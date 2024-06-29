A year ago, she drank battery acid to escape life under the Taliban. Today, she has a message for other Afghan girls

Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling or texting Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.
Holding a mirror steady in one hand, Arzo carefully applies pencil to her brows as she gets ready for an English lesson a short walk from her home on the outskirts of Pakistani megacity Karachi.
Every step toward the classroom takes her closer to a future she no longer thought possible almost a year ago when she walked downstairs at her family’s home in Afghanistan and tried to take her own life.
“On that day, I felt like everything was over. I was overwhelmed by hopelessness, and that’s why I drank acid, convinced it would end my life,” said Arzo, whom CNN first met last November as she lay in bed, too weak to speak.
At the time, she was 15 years old but weighed as much as a four-year-old, her limbs painfully thin after months of starvation despite her siblings’ best efforts to feed her through a tube inserted in her stomach.
Now, after an extraordinary intervention, Arzo is making a remarkable recovery – but she faces a new threat that could force her family to return to Afghanistan, and a life under Taliban rule that has become so intolerable for women and girls that some would rather die.
Pakistan, a place of refuge for millions of Afghans, is carrying out a mass deportation program that has already seen more than 600,000 people cross the border since September 15 – with the threat that more could follow in July, when another class of visas expires.
What awaits them is a system of gender apartheid – violations against women and girls so “severe and extensive” that a senior United Nations official says they may amount to crimes against humanity.
It was what drove Arzo to try to take her own life.
“The gravity and scale of the crimes cannot be overstated,” Richard Bennett, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, told a Human Rights Council meeting on June 18, as he presented his damning report on the Taliban’s rule.
“We have a collective responsibility to challenge and dismantle this appalling system and to hold those responsible to account,” he said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the report as an attempt to “tarnish perceptions” of Afghanistan before a rare meeting this weekend between UN member states and Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar.
Despite strong condemnation of the Taliban by most UN member states, the issue of women’s rights will not be on the formal agenda.
Instead, talks with Taliban officials will focus on counternarcotics and the private sector.
Afghan women and other civil society members weren’t invited to the meeting – they’ll meet separately with member states, without the Taliban, the next day, according to a UN official.
Rights groups are furious the Taliban meeting is going ahead without Afghan women and say it legitimizes Afghanistan’s leaders and fails to hold them to account for grave injustices.
Arzo is not her real name. She and her older brother and sister, Ahamad and Mahsa, are using aliases to protect their family members in Afghanistan from reprisals from the Taliban, who have sought to silence critics of their repressive rule.
They’re also hiding from Pakistani authorities, who have threatened to arrest and deport undocumented foreigners, making every trip outside their rented room fraught with risk.
After Arzo drank the acid in Afghanistan last July, a doctor told her family she’d likely die if treated there, so they smuggled her across the border to Pakistan, where another doctor inserted a feeding tube into her stomach.
For a year, the siblings have spent almost every hour inside a rented room in Karachi with three single beds, a ceiling fan and a carpet where they eat, study and read.
For most of that time, Arzo has been confined to bed, unable to eat, after the acid created a stricture – or a blockage – in her esophagus.
Every three hours, including through the night, Ahamad and Mahsa said they fed their little sister fluids – nutritional milk powder and juice – through the tube directly to her stomach.
But it wasn’t enough, and by November, Arzo weighed just 25 kilograms or 55 pounds.
By then, most of their money was gone, too, on rent and private medical bills.
“We are financially broken here. Whatever we had, we spent it,” Arzo’s brother Ahamad, a 27-year-old journalist under threat from the Taliban due to his occupation, told CNN in November.
“I don’t cry in front of her, but I kiss her and cry while she sleeps at night, for her future, for her treatment, so she can survive this sickness,” he said.
Within hours of Arzo’s story airing on CNN last December, an email arrived with the offer of help.
A non-profit organization volunteered medical care on the condition that its name wouldn’t be published due to potential repercussions in Pakistan for aiding an Afghan who is residing in the country illegally.
“She was 20 to 22 kilograms at the time that we saw her,” said the doctor who treated Arzo, whom CNN has also agreed not to name.
“She had come to us in a wheelchair and was bedridden at that point. She was essentially one influenza, or cold, or other kind of infection away from essentially dying,” he said.
Doctors told her siblings to increase her caloric intake threefold, so she’d be strong enough for her first medical procedure – an endoscopic examination that revealed severe damage to her esophagus, so that it had almost closed, making it impossible to eat.
Using X-ray guidance, the doctors passed a wire through a gap the size of a pinhole and inflated a tiny balloon to slowly widen the passage.
“Over the course of two months or so, with multiple staged procedures, we were able to open it up to the point where she was able to eat by mouth, which itself was a game changer,” the doctor told CNN.
Arzo’s brother Ahamad sent CNN regular WhatsApp messages.
During an interview this month, Arzo sat upright on the bed, straightened her head scarf and spoke for the first time about why she tried to take her own life.
It was July 2023, and she was sitting on the second floor of her family’s two-story home, in a remote Afghan province, eating what would be her last meal for months.
