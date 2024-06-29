World

    • Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

    Anthony Martinez watches as the jury members leave the courtroom on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Flagstaff, Ariz., after the jury found Martinez guilty of all charges including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his six-year-old son. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File) Anthony Martinez watches as the jury members leave the courtroom on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Flagstaff, Ariz., after the jury found Martinez guilty of all charges including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his six-year-old son. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP, File)
    Share
    Flagstaff, Ariz. -

    Content warning: The below story contains desciptions of abuse. Reader discretion is advised. 

    A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life on convictions including first-degree murder in the 2020 starvation death of his six-year-old son, according to court proceedings.

    A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder conviction, with additional prison sentences linked to child abuse and kidnapping convictions in the abuse of the deceased child and an older sibling.

    Additionally, cumulative sentences of three years prison were added on two convictions for aggravated assault, which can be served concurrently or credited against time served.

    The Arizona Daily Sun reported that Martinez declined to speak during the court hearing but wrote a letter to his children that was read aloud by a defense attorney, apologizing “for all the things I put you through.”

    A legal representative for Martinez did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment Saturday.

    Presiding Judge Ted Reed cited aggravating factors in sentencing Martinez, describing the crimes as especially heinous and cruel while Martinez was in a position of trust as the children’s father. The judge also acknowledged that Martinez suffered through a traumatic childhood and that he had no prior felony convictions.

    Authorities say the boy who died, Deshaun Martinez, was locked in a tiny bedroom closet for 16 hours a day over a month with his older brother as punishment for stealing food in the home at night while their parents slept.

    An autopsy showed the boy weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) when he died — well below average for his age. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

    The boy’s mother, Elizabeth Archibeque, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse and was sentenced in July 2023 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News