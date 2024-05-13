Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly plans trip to Middle East, Mediterranean
Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid.
Global Affairs Canada says Mélanie Joly is set to leave today and will visit Cyprus, Lebanon, Turkiye and Greece where she will meet with her counterparts and other government officials.
In a statement, Joly says rapidly evolving situations in the Middle East and Caucuses continue to have repercussions in Canada.
She says she looks forward to engaging with officials and to see how Canada can continue to provide support.
Details of her trip include marking the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and discussing how humanitarian aid can be increased into Gaza.
She will also discuss regional security and stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Air quality advisories issued in 5 provinces, 1 territory
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Rates of cancer declining in Canada, but more work needed to save lives: projections
A new study projecting declining rates of cancer cases and deaths in Canada demonstrates the success of prevention and early detection programs, but also highlights areas where more work is needed to save and prolong lives, researchers say.
Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Halifax’s Dalhousie University
An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place
The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.
-
Chris Hadfield inspires youth musical in Sudbury
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
-
-
Flash floods and cold lava flow hit Indonesia's Sumatra island. At least 37 people were killed
Heavy rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia’s Sumatra island triggered flash floods that killed at least 37 people and more than a dozen others were missing, officials said Sunday.
-
U.S. aims to stay ahead of China in using AI to fly fighter jets, navigate without GPS and more
When two U.S. fighter jets recently faced off in a dogfight in California, only one was piloted by a human.
-
Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle on campuses as some U.S. college graduations marked by defiant acts
A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting "free Palestine" amid a mix of boos and cheers.
-
-
Over 300 dead, thousands displaced in northern Afghanistan as floods affect region
The UN food agency estimated that unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have left more than 300 people dead and thousands of houses destroyed.
-
Feds 'committed to doing more,' but minister offers no timeline for Canadian Disability Benefit boost
Amid significant criticism from advocates, Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera is defending her government's long-promised, newly unveiled Canada Disability Benefit, calling the funds an "initial step," but without laying out a timeline for future expansion of the program.
-
-
RCMP boss expresses desire for new law to deal with threats against politicians
RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he wants the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.
-
Here's what 'the hinge' move is, how to do it correctly
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
-
Cannabis, armchairs and adapters: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada announced various product recalls this week, including electric adapters, armchairs, cannabis and vehicle components.
Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions
Justin Trudeau says Meta is making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities they profit from.
-
Swarm of 20,000 bees gather around woman’s car west of Toronto
A swarm of roughly 20,000 bees gathered around a woman’s car in the parking lot of Burlington Centre.
-
'I may have some nightmares:' Man survives being bitten by 2 sharks in Bahamas
A man who was bitten by two sharks in the Bahamas said Thursday he's 'thankful that I'm here' while sharing his story of survival.
-
Swiss fans get ready to welcome Eurovision winner Nemo back home
Swiss Eurovision fans were getting ready Sunday to give a hero's welcome to singer Nemo, who won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest with "The Code," an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity.
-
Mother's Day movies that pull at ALL the heartstrings
This Mother's Day Weekend, take a look at some of the most emotional movies inspired by moms.
-
Balancing act: Canadian North’s first Inuk CEO juggles Arctic airline challenges
With carriers' flight volumes above the 60th parallel hovering below pre-pandemic levels, Canadian North’s first Inuk CEO now bears the task of balancing those financial and logistical challenges with the needs of communities for which she feels a deep affinity.
-
Average hourly wage in Canada now $34.95: StatCan
Average hourly wages among Canadian employees rose to $34.95 on a year-over-year basis in April, a 4.7 per cent increase, according to a Statistics Canada report released Friday morning.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
-
Here are some gardening questions, answers
When it comes to gardening, a lot of questions come up, including the best way to keep pets away from plants, maintaining your lawn and keeping the dandelions at bay.
-
OPINION Dr. Katie Hurley: There's no way to be a perfect parent
When I was knee-deep in the early years of parenting, dishes piled up, laundry was rarely folded, and Whole Foods did a fair amount of the cooking for me.
Canucks hold off Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 3
Brock Boeser had two goals and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks hung on for a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
-
Santana's three-run homer lifts Twins over Jays in Manoah's best start of the year
Alek Manoah allowed three runs — all unearned — over seven innings to lower his earned-run average from 13.50 to 4.91 in his best outing of the year. He allowed four hits and a walk, striking out six.
-
Atlanta Hawks win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, secure No. 1 overall pick
The Atlanta Hawks won the NBA draft lottery on Sunday, landing the No. 1 pick and a potential cornerstone player in a year where there’s no clear-cut choice.
U.S. plans to impose major new tariffs on EVs, other Chinese green energy imports, AP sources say
The Biden administration plans to impose major new tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors, solar equipment and medical supplies imported from China, according to a U.S. official and another person familiar with the plan.
-
After layoffs, Musk says Tesla to spend US$500M on charging network
Tesla will spend more than US$500 million to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.
-
Her SUV was stolen in Montreal. A Good Samaritan on Facebook helped her get it back
Just as she had feared, a restaurant owner from eastern Quebec who visited Montreal had her SUV stolen, but says it was all thanks to the kindness of strangers on the internet — not the police — that she got it back.
English, history, entertainment, math and geography: high school trivia teams could be quizzed on any of it when they compete at the Reach for the Top Nationals in Ottawa in June.
Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Wilfrid Laurier football player drafted despite only playing 27 games in his entire life
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
Federal government bans watercraft from Manitoba lake popular with tourists
The threat of zebra mussels has prompted the federal government to temporarily ban watercraft from a Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
Toronto-area dessert shop featured by Keith Lee forced to move after zoning complaint
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
'Oh Crap!' New exhibit at Canada Science and Technology Museum explores human waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
-
Wind could push rapidly growing wildfire into Fort Nelson, B.C.: BCWS
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Oakwood Village; suspect arrested
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.
-
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
2 people critically injured in North York shooting: paramedics
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Calgary council to make final rezoning amendments and cast vote
City council will make final changes to its blanket rezoning proposal and likely cast their ballots on the issue Monday.
-
Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital
A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.
-
Calgary Stampeders' training camp opens with an abundance of quarterbacks
Quarterback meetings were crowded to start Calgary Stampeders' training camp.
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Ottawa church advocating for universal basic income as federal bills consider the issue
Ottawa's Rideau Park United Church has been raising awareness for universal basic income, a policy that would give a fixed amount to everybody, every month, regardless of their income.
-
uOttawa staff to meet with pro-Palestinian encampment organizers this week
Organizers for a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa say the school's administrators, including the chief investment officer, have agreed to meet with them as the demonstration enters its second week.
McGill to ask for injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Lawyers for McGill University are slated to be in court to seek an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its grounds since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
The 200 workers at Amazon's Laval warehouse have succeeded where many other employees of the American multinational have failed: they are now unionized.
-
Man sent for 'psychological care' after gunfire in Longueuil
A string of shootings in Greenfield Park on Montreal's South Shore had Longueuil police investigating overnight.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Average temperatures and a reprieve from the smoke
The thick wildfire smoke that blew in from the northwest over the weekend has moved out of the Edmonton area and modelling indicates "cleaner" air for Monday/Tuesday in the Edmonton area and all of central and southern Alberta.
-
-
U of A defends decision to involve police in teardown of campus protest encampment
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
Pro-Palestinian encampment set up at Halifax’s Dalhousie University
An encampment is now set up outside a Maritime university in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
-
Halifax home significantly damaged by fire, one person sent to hospital
An early morning fire in Halifax has damaged a home and sent one person to hospital.
Manitoba battling two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas, evacuation orders in effect
The province says several government agencies are currently responding to two wildfires around Flin Flon and The Pas.
-
Trial of Winnipeg serial killer expected to hear more testimony from police
The Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is expected to hear testimony today from a police officer who examined video surveillance.
-
Death investigation underway after injured man dies in hospital
Regina police have launched an investigation into the death of a man officers found gravely injured in the northwest of the city on Sunday.
-
'Genuine optimism': Riders open 2024 training camp with Harris at the helm
Sunday marked day one of training camp for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saskatoon. The team was ecstatic to be back on the field for another year with quarterback Trevor Harris being no exception.
-
Sask. social services mobile outreach team doubles in size, expands access to community locations
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Social Services says its mobile outreach team is doubling in size. A total of 20 social workers will now provide services in the community rather than from a government office.
Gunshots ring out in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo regional police say no one was hurt during a daylight shooting in Kitchener.
-
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
'It would change my life': Saskatchewan singer vying for $1 million on Canada's Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
No one injured in residential blaze, Saskatoon fire department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire in the Queen Elizabeth neighbourhood on Saturday evening.
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
-
-
Showers and heat in London area on Monday
With rain showers expected most of the day, the temperature will hit a high around 25 C. The normal for this time of year being around 20 C.
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
Jewelery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody
A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewelery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.
'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
Collingwood waste site goes up in smoke
A garbage fire was attended to by Collingwood firefighters Monday.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.
Chatham police seek break and enter suspect
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can identify a person they’re looking for. According to police, the person is suspected in relation to multiple break and enter and attempt break-and-enter investigations in Chatham.
-
Showers and a spike in the temperature on Monday
The temperature will be well above normal in Windsor-Essex on Monday as rain showers continue throughout the day.
-
Teachers among those charged in underage prostitution investigation
Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.
Wind could push rapidly growing wildfire into Fort Nelson, B.C.: BCWS
A fast-growing wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., that has forced thousands to flee their homes could spread into the town itself, the B.C. Wildfire Service warned.
-
-
'It happened so fast': Evacuees describe fleeing Fort Nelson wildfire
Thousands have been forced to flee a wildfire burning near Fort Nelson. Meanwhile, some experienced volunteers are staying behind to fight the fire.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Medicine Hat, Alta., police arrest local man in child luring case
Thousands of messages were sent between a teenage girl in the U.S. and an Alberta man posing as a young boy, a police investigation has revealed.
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic after recent rainfall
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
-
Rural crime in decline: southern Alberta RCMP
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Expert expecting another big cruise ship season this summer
One expert says we might see a little bit of a dip, even still, he’s expecting another big cruise ship season on the Great Lakes, particularly when it comes to ports in northeastern Ontario.
-
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in northern Ont.
Highlights of the views of the northern lights display in northern Ontario on Friday night and Saturday morning.
-
37-year-old man dies following Sault police shooting
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officer shot a 37-year-old man in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.