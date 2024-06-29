Canada's oldest age group -- centenarians -- is also its fastest-growing

Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
She's 101, and still lives in her own condo in West Vancouver, B.C.
"It never occurred to me that I would live this long," said Roden, a former Air Force typist who was 65 when she founded a charity for survivors of sexual abuse. "I don't know why, but I think it's because I just enjoy every single day."
Joseph Novak, a 100-year-old Second World War veteran who lives in Whitehorse, lost his eyesight about a decade ago and spends his days listening to music and audiobooks.
Margaret Friend, 101, who lives in a long-term care home in Hamilton, was one of 14 children. Although she has dementia, she easily rattled off her siblings' names — and noted that she was the only one left.
Lives as long as those of Roden, Novak and Friend, their challenges and joys, were once unlikely. But now they are part of a striking demographic phenomenon — Canada's centenarian population is soaring.
Statistics Canada data show the country's population of people aged at least 100 more than tripled between 2000 and 2023, up from 3,393 to 11,705. That makes centenarians the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
Experts attribute the rise to improvements in health care and medical awareness, although genetics likely plays a key role in individual cases.
Some relatives interviewed by The Canadian Press see their loved ones' great longevity as a blessing, but a testing one. And medical professionals, sociologists and demographers are calling for policy changes to address issues faced by the centenarian population, such as dementia and social isolation.
Anne Martin-Matthews, a now-retired professor at the University of British Columbia, spent more than 40 years studying the sociology of aging.
"People are living longer, and they're in many ways healthier than they've ever been," she said.
But she said sectors including health care and housing are largely unprepared for such an aging population despite decades of warning.
Statistics Canada on Monday released a forecast that the centenarian population would hit 106,100 by 2073, under a medium-growth scenario that would also see the population of people aged 85 or over more than tripling.
"It's with some surprise that we find ourselves now in 2024 and we're still talking about how to plan for an aging population, (though) we have known for 50 years that this was coming," Martin-Matthews said.
"Certainly, this is a vibrant, vital population but the issue is how we, as a society, are positioned to provide assistance and support when it's needed in later life, and that's where I think we've not lived up to the expectations."
Bill Hamill, 100, moved from Ontario to Gibsons, B.C., in 2015 after he lost his longtime partner, 96-year-old Thelma Weeks. Hamill now lives with his 70-year-old daughter, Mary Lou Hamill, in a duplex a few blocks from the town's main strip.
The house is divided into two parts, allowing the father and daughter to maintain their independence. Bill lives in an apartment on the main floor, while Mary Lou Hamill stays in a suite upstairs.
She said she checks on her father every day and buys his groceries, but he is still able to cook and entertain himself.
Her father said he enjoys living in Gibsons, on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast about 50 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, and is often seen on his twice-daily walks around the neighbourhood.
But the war veteran, who took part in D-Day operations 80 years ago, now lives a solitary life.
"Of course, I'm lonely," he said. "Some days I don't talk to a person."
Hamill said the secret to his longevity — and his life motto — is "everything in moderation."
Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor in geriatric medicine at the University of British Columbia, said many potential factors could be at play when someone reaches 100.
"We know that one of those factors has to do with the fact that people are more aware of health conditions that may have in the past limited life expectancy," Wong said.
Research suggests that a combination of public health and medical improvements have contributed to the rise in centenarians. Studies show that on an individual level, staying active, eating well and managing stress are important for long lives, but genetics also play a big part.
It's not just in Canada — the number of centenarians is booming around the world. They made up only about one out of every 200,000 people in the world in 1950, according to the United Nations. By 2021, the global rate was about 13 times higher.
But Canada has a much bigger share than most countries, per capita. Statistics Canada reports that the centenarian rate last year was about 29 per 100,000 population, compared with 6.9 per 100,000 globally in 2020.
And it's not just the centenarian population that is on the rise. Between 2000 and 2023, Canada's population of people in their 90s rose 175 per cent to 344, 273, while those in their 80s was up 89 per cent to 1.46 million. At the same time, the total population of Canada was up by 30 per cent, driven mainly by immigration, and the population of children aged up to nine rose 4.6 per cent.
As Canada's elderly population rises, the number of people with cognitive decline is also set to increase, said Wong. He said projections suggest Canadians living with dementia "will go up three times in the next 30 years."
That's even as the actual rate of dementia decreases worldwide, likely due to better nutrition, exercise, and preventive behaviours, said Martin-Matthews.
