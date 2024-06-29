World

    • Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people near Atlanta

    Police tape at a crime scene. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo) Police tape at a crime scene. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)
    Share
    SHARPSBURG, Ga. -

    A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.

    Deputies found two bodies in the driveway when they arrived at a home in Sharpsburg, Georgia, after receiving several 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. Another body was in the doorway of the home, the post said.

    As deputies arrived at the scene, a man ran into the home and a gunshot was heard, sheriff's officials said.

    A SWAT team arrived and secured the home, and found the body of the man, officials said.

    Sheriff's officials said they're investigating the case as a “murder-suicide.” Officials have not released names of the victims or the suspected shooter pending notification of family members.

    Additional details were not immediately available.

    Sharpsburg is about 40 miles (64 kilometres) southwest of Atlanta.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News