“As I ate food at home, I glanced at pictures of my classmates and felt a deep sense of longing for them,” she said.
Arzo hadn’t seen her classmates since the Taliban banned girls from secondary education after seizing power in August 2021, and rarely messaged them because the internet connection was cut to her family’s village.
So, in a moment of grief for the friends and the life that she loved, she walked downstairs to the battery her family used to power their home and drank its contents. Her sister Mahsa found her and forced her fingers down her throat to make her vomit.
“When I asked her why she had done such a thing, her response was heartbreaking,” said Mahsa. Arzo had told her: “These lives are not worth anything,” she said.
At the time, Arzo was just 15.
Mahsa also lost everything with the Taliban takeover. She was 22 and had graduated from high school before the Taliban banned girls from getting an education beyond elementary school. She held ambitions to become a dress designer or to work in a beauty salon, but those career paths were soon shut down.
“When I went to Kabul, I enrolled in a tailoring program. However, for three months, I lived in constant fear as the Taliban would visit our workshop daily and criticize us for not wearing the hijab. They eventually forced us to shut down the workshop,” she said.
The Taliban ordered beauty salons to close in July 2023.
Instead of working, Mahsa found herself in Pakistan caring for Arzo, who was in constant pain with no medication to ease her suffering.
“When she was asleep, it provided a brief respite from the distress, but the moments when she was awake during our meals were particularly challenging for us to endure,” Mahsa said.
Arzo’s treatment has allowed them both to think about their future, and for the first time in years, they’ve glimpsed the possibility of a better life.
“When hope is lacking and life seems directionless, unexpected events can present themselves,” Mahsa said.
Arzo is determined to put the past behind her and has urged other girls in Afghanistan not to follow her lead.
“My message to all girls in Afghanistan who can’t continue their education or go to school is to stay strong and don’t lose hope.”
While the Taliban is in power, Arzo does not want to go back to Afghanistan, but she and her siblings are not wanted in Pakistan.
Last October, Islamabad gave around one million undocumented Afghan migrants one month to leave the country or face arrest and deportation. More than 600,000 people fled – most voluntarily, though 89 per cent said they did so for fear of arrest, according to UN data. Of the total, more than 30,000 people were arrested and deported.
On the outskirts of Karachi, residents in one Afghan community thought they were safe from the deportation drive. Security officials came to their area late last year and painted red numbers on their homes to show how many people lived there and their visa status.
“At the beginning, the local people were happy over the markings because … it would certify that only registered Afghan refugees were living in a specific premises,” said lawyer Moniza Kakar, who showed CNN the markings.
Some houses were marked with “ACC” (Afghan Citizen Card), others with “POR” (Proof of Registration) – both forms of identification issued to Afghans long before the Taliban’s return.
But then in April, the government added around 800,000 ACC holders to its removal list. And the expiry date for POR cards was set to June 30, putting another 1.35 million people at risk of deportation.
Rain had already washed away some of the red paint, then residents tried to scrub it off to avoid encounters with police, said Kakar, managing partner at Abbas and Kakar Law Offices, who helps community members navigate Pakistan’s immigration system.
“They feel fear and uncertainty about what should happen to them,” she said.
Pakistan’s policy on “illegal foreigners” is no different from that of other nations, Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told CNN.
“Individuals who are here illegally have to be dealt with according to Pakistani laws, and that includes fines, imprisonment and deportation,” she said.
Baloch told CNN on Friday that the government still hadn’t decided whether to extend POR visas that were set to expire on Sunday, and had earlier said that Pakistan was considering the implications of “all the various options.”
Many of those at risk of deportation know little of Afghanistan.
Amanullah (left) was six years old when his Afghan family sought refuge in Pakistan in the 1980s. He’s been living there for decades and now has a family of his own. (Javed Iqbal/CNN via CNN Newsource)
Amanullah was just a boy when his family sought refuge in Pakistan during the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s, an event that ultimately plunged the country into four decades of near constant conflict. Now he’s firmly settled in the Afghan community in Karachi with seven children of his own, and two grandchildren.
“We have nothing left in Afghanistan anymore,” Amanullah told CNN. “My children have grown up here and know little about their homeland.”
A member of the Mughal tribe, Amanullah sells watermelon at a fruit stall, but he said some other residents had closed their businesses for fear of being deported with no notice.
Pakistan has sheltered Afghan migrants for decades but now, amidst a surge in militant attacks on its territory, government officials say they present a security risk.
The Taliban has denied any involvement, and relations between the two countries are worsening as they trade accusations – and in some cases retaliatory strikes.
In March, as Arzo began to regain strength, her brother Ahamad’s messages turned to the threat of deportation and what that could mean for their family.
There are ways out of Pakistan for people like Arzo, Ahamad and Mahsa, but they typically involve taking risky journeys across borders, or joining lengthy waiting lists to be relocated to a third country that agrees to receive them.
Afghans without visas can’t legally work in Pakistan, and many who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have already run out of money.
Arzo and her siblings survive on handouts from a small number of supporters outside Pakistan, who are trying to raise enough money to sponsor them to move to Canada.