Centenarian Margaret Friend was upbeat as she took part in a Zoom interview, telling stories from her life and describing the activities she likes in her care home: bingo, bowling, watching television.
Her son, Jim Friend — who attributes his mother's longevity to "good genes" — sat in on the interview and said some days her memory is better than others.
"In the last year, it has been very noticeable and the decline is becoming more prevalent. It has been a learning curve for me personally," he said.
Throughout the interview, Margaret often repeated the same phrase: "My parents were strict." Her son tried to keep her on track, sometimes restating the questions.
"She's still with us and we're very thankful for that, but it's been a challenge in all honesty," he said.
Short-term memory loss was a common concern among centenarians interviewed by The Canadian Press, even among those whose stories of a long life flow freely.
Hamill in Gibsons, for example, "remembers things vividly" when asked about his time in the military.
"I've worked for the railway. I lived in Africa for five years, and I was attached to the Royal Canadian Air Force, and we bombed D-Day at 6:10 in the morning. That was a sight you'd never want to see," he said.
Ask him about something more recent? "It's yesterday I have trouble with," he said with a laugh.
Others seem to have no such problems.
Roden, the yoga fan from West Vancouver, vividly described the "wonderful afternoon" spent celebrating her 101st birthday on a recent Sunday at a granddaughter's farm in Cloverdale. Guests included all six grandchildren, her 10 great-grandchildren and a llama.
"And they are huge, and he came right up to me and he blew in my face,” laughed Roden, as she recalled her encounter with the llama.
In addition to yoga, Roden is in a book club and is "very involved in politics."
“I'm in extremely good health, and I'm very lively, and I like to get involved in situations," she said.
Vi Roden, who turned 101 on June 16, holds a photo of herself when she was 17, while posing for a photograph at her home in West Vancouver, on Friday, June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wong said science shows "what's good for the body is also good for the brain."
"We know that exercise, socialization, prevention of stroke, and interestingly, fixing hearing loss and hearing problems, these are some of the things that are really helpful to keep in the brain healthy," he said.
"That said, we still have a long way to go, because there are many things that we can do to prevent deterioration."
Wong said social isolation is a huge issue facing this population, most of whom live alone.
Centenarians have typically outlived their siblings, childhood friends and partners. Hamill, who had nine siblings, and Friend, one of 14, are such examples.
Novak, from Whitehorse, misses Mary, his wife of 73 years, terribly. She died in 2019, within three months of their eldest son, Peter. "You can imagine how bad (2019) was for me," said Novak, who lives in a senior care residence.
"Mary was an exceptional girl and she also made me the better man that I am today," he said.
Novak said the beginning of June brought back "sad memories" as it marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the anniversary of Mary's death. "But life must go on, the best you can," he said.
Wong said that loneliness has been shown to have negative health impacts. "So, it's not just about living to an old age, it's their whole journey and experience," Wong said, before adding that "living alone does not necessarily mean that a person is lonely."
"What we are looking for is the connectivity with others," he said. "We know for example, that exercise, physical activities, visualization, this social connectivity are all important."
Martin-Matthews, who previously served as the scientific director of the Institute of Aging, also emphasized the importance of social connection.
"That is crucial as we get older," she said. "So, that's family ties, or friendship ties or whatever they may be, but having that sense of social connection is absolutely vital as we get older."
As the population of centenarians continues to rise, experts worry that the questions of how they will be housed and cared for have gone largely unaddressed by authorities, despite years of warnings.
Those issues have knock-on effects for their children, who are typically elderly themselves. Mark Rosenberg, a geographer and professor emeritus at Queen's University, Kingston, Ont., said the issue "is going to be hard to sort out."
He said this type of scenario often comes at a high cost for the caregiver, who is also aging and often lacks the "energy and strength" to take care of a person who needs more and more help.
He flagged an urgent need to create "many more housing alternatives" for seniors.
He said older people typically have two options: to stay in their own homes or move into long-term care.
"There's very little in between, particularly for people who are low income, or even middle income," he said.
And the longer people live, the more their resources dwindle, he said.
"Once they retire, for most older people, they're living off of their pensions, and pensions are rarely, in this day and age, keeping up with the cost of living," he said. "So, they're slowly running down their assets."
"My feeling is that people who don't have really strong social networks are more and more likely, as they approach 100, to find themselves alone with fewer resources to manage the everyday challenges of their lives."
Martin-Matthews said the biggest issues that need addressing are improving care facilities and community assistance for those still living at home. She said the COVID-19 pandemic and high mortality rates in long-term care homes showcased "horrific conditions, understaffing and overcrowding."
