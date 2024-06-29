Time crunch, rules mess could plague a Liberal leadership race
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Still Trudeau has been steadfast in his intention to lead the party into the next election.
But even as several former elected Liberals, party faithful and strategists declare it's time for the prime minister to step aside for fear of dragging the party down along with his personal polling numbers, many also admit a Liberal leadership race would be a risky and messy affair.
The party hasn't selected a new leader since 2013, when the Liberals changed the rules to give ordinary citizens a bigger say in who would take the reins of the party.
It was part of the board's "road map to renewal" plan to rebuild the party.
The changes allowed a political movement to form behind Trudeau, who won the race easily and reinvigorated the party after a time of crisis.
"It doesn’t matter to me if you were a Chrétien Liberal, or a Turner Liberal, or a Martin Liberal or any other kind of Liberal," Trudeau told the cheering crowd after being voted in.
"The era of hyphenated Liberals ends right here, right now, tonight."
His leadership did usher in a new era of Liberal unity, but Conservative strategist Ginny Roth said the party was also remade in his image.
"The Liberal party was kind of rebuilt around Trudeau as a bit of a cult of personality, and that worked when he was popular," said Roth, who served as Pierre Poilievre's director of communications during his leadership race.
Now that it's no longer true, the very identity of the party is at stake.
"I think a lot of Liberals are concerned about what a leadership race could mean, because there's no real establishment."
If Trudeau were to step aside before the next election, the party would not only need to find a new leader before the next election but also redefine what it means to be a Liberal.
"The Liberal party brand today has become synonymous with Justin Trudeau," said Andrew Perez, a longtime Liberal and strategist with Perez Strategies.
He recently called for Trudeau to resign, but admits it's a tall order when the next election is scheduled for less than a year and a half from now. It's a risk, he said, especially under the rules that brought Trudeau to the head of the party.
The goal was to make it easier for people to vote in the Liberal leader by allowing them to join the party as a "supporter," so they could vote without having to pay for a membership.
In 2016, they went even further, eliminating party membership fees altogether.
At the time the party said it was to make the Liberals more "open and accessible."
But some strategists say it also makes the next leadership race susceptible to inference by special interest groups.
"It's obvious how the system could be taken advantage of in a leadership race," Perez said. He's particularly concerned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and the divisive effect it has had on Canadian politics.
"I do worry about the role of special interests, who can mobilize around one issue and decide on the basis of one issue, who will lead the party."
While some decisions about a leadership race could be made by the party's board, bigger changes about the membership would require an amendment to the party constitution. That would have to go through a membership vote.
There are discussions underway to hold a party convention next spring — too late to change the rules if there is a snap leadership race.
The timeline would be tough enough just to get a new leader in place before Canadians go to the polls, though several Liberals — including Perez — say the crunch isn't insurmountable.
Leadership races usually last months, at least. Officially the leadership race when Trudeau won lasted just five months, but candidates had been gearing up for it for nearly two years.
It also took two years for the Conservatives to vote in a new leader after Stephen Harper's resignation after the 2015 election. The race that brought Pierre Poilievre to the head of the Conservatives lasted eight months.
All of those people had the luxury of time, something on short supply currently. The next election is at most 15 months away. Anyone elected leader would be thrust into a near immediate election.
In Ottawa, many have invoked former prime minister Kim Campbell as a cautionary tale. She replaced a very unpopular Brian Mulroney as the Progressive Conservative party leader and prime minister in June 1993 and lasted just six months.
She was roundly defeated in the 1993 election and the party was left with only two seats in the House of Commons.
Scott Reid, who worked as the director of communications for former prime minister Paul Martin, said people have drawn the wrong conclusions from that story.
"People think that Kim Campbell was doomed. She wasn't," he said.
Campbell's poll numbers jumped after her leadership bid, she just wasn't able to sustain people's imagination once she captured it, he said.
"There's nothing that precludes the possibility that a quick leadership race could create a surge of momentum, attention and energy that you could ride straight into a general election," Reid said.
That was the story of Trudeau's father, Pierre Trudeau, when he went from a leadership race to a general election in 1968 and won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in recent history, he said.
