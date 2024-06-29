As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
At ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France a month ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a warning about the state of democracy.
It was, he said on Juno Beach, "still under threat today, … threatened by aggressors who want to redraw borders. It is threatened by demagogy, misinformation, disinformation, foreign interference.”
With Canadians poised to go to the polls in at least three provincial elections this fall, and a federal vote due next year, concerns about the strength of democracy are being raised on multiple fronts.
But is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
"From a comparative standpoint, Canada's democracy is quite robust, and it's quite strong from an institutional standpoint, in the sense that our elections are overall perceived as being fair," said Daniel Béland, director of McGill University's Institute for the Study of Canada.
"But again, it depends on what you're looking at."
Some of the most prominent concerns have emerged from allegations of foreign interference.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Trudeau of "acting against Canada's interest" for his handling of the allegations, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Trudeau had sent a message that he is "willing to accept some level of foreign interference," weakening democracy and undermining the confidence of Canadians.
Trudeau and the NDP, meanwhile, accused the Conservatives of undermining democratic institutions by trying to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus in May.
There was also an April cybersecurity attack on British Columbia government email addresses, which the province said was likely the work of a "state or state-sponsored" actor.
Premier David Eby asked Trudeau this month for access to information from Canada's spy agency to help protect the people of the province and its democratic institutions.
B.C. goes to the polls on Oct. 19, while the New Brunswick election is set for two days later and the Saskatchewan election is Oct. 28. In Nova Scotia, Premier Tim Houston has cast doubt on whether he'll stick with a fixed election date next summer, amid speculation of an early election.
In a 2023 report by democracy watchdog Freedom House, Canada scored a near-perfect 98 out of 100, losing points only for Quebec's Bill 21 that bans some government employees from wearing religious symbols, and inequalities facing Indigenous and black communities.
The German Sustainable Governance Indicators project ranked Canada's quality of democracy 10th in the world, again noting inequality with Indigenous communities as well as “cash-for-access” meetings between politicians and donors as areas of concern.
Patrick Fafard, professor of social sciences at the graduate school of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa, said while the international rankings are encouraging, it is clear there are areas that must be addressed to maintain a high-quality democracy.
Fafard said one of the most visible changes in Canadian politics is the increasing pressure on politicians to engage in "short-term, chase-the-news-cycle" partisan rhetoric, which not only corrodes public trust in government but also can be prone to misinformation.
"I think I can say quite confidently that I'm more concerned now than I would have been, say, 10 or 20 years ago," Fafard said. "There's a constant challenge that politicians are tempted to engage in sloganeering and simple solutions, but problems are complex.
"The current controversy over foreign interference is a wonderful example of that," he said.
The problem "is not one that can be solved by finger-pointing and trying to apportion blame," he said.
"It requires that politicians think in the medium to long term and ask, 'what can we do to first address the problem but also maintain the public's confidence in elections?'
"And that is a different question than, 'how can I turn this to my short-term advantage?'"
University of Toronto professor emeritus of history Robert Bothwell said angry, almost vitriolic, language in Canadian politics shouldn't be concerning. It isn't a new phenomenon, he said, and other periods have experienced even more contentious rhetoric.
"If you look back to First World War, Canadian politics were incredibly confrontational and very nasty," Bothwell said. "People accusing each other of treason, and cartoons appeared in papers that I think could reasonably be described as racist."
Fafard agreed that rhetoric and misinformation driven by populism isn't new — what is new is that it is being "co-ordinated and funded in a way that we've never ever seen before."
Such trends elsewhere — especially November's U.S. presidential election — are also influencing the Canadian political landscape, he said.
Donald Trump's bid to return to power has coincided with election denialism in the U.S. Congress.
A new report released last month by States United Action, a group that tracks election deniers, said nearly one-third of the lawmakers in the U.S. Congress supported in some way Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results or otherwise cast doubt on the reliability of elections. Several more are hoping to join them, running for election this year to the house and senate.
"It is an incredibly troubling phenomenon in the U.S. context, … where politicians are going out of their way to raise public doubt about the elections and electoral interference," Fafard said.
He noted, however, that Canada does not appear to have anywhere near the same level of cynicism about public institutions, and similar strains on democracy shouldn't appear in the short and medium term.
"In the long term, I'm not sure," Fafard said. "The more this goes on in the United States, the more influence you will have over time. But at least in the short term, I think we're somewhat insulated, at least from the extreme argument that says our elections can't be trusted."
Fafard said it is important for Canada to address "root causes" of mistrust. He said angry political rhetoric during the First World War and before the Second World War was driven by economic dislocation, and policymakers should address current economic vulnerability felt by many in the country.
Béland said while there are concerns about democracies abroad, solutions may also come from beyond Canada's borders when it comes to maintaining democracy.
He said compulsory voting in Australia was an example of the type of electoral reform that Canada could examine.
"We should look at the reforms that have been adopted in other countries to address the democratic deficit or the apparent democratic crisis, and see whether these policies are working or not," Béland said.
"And if they are working, we can look into maybe adapting some of these policies so that we should not really start from the perspective that we are unique and our problems don't exist elsewhere."
— With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
opinion Practical tips for seniors who want to supplement their retirement income
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
Ontario woman loses $1,000 deposit in cottage rental scam
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
NDP's Ashton pays back some money from Christmas trip initially billed to taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
-
Ontario woman loses $1,000 deposit in cottage rental scam
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
-
Canada's oldest age group -- centenarians -- is also its fastest-growing
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
-
Raves, weddings, and field trips: GTA residents share memories of shuttered Ontario Science Centre
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
-
Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people near Atlanta
A man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself early Saturday, sheriff's officials in Georgia said.