"Many of us assumed it would be a wake-up call, in terms of how we are dealing with the care of frail, elderly people in the last years of their lives, and it didn't change. Nothing's changed," she said.
Martin-Matthews also noted the increasing trend of children, like Mary Lou Hamill, who are also over the age of 65, taking care of very elderly parents.
Bill Hamill, who turns 101 in August, said he was grateful that he could move to B.C. to live with his daughter after the deaths of a son then his partner Thelma in Ontario. "I thought I'd be staying in Toronto but I'm glad I didn't because I really need her," Hamill said of his daughter.
He flipped through a photobook he was gifted for his 100th birthday, and pointed to a black-and-white photo of six young men in suits.
"That was my wedding night," he said without hesitation. The photo depicts him and his brothers, who served as his groomsman.
"They're all gone," he said matter-of-factly. "I'm from a family of 10 kids and I was number seven. My last brother just died a couple of months ago, and so I'm the last of my generation."
But he said he was still optimistic.
"Right now, there's not much to complain about other than getting up throughout the night, but evidently that happens to most old guys," he joked.
Roden, too, sees the lighter side of her unexpected longevity. It comes easily to a woman who says the biggest challenge of being 101 is to "stay upright."
“Growing old, a friend asked me what it was like, and I said, I think you have to do it with grace and humour," said Roden.
She added: "I think you have to laugh at yourself sometimes. 'I can't do that. I can't do this.' You just laugh, laugh at yourself."
And then she did.
The population of people aged at least 100 is soaring in Canada and around the world. Here are some key statistics about the phenomenon.
Sources: Statistics Canada, United Nations Population Division
-- With files by Nono Shen
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2024.
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
As Canadians celebrate the country's 157th birthday this weekend, one of the biggest parties will take place across the Atlantic Ocean.
A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.
In the first U.S. presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump skimmed over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, shifted blame for the violent mob siege and declined repeatedly to state unequivocally that he will accept the results of this year's White House election.
An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbia's Interior Ministry said. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.
The far-right Alternative for Germany re-elected its leadership duo Saturday after the party made gains in the recent European election.
Iran will hold a runoff presidential election pitting a little-known reformist against a hard-line former nuclear negotiator after results released Saturday showed the lowest-ever poll turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.
In an increasingly divisive political sphere, Becka Robbins focuses on what she knows best — books. Operating out of a tiny room in Fabulosa Books in San Francisco's Castro District, one of the oldest gay neighbourhoods in the United States, Robbins uses donations from customers to ship boxes of books across the country to groups that want them.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named Canada's new Chief of the Defence Staff, CTV News has learned, making her the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces.
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
The strike at the Cargill Dunlop meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont. has now entered its second month. We find out how farmers are coping with the disruption.
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Mark Cavendish appeared to be struggling with stomach and heat issues during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, putting at risk his pursuit of breaking a tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins in cycling’s biggest race.
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
Corey Conners isn't promoting a new putter or golf brand with his newest commercial. He's lending his name and prestige to promote fire safety across Ontario.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
The chorus of calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader includes former B.C. premier Christy Clark.
As part of her Grade 12 art activism class, Lexis De Meyer was tasked with investigating accessibility challenges faced by people with disabilities in her community of Abbotsford.
Just months away from taking over as the police of jurisdiction, the Surrey Police Service is putting up some cash in hopes of recruiting more officers.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
Toronto police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly punched and kicked a pedestrian in the head in North York last week.
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
The eastern Ontario doctor is facing four first-degree murder charges related to elderly patients who died under his care at the Hawkesbury hospital in 2021.
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
This year's Ponoka Stampede parade marked the first time Premier Danielle Smith and new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi attended the same event since Nenshi won his party's leadership contest nearly a week ago.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Applications are open for the Manitoba government’s new security rebate program.
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
Police and emergency crews have closed a roadway near Alliston following a crash Saturday morning.
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a man was attacked with a knife in the city's downtown core.
Police are investigating a death near one of Barrie's busiest roads.
Oshawa native Liam Greentree was a first round draft pick, selected 26th overall by the LA Kings.
Lauren Hedges has been visiting the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market nearly every weekend for the past seven seasons. However, in recent years, her visits have not been for fresh vegetables or artisanal crafts.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
The Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards have returned for the first time in four years to celebrate arts in the region.
A wanted suspect who tried to flee police in Sault Ste. Ste Marie on Thursday has been charged with numerous offences after police seized a large cache of drugs.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.