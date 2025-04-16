ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I’ll always be a Conservative,’ Ford says after defending campaign manager’s comments on Pierre Poilievre

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Premier Doug Ford speaks at a news conference on April 16, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.