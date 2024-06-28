Politics

    • 'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign

    Wayne Long, MP for Saint John-Rothesay speaks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon look on during a visit to The Wellington, a new inclusive housing project in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Jan.17,2024. (Michael Hawkins / The Canadian Press) Wayne Long, MP for Saint John-Rothesay speaks as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon look on during a visit to The Wellington, a new inclusive housing project in Saint John, N.B. on Wednesday, Jan.17,2024. (Michael Hawkins / The Canadian Press)
    A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign.

    "For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction," said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.

    "The voters have spoken loud and clear they want change. I agree," he said.

    Long has already said he doesn't plan to run again. He joins former Trudeau Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna and a small but growing list of other party faithful who have come out on record in the days since the shocking Toronto-St. Paul's byelection defeat, to call on the prime minister to step down.

    "The Liberal party isn't about one person. It's about the values it stands for and it's about improving the lives of Canadians," McKenna said in a statement to CTV News. "The prime minister has a legacy to be proud of but it's time for new ideas, new energy and a new leader. There is too much at stake in this election especially on the economy and climate."

    Long said he wrote to his fellow MPs so they knew "clearly and directly," where he stood.

    Other MPs have expressed serious concern about the party's political and electoral fortunes going forward under Trudeau, and the Prime Minister's Office has reportedly been doing outreach to parliamentarians this week, in the absence of a caucus-wide meeting.

