury police will begin body camera training next month
Greater Sudbury Police has taken delivery of body cameras for its officers and will begin training next month.
-
'Incident' reported at Wingham Town Hall, increased police presence in the area
No injuries were reported, and no details have been released on what exactly the incident was.
-
Minor injuries reported after two-vehicle crash
Shortly after 8 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and Colborne Street where the crash left a vehicle smashed into a light standard.
One person seriously injured after rollover collision in Oro-Medonte
Emergency crews had to rescue one person trapped inside a vehicle after a rollover collision in Oro-Medonte Thursday morning.
-
Hold and secure briefly initiated at Barrie public school during nearby police investigation
Police officers were in the north end of Barrie on Thursday morning, this time in the area of Livingstone Street West and McDougall Drive.
-
Driver witnesses two early morning collisions along one sideroad
It was a busy morning on Sideroad 5 after a driver witnessed two collisions which police say were caused by poor road conditions.
Illegal cannabis storefront shut down in Leamington
Essex County OPP have shut down an illegal cannabis storefront in Leamington and seized $13,500 in products.
-
Windsor, Ont. Paralympian honoured as 'national hero'
A Windsor, Ont. Paralympian has been honoured as a “national hero”.
-
Rare fruit fly caught at Detroit Metro Airport
A rare kind of fruit fly has been caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at Detroit Metro Airport.
Near-record gusts knock out power to 150K Vancouver Island customers; BC Hydro brings in reinforcements from mainland
The clean up was well underway Wednesday on Vancouver Island after a night of chaos.
-
B.C. RCMP say multiple victims injured in single vehicle crash
Mounties on Vancouver Island say they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left "multiple" people injured.
-
BC Hydro reports 'extensive damage' from bomb cyclone that left 300,000 in the dark
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Sault College accounting students get a head start on their careers
Students in Sault College’s business accounting program have a new learning pathway that will ultimately give them a head start to a career.
-
Investigation explains why plane overran runway in the Sault in 2023
The Transport Safety Board of Canada says the crew of a Porter Airlines flight landing in Sault Ste. Marie in April 2023 didn't realize the plane was so far down the runway.
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
-
Newfoundland wind-to-hydrogen company eyes data centre as international market lags
A company hoping to build a multi-billion-dollar wind-to-hydrogen project in western Newfoundland is eyeing other options as Canada's plans to supply Europe with green energy have not yet materialized.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.