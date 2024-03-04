Foreign interference inquiry hearing some federal evidence behind closed doors

Politics

    The head of an inquiry into foreign interference has agreed to a federal request to present some evidence behind closed doors.

    In a new decision, commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue says she is satisfied that the disclosure of certain classified information could harm Canada or its allies.

    As a result, Hogue says, she must hear the federal evidence in the absence of other inquiry participants and the public, known as an in-camera hearing.

    Hogue says the commission will produce a summary of the information presented in camera so the public can see as much of it as possible.

    In addition, if divulging some of the information heard in camera would not cause injury, commission counsel can introduce that information at subsequent public hearings.

    In its initial phase, the inquiry is examining allegations of foreign interference by China, India, Russia or others in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