Some Liberals have privately mused that the next leader is likely just a placeholder for the real thing, given the current chances the Liberals have of winning the next election.
While there are a host of potential candidates quietly organizing to be ready for whenever Trudeau does pull the plug, some of them may opt to sit this time out, expecting whoever wins next won't last long.
After Paul Martin's election loss in 2006, the Liberals went through two leaders who both lasted just one election, Stéphane Dion and Michael Ignatieff.
So did the Conservatives after Stephen Harper's government was defeated in 2015, with Andrew Scheer and Erin O'Toole also each lasting just one unsuccessful election campaign.
Cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland, Mélanie Joly, François-Philippe Champagne, Anita Anand and Sean Fraser are all in various stages of preparing for a possible leadership run. So is Mark Carney, the former Bank of Canada governor.
None are actively pushing Trudeau out and currently no polls have suggested there is any candidate who would do much, if any, better than him.
Reid said the most important thing for the Liberals, is to avoid a defeatist mentality.
"A party that says 'let's organize ourselves around the principle that we will be defeated,' will be defeated," he said.
"Go down swinging."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rail workers at CN and CPKC vote to reauthorize strike at railways, says Teamsters
Union members at CN and CPKC railways have voted to reauthorize strikes at both companies if negotiated settlements can't be reached, raising the threat of supply chain disruptions across Canada.
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
'7 years of regret': Raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
Another embarrassment for a proud soccer-nation: Italy's title defence limps away at Euro 2024
In the end, 10 months weren't enough for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti to have the Azzurri playing like his title-winning Napoli club. Or even like any of the title-winning Italy teams of old. The honors feature four World Cups, two European Championships.
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Beryl strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic, forecast to become a major storm
Beryl strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday as it churned toward the southeast Caribbean, with forecasters warning it was expected to become a dangerous and major storm before reaching Barbados late Sunday or early Monday.
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
United Nations starts to move tons of aid from U.S.-built pier off Gaza coast after security fears suspended work there
Humanitarian workers have started moving tons of aid that piled up at a U.S.-built pier off the Gaza coast to warehouses in the besieged Palestinian territory, the United Nations said Saturday, an important step as Washington considers whether to resume pier operations after yet another pause because of heavy seas.
Canada
-
‘Thank you sincerely’: Calgary water consumption declines 23% Friday as city prepares to test pipe
Calgarians cut their water consumption by 23 per cent Friday, giving Mayor Gondek some good news to announce at her Saturday morning update on the state of the city’s water supply.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
-
Ontario woman loses $1,000 deposit in cottage rental scam
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
-
Canada's oldest age group -- centenarians -- is also its fastest-growing
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
-
Scientists add more underwater robots to monitor endangered North Atlantic right whales
In the race to protect the endangered species, researchers are bringing in more underwater robots—unmanned vehicles known as gliders that slowly patrol the Gulf of St. Lawrence, passively listening for whales.
World
-
Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people near Atlanta
A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.
-
Bolivian general accused of failed coup is transferred to a maximum-security prison
The Bolivian general accused of leading a failed coup was sent Saturday to a maximum-security prison as he faces charges of terrorism and starting an armed uprising.
-
Biden is making appeals to donors as concerns persist over his presidential debate performance
U.S. President Joe Biden is looking to recapture his mojo and reassure donors at a Saturday fundraiser that he is fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump.
-
Jan. 6 shadows the 2024 campaign, but not on the debate stage. That alarms democracy advocates
In the first U.S. presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump skimmed over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, shifted blame for the violent mob siege and declined repeatedly to state unequivocally that he will accept the results of this year's White House election.
-
How delicate talks led to the unlikely end of Julian Assange's 12-year saga
About a year and a half ago, a lawyer for Julian Assange presented federal prosecutors in Virginia with a longshot request: Dismiss the case against the WikiLeaks founder.
-
Thousands attend annual EuroPride parade in Greek city of Thessaloniki amid heavy police presence
About 15,000 people attended the annual EuroPride parade Saturday, police said, in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki amid a heavy police presence.
