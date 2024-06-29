Health

    • Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination

    A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa on Jan. 3, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa on Jan. 3, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.

    On Thursday, Health Canada recalled nine lots of Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation due to the potential presence of a fungal contamination. The agency did not say how many tubes of the products were sold in Canada. 

    The federal agency advises Canadians to consult with their health-care provider before discontinuing the use of the affected, tinted sunscreens or if they have any health concerns. It did not say if anyone has reported any adverse reactions to the product, nor did it say what those could be. 

    Suntegrity Skincare stated in an urgent notice online it voluntarily recalled multiple shades of the sunscreen foundation on May 24 after its “discovery of product separation causing an unusual odour and a higher than acceptable microbiological mould count” following a test in one of the lots.

    “If you have purchased this product directly from our website or Amazon, please check the Lot Number, which is located on the rear of the tube in the top crimp line where the tube is sealed,” the company advised.

    The skincare line added anyone who purchased this product can email the company directly with their order number, product lot number, name and a photo of the tube to receive a refund.

