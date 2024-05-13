Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly plans trip to Middle East, Mediterranean

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is embarking on a five-day trip to the Middle East and the Mediterranean where she will focus on peacekeeping and aid.

Global Affairs Canada says Mélanie Joly is set to leave today and will visit Cyprus, Lebanon, Turkiye and Greece where she will meet with her counterparts and other government officials.

In a statement, Joly says rapidly evolving situations in the Middle East and Caucuses continue to have repercussions in Canada.

She says she looks forward to engaging with officials and to see how Canada can continue to provide support.

Details of her trip include marking the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and discussing how humanitarian aid can be increased into Gaza.

She will also discuss regional security and stability in the Middle East and South Caucasus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.