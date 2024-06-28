'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign.
"For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction," said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
"The voters have spoken loud and clear they want change. I agree," he said.
Long has already said he doesn't plan to run again. He joins former Trudeau Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna and a small but growing list of other party faithful who have come out on record in the days since the shocking Toronto-St. Paul's byelection defeat, to call on the prime minister to step down.
"The Liberal party isn't about one person. It's about the values it stands for and it's about improving the lives of Canadians," McKenna said in a statement to CTV News. "The prime minister has a legacy to be proud of but it's time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader. There is too much at stake in this election especially on the economy and climate."
Long said he wrote to his fellow MPs so they knew "clearly and directly," where he stood.
Other MPs have expressed serious concern about the party's political and electoral fortunes going forward under Trudeau, and the Prime Minister's Office has reportedly been doing outreach to parliamentarians this week, in the absence of a caucus-wide meeting.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign.
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives' stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul's, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
Is homemade sunscreen safe to use? Here's why it's 'a horrible idea,' according to experts
If you could make sunscreen with items found in your kitchen pantry, should you do it? Posts from social media influencers and bloggers including recipes to make your own sunscreen have been wildly circulated online, but the dermatologists who spoke to CTVNews.ca call it a 'horrible idea.'
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Canada
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
Norval Morrisseau's family seeks to restore late artist's legacy, worth after fraud
More than a year after police in Ontario unravelled a massive art fraud involving the works of Norval Morrisseau, the late Indigenous artist's family and estate say they're still paying the price for the decades-long scheme.
-
Wildfires: Fire ban maintained in Labrador, lifted for island of Newfoundland
A ban on the setting of fires has been lifted on the island of Newfoundland but remains in effect for Labrador, where the threat of wildfires continues.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
-
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
World
-
Here's why it would be tough for Democrats to replace Joe Biden on the presidential ticket
U.S. President Joe Biden's halting debate performance has led some in his own party to begin questioning whether he should be replaced on the ballot before November.
-
Harris rushes to Biden's defence after disappointing debate
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris knew she had to go to bat for President Joe Biden as devastating reviews of the president's debate performance rolled in late Thursday night, aiming to strike a balance between sounding reasonable about the president’s performance while also hammering home the contrast between the two candidates, two sources told CNN.
-
U.S. Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge Trump faces
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday limited a federal obstruction law that has been used to charge hundreds of Capitol riot defendants as well as former President Donald Trump.
-
Bolivia says it detained 4 more suspects, widening its case over the failed coup attempt
Officials in Bolivia announced Friday they had arrested four military officers in connection with a thwarted coup against President Luis Arce's government, broadening the case to include more suspects in the armed forces' takeover attempt that shocked the South American country.
-
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump ally Steve Bannon's bid to delay prison sentence
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to delay a prison sentence for longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon as he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
-
Court revives lawsuit over Detroit-area woman who was found alive in a body bag
A Michigan appeals court revived a lawsuit against Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who had been declared dead gasped for air with her eyes open when a body bag was unzipped at a funeral home.
Politics
-
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives' stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul's, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
-
Military was following 'legal orders' to try to rescue Afghan Sikhs, Gen. Eyre says
The Canadian Armed Forces was following "legal orders" when it tried to rescue a group of Afghan Sikhs during the fall of Kabul three years ago, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said.
Health
-
Is homemade sunscreen safe to use? Here's why it's 'a horrible idea,' according to experts
If you could make sunscreen with items found in your kitchen pantry, should you do it? Posts from social media influencers and bloggers including recipes to make your own sunscreen have been wildly circulated online, but the dermatologists who spoke to CTVNews.ca call it a 'horrible idea.'
-
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
-
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
Sci-Tech
-
A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
-
Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
-
Deadly bat illness found in Alberta
White-nose syndrome has been found in bats in the largest known hibernation area in the province.
Entertainment
-
'A Family Affair' unites Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a slim idea for a rom-com
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
-
Eagles singer Don Henley sues for return of handwritten 'Hotel California' lyrics, notes
Eagles singer Don Henley filed a lawsuit in New York on Friday seeking the return of his handwritten notes and song lyrics from the band's hit 'Hotel California' album.
-
Elton John is selling his clothes on eBay
As well as being loved for his music, Elton John is known around the world for his unique sense of style. Now, the rock star is giving his fans the chance to own some of his eye-catching outfits.
Business
-
Nike plots US$100-and-less sneakers to lure price-conscious shoppers
Nike will roll out new US$100-and-under sneakers in countries around the world, its chief financial officer said Thursday, as the sportswear giant tweaks its product lineup in a plan aimed at getting sales back on track.
-
Shares of Trump Media & Technology rise following first presidential debate
Shares of Trump Media, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, jumped 5% at the opening bell Friday after the first U.S. presidential debate, with some investors believing it could become a bigger mouthpiece for the former president if he is re-elected.
-
B.C. coffee chain fined nearly $31K for lack of recycling plan
A Metro-Vancouver-based coffee chain has been fined thousands of dollars for failing to present and follow a recycling plan.
Lifestyle
-
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
-
An analyst ordered 75 Chipotle burrito bowls to test portion sizes
Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem went out to Chipotle to do some investigative work. Fadem and his team ordered and weighed 75 burrito bowls with white rice, black beans, chicken, pico de gallo, cheese and lettuce across eight Chipotle locations in New York City.
