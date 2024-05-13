Politics

    • Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly plans trip to Middle East, Mediterranean

    Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid.

    Global Affairs Canada says Mélanie Joly is set to leave today and will visit Cyprus, Lebanon, Turkiye and Greece where she will meet with her counterparts and other government officials.

    In a statement, Joly says rapidly evolving situations in the Middle East and Caucuses continue to have repercussions in Canada.

    She says she looks forward to engaging with officials and to see how Canada can continue to provide support.

    Details of her trip include marking the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and discussing how humanitarian aid can be increased into Gaza.

    She will also discuss regional security and stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News