Politics
-
NDP MP pays back some of the $17,000 her Christmas trip cost taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
-
Time crunch, rules mess could plague a Liberal leadership race
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Health
-
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
-
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
-
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA astronauts will stay at the space station longer for more troubleshooting of Boeing capsule
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
-
A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
-
Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
Entertainment
-
Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
-
Alec Baldwin's case on track for trial in July as judge denies request to dismiss
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
-
'A Family Affair' unites Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a slim idea for a rom-com
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
Business
-
opinion
opinion Practical tips for seniors who want to supplement their retirement income
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
-
WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
-
Who are the richest people in Canada? Here's how many billionaires there are
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Lifestyle
-
Canada's oldest age group -- centenarians -- is also its fastest-growing
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
-
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
-
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Sports
-
Germany beats Denmark 2-0 to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after storm stops play
Germany went from despair to delight in the space of a minute as a couple of big video review calls set the host nation on its way to a storm-affected 2-0 win over Denmark and a place in the European Championship quarterfinals on Saturday.
-
Defending champion Italy knocked out of Euro 2024 by Switzerland in last 16
Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.
-
Mark Cavendish struggling with stomach and heat issues during opening Tour de France stage
Mark Cavendish appeared to be struggling with stomach and heat issues during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, putting at risk his pursuit of breaking a tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins in cycling’s biggest race.
Autos
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
Local Spotlight
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Montreal boy triumphs in Canadian math competition
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
This Ottawa 'fat cat' on a weight loss journey has become a TikTok star
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Search suspended for missing canoeist off Stanley Park
Rescue crews have called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
Toronto
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
-
One person critically injured in two-vehicle crash in North York: EMS
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
-
Suspect identified in downtown Toronto fight that seriously injured 2: police
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
Calgary
-
'We left here with what we think is a great haul': Flames draft 10 players in Las Vegas
The Calgary Flames had a busy weekend, drafting 10 players at the 2024 NHL Draft over seven rounds.
-
‘Thank you sincerely’: Calgary water consumption declines 23% Friday as city prepares to test pipe
Calgarians cut their water consumption by 23 per cent Friday, giving Mayor Gondek some good news to announce at her Saturday morning update on the state of the city’s water supply.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
Ottawa
-
19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
-
Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
Montreal
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
-
Saku Koivu's son Aatos drafted by Habs in round 3 at NHL Entry Draft
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes Highway 33 south of Kinuso
A section of Highway 33 south of Kinuso was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
'Level 10 excitement': How tech is helping Edmontonians track cool treats
A local ice cream truck is taking the guesswork out of finding frosty treats this summer.
Atlantic
-
One Sydney restaurant temporarily reopens on Canada Day weekend, another temporarily closes
It was a tale of two restaurants in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday as one popular eatery reopened for a couple of days, while another has temporarily closed.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Winnipeg
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
‘The number is evolving’: Over 10 WestJet flights cancelled at Winnipeg airport due to strike
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
-
No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Regina man suffers 'severe injury' from large bladed weapon, RPS seeks assistance
Regina police are seeking assistance after a man suffered an injury late Friday night in the North Central neighbourhood.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
-
Trial for former teacher charged with sexual exploitation adjourned until October
The trial for a former Regina high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female student has been adjourned until October.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
Saskatoon
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Northern Ontario
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
London
-
London-based organization hoping to 'reconnect' 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The London, Ont.-based group ‘Why We March’ (WWM) is using money from an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to 'fill a void in the community.'
-
Four London Knights, Londoner selected in NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
-
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
Barrie
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
-
Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Windsor
-
'Active investigation' in downtown Windsor: Police
Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.
-
Two people arrested for allegedly stabbing each other: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
-
WECHU seizes 99 illegal high-nicotine vape products from one store in recent youth access crackdown
A recent inspection by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) resulted in the seizure of 99 illegal high-nicotine vapour products from a store accused of attempting to sell them to a customer under 18.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Cement deer poached from popular Hwy. 17 rest stop
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
-
Thunder Bay police cleared in incident where a suspect was injured by anti-riot weapon
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which an officer shot at a suspect waving a replica handgun with a less-lethal weapon.
N.L.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.