-
Getting rid of poison ivy is a serious matter. What you should and shouldn't do
For all the time I spend digging, planting, pulling and weeding, one would think I’d have some poison ivy horror stories to tell, but I do not. I can’t say for sure whether I’m immune to the rash that tortures so many of my fellow gardeners or if I’ve just been lucky, but one thing is for sure: The plant does pose a serious problem for many who come into contact with it.
Sports
-
Here is where, how and when to watch the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
The 2024 NHL Entry Draft starts at 7 p.m. EST on Friday night and runs for two days from Sphere in Las Vegas.
-
The quirky superstitions that soccer players rely on
Right boot, left boot; left laces, right laces; right foot first on the pitch. For Slovakia's Lukas Haraslin - like countless other sportspeople - the order of this pre-match routine will be sacrosanct ahead of his side's last-16 Euro 2024 clash with England on Sunday.
-
Frank Bensel makes hole-in-one on back-to-back shots at the U.S. Senior Open
The next round in Newport is on Frank Bensel — and make it a double. The 56-year-old club pro from New York made back-to-back holes-in-one at the U.S. Senior Open on Friday — a first in the 1,001-tournament history of the USGA and believed to be the only time it's happened on any major golf tour.
Autos
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
Local Spotlight
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Montreal boy triumphs in Canadian math competition
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
This Ottawa 'fat cat' on a weight loss journey has become a TikTok star
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Vancouver
-
Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Toronto
-
Group which operates Revue Cinema seeking court injunction to keep lease
The non-profit group which runs Toronto's oldest operating movie theatre says it is seeking a court injunction after their landlord refused to renew a lease set to expire next week.
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
New tow truck requirements kick in, as province takes oversight of troubled industry
The Ontario government says it is cracking down on fraudulent tow truck drivers with a new certification requirement it calls a first among Canada's provinces.
Calgary
-
Tree set on fire in Lake Louise, Alta.
Authorities are working to try and find whoever lit a tree on fire in Lake Louise.
-
7 suspects face dozens of charges in downtown Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against seven people, all believed to be street-level drug traffickers, following a sting on "hot spot locations" in the city's downtown core and on transit.
-
Drumheller man faces charges for allegedly trying to impersonate a police officer
A Drumheller man faces multiple charges in relation to a Wednesday incident where he is alleged to have impersonated a police officer.
Ottawa
-
Carleton MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgement'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus due to "serious lapses in judgement."
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Robbery suspect sought by police in Ottawa's west-end
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21.
Montreal
-
Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
-
Major crime hike on Montreal metro concerns special constables
The Montreal metro's special constables are warning of a major hike in crime on the city's underground public transport system, and with summer festivals and tourism spiking, they feel it's only likely to get worse.
-
Work gets underway to revamp Lachine lighthouse, pier
Work is finally underway at Lachine's picturesque lighthouse and pier, a project envisioned by and for residents.
Edmonton
-
Sexual offender sought by police after breaching release conditions
Edmonton police are looking for a convicted sexual offender who has not checked in with his supervisor.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Appeal denied for man who hit victim with hammer, ran him over with SUV while suffering from delusions
A man convicted in a 2019 death in Parkland County has had his appeal denied.
Atlantic
-
'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man charged with impaired driving following three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke
A 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., is facing multiple impaired driving offences in connection to a three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke that hospitalized five people on Thursday.
-
N.B. government rules against a public inquiry into travel nurse contracts
The New Brunswick government says it won’t be creating what it calls a “second” public inquiry into what led to several multi-million dollar contracts for travel nurses.
Winnipeg
-
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
-
Inquest into fatal police shooting finds officer had no other option
The inquest into the death of a Winnipeg man who was fatally shot by police determined that the officer had “no viable options” after failed attempts to use a Taser.
-
Plan to improve section of Route 90 clears hurdle at Winnipeg City Council
A $586-million plan to widen and improve a section of Route 90 has cleared a hurdle at city hall, though it still remains unclear how the upgrades will be paid for.
Regina
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
-
Tornado watches issued for parts of southeast Sask., watch ends for Regina
Tornado watches have been issued for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Friday.
-
Nelson Bird bids farewell to CTV Regina after 26 years
After 26 years with CTV Regina, Nelson Bird is ready for a new challenge.
Kitchener
-
Showdown momentarily delays – but doesn’t stop – Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it played out at Stratford City Hall.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Saskatoon
-
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion
The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.
-
Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit expands as Sask. gets $327M infrastructure boost
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced joint funding of $327 million for infrastructure projects.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
London
-
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.
-
London man arrested after crime spree
A London man is in custody in relation to several investigations over the past two weeks.
-
Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car
No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.
Barrie
-
South-end Barrie road to be closed to through traffic for months
Starting Tuesday, Bayview Drive will be closed to through traffic from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road.
-
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
Windsor
-
Longer than normal wait times at Ambassador Bridge for Canada-bound traffic
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) is warning of longer than normal wait times for traffic coming into Canada.
-
Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
-
Two arrests made following theft of brand new vehicle
Two suspects have been arrested by Windsor Police after a brand new vehicle was stolen from a factory lot on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
-
Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Lethbridge
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards return
The Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards have returned for the first time in four years to celebrate arts in the region.
-
Sault police chase fleeing suspect, discover $56K in drugs
A wanted suspect who tried to flee police in Sault Ste. Ste Marie on Thursday has been charged with numerous offences after police seized a large cache of drugs.
-
Offences during northwestern Ont. deer hunt net men $9,500 in fines
Two hunters from northwestern Ontario have been fined a total of $9,500 in connection with a deer hunt two years ago.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.