But it’s an expensive and time-consuming process, with no guarantee they won’t be arrested and deported while they wait.
Arzo realizes how lucky she is to be alive and says she’s willing to go anywhere she can continue her education, to become a doctor like those who saved her life.
“I really thank all the doctors from the bottom my heart,” she said.
“My message to my friends is to be patient. One day, the Taliban will leave Afghanistan, and we will be able to pursue our goals.”
But until then, women and girls live in a suffocating silence, where the Taliban have issued at least 52 new edicts since last June, tightening their control over the female population, according to the UN report.
“It should shock all of us that that there’s a country on this planet that denies girls access to education beyond sixth grade, that denies women access to most paid employment,” said Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch.
“Women can’t go to a park. They can’t walk in the sunshine; they can’t exercise; they can’t play sport,” she said. “You know, all of these things that make you feel human.”
Barr is scathing of the UN process and says it’s clear that engaging with the Taliban has not worked.
“Diplomatic engagement in terms of getting the Taliban to respect women’s rights has been a 100 per cent failure,” she said. “It’s achieved nothing. And so, it’s time now for us to be talking about other strategies.”
She said countries could bring a case against the Taliban in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), much like South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel over its military actions in Gaza, or Taliban leaders could be charged with gender persecution in the International Criminal Court (ICC).
“It (also) means diplomats and countries listening to the Afghan women’s rights defenders, who are calling for the crime of gender apartheid to be recognized under international law,” Barr added.
In his report, UN special rapporteur Bennett also backed calls for gender apartheid to be a punishable offence and predicted a dystopic future for women and girls should the world fail to act.
“Left unchecked, the Taliban’s institutionalized system of gender oppression will become more robust, as those resisting it suffer increasing violence, as memories of female role models and notions of female independence fade, and as new generations are raised and radicalized in a society unquestioning of its dehumanization and exploitation of women and girls,” he wrote.
Arzo doesn’t want a life like that for herself, her sister, or the women and girls still in Afghanistan.
She’s learning English, hopeful that one day soon she’ll be able to leave Pakistan for a safe country.
“I don’t know what the future holds, but as long as I am in Pakistan, I will continue my lessons,” she said.
“I’m determined to achieve my goals … Now I am not scared of anything.”
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
After more than 100 dolphins were found stranded off Cape Cod, Mass., the numbers had dwindled down to between 10 to 20 dolphins circling in the harbour by Saturday morning following a 12-hour rescue effort by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, a spokesperson said.
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
The Bolivian general accused of leading a failed coup was sent Saturday to a maximum-security prison as he faces charges of terrorism and starting an armed uprising.
A pocket watch that belonged to Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt was returned to his New York home this week after it was stolen decades ago and later showed up at an auction, according to the FBI and the National Park Service.
Holding a mirror steady in one hand, Arzo carefully applies pencil to her brows as she gets ready for an English lesson a short walk from her home on the outskirts of Pakistani megacity Karachi.
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.
The Bolivian general accused of leading a failed coup was sent Saturday to a maximum-security prison as he faces charges of terrorism and starting an armed uprising.
In the first U.S. presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump skimmed over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, shifted blame for the violent mob siege and declined repeatedly to state unequivocally that he will accept the results of this year's White House election.
A pocket watch that belonged to Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt was returned to his New York home this week after it was stolen decades ago and later showed up at an auction, according to the FBI and the National Park Service.
In an increasingly divisive political sphere, Becka Robbins focuses on what she knows best — books. Operating out of a tiny room in Fabulosa Books in San Francisco's Castro District, one of the oldest gay neighbourhoods in the United States, Robbins uses donations from customers to ship boxes of books across the country to groups that want them.
An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbia's Interior Ministry said. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.
Mark Cavendish appeared to be struggling with stomach and heat issues during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, putting at risk his pursuit of breaking a tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins in cycling’s biggest race.
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
A B.C. ranching company and a contractor it hired have been fined a combined total of $545,000 for causing "major habitat destruction" along two rivers in the central Interior, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Toronto police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.
One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in North York Saturday morning, paramedics say.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
It was a dream night for Braeside, Ont.'s Dean Letourneau who was selected 25th overall by the Boston Bruins in last night's NHL Draft.
The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
With two picks in the book, the Montreal Canadiens front office now gets set for a slew of picks in rounds two through seven in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The Habs' next pick was the son of former captain Saku Koivu: Aatos.
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
More than a million Lego bricks were on display and ready for play at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday.
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
More and more WestJet flights are getting cancelled due to an ongoing labour dispute between the airline and its mechanics.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Four years after he was selected in the fourth round of the WHL prospects draft by Regina, Tanner Howe went even higher, in the NHL draft.
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
The London, Ont.-based group ‘Why We March’ (WWM) is using money from an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to 'fill a void in the community.'
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
A recent inspection by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) resulted in the seizure of 99 illegal high-nicotine vapour products from a store accused of attempting to sell them to a customer under 18.
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which an officer shot at a suspect waving a replica handgun with a less-lethal weapon.
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.