-
Jan. 6 shadows the 2024 campaign, but not on the debate stage. That alarms democracy advocates
In the first U.S. presidential debate, Republican Donald Trump skimmed over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol, shifted blame for the violent mob siege and declined repeatedly to state unequivocally that he will accept the results of this year's White House election.
-
Crossbow attacker wounds police officer guarding Israel's embassy in Serbia before being shot dead
An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbia's Interior Ministry said. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.
-
German far-right party re-elects its leaders after election gains, while opponents protest
The far-right Alternative for Germany re-elected its leadership duo Saturday after the party made gains in the recent European election.
-
Iran to hold runoff election with reformist Pezeshkian and hard-liner Jalili after low-turnout vote
Iran will hold a runoff presidential election pitting a little-known reformist against a hard-line former nuclear negotiator after results released Saturday showed the lowest-ever poll turnout in the Islamic Republic's history.
-
A San Francisco store is shipping LGBTQ2S+ books to states where they are banned
In an increasingly divisive political sphere, Becka Robbins focuses on what she knows best — books. Operating out of a tiny room in Fabulosa Books in San Francisco's Castro District, one of the oldest gay neighbourhoods in the United States, Robbins uses donations from customers to ship boxes of books across the country to groups that want them.
-
NDP's Ashton pays back some money from Christmas trip initially billed to taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
-
-
French-Montrealers vote in ‘historic’ election amid surge in far-right
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
-
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
-
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
-
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
NASA astronauts will stay at the space station longer for more troubleshooting of Boeing capsule
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
-
A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it
Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.
-
Canadians can soon fix their Apple products. Here's how
Has your iPhone screen cracked, or does your MacBook battery not charge like it used to? Instead of sending it in to an Apple repair centre or scheduling an appointment with a Genius Bar, Canadians will soon be able to fix their own devices at home.
-
Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
-
Alec Baldwin's case on track for trial in July as judge denies request to dismiss
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
-
'A Family Affair' unites Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a slim idea for a rom-com
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
-
opinion
opinion Practical tips for seniors who want to supplement their retirement income
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
-
WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
-
Beef farmers worry about impact of ongoing Cargill strike in Guelph, Ont.
The strike at the Cargill Dunlop meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont. has now entered its second month. We find out how farmers are coping with the disruption.
-
Canada's oldest age group -- centenarians -- is also its fastest-growing
Centenarians are the fastest growing age group in Canada, and the agency says their numbers are poised to rise almost ten times higher over the next half-century.
-
'I want it across the world': Female first responders camp sparks international interest
Camp Courage, the Halifax-based emergency services camp for female and gender-diverse youth, is attracting mentors from Canada’s west coast, and beyond.
-
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
-
Mark Cavendish struggling with stomach and heat issues during opening Tour de France stage
Mark Cavendish appeared to be struggling with stomach and heat issues during the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, putting at risk his pursuit of breaking a tie with Eddy Merckx for the most career stage wins in cycling’s biggest race.
-
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
-
Canadian PGA star promoting fire safety in new provincewide campaign
Corey Conners isn't promoting a new putter or golf brand with his newest commercial. He's lending his name and prestige to promote fire safety across Ontario.
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
-
Are car dealership employees linked to auto thefts in Canada? CTV News investigates
Data from Statistics Canada suggests that a vehicle is stolen every five minutes in the country. Now, police are investigating whether there's a connection between when and where a vehicle was last serviced, and the date it was stolen, they revealed to CTV National News.
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'Really disappointed': Painting at Winnipeg Art Gallery found to be a forgery
The Winnipeg Art Gallery- Qaumajuq recently discovered that one piece in its collection is a fake and part of a massive art forgery ring that included more than 1,500 pieces.
Six-year-old Montreal boy triumphs in Canadian math competition
Six-year-old Bruce Arthur Chang is the new grand champion of Canada in the UCMAS math competition, and says he is hoping to make a mark on the international stage.
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
This Ottawa 'fat cat' on a weight loss journey has become a TikTok star
An Ottawa cat has morphed into a TikTok star, as he's slimming down from weighing 43 pounds.
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
-
Jim Pattison Group acquires U.S. grocery chain owner Save Mart Companies
U.S. grocery chain owner the Save Mart Companies says it has been acquired by the Jim Pattison Group.
-
'It just makes me feel home': LGBTQ2S+ newcomers celebrate first Pride in Canada
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
-
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following mechanics union strike
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
-
Cyclist who allegedly punched, kicked pedestrian in the head sought by Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly punched and kicked a pedestrian in the head in North York last week.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Flames choose Zayne Parekh in first round of NHL draft
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
-
Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
-
BREAKING 19-year-old killed after shooting in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa police are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Ottawa's east end on Friday night.
-
-
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
-
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
-
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
-
French-Montrealers vote in ‘historic’ election amid surge in far-right
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Nenshi, Smith hit Ponoka Stampede in wake of UCP attack ads on new Alberta NDP leader
This year's Ponoka Stampede parade marked the first time Premier Danielle Smith and new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi attended the same event since Nenshi won his party's leadership contest nearly a week ago.
-
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
-
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
-
Timberlea, N.S., business hosts third annual Donair Summerfest
Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
Teens arrested following argument on Winnipeg Transit bus
Two teenagers were arrested by Winnipeg police early Saturday morning after an argument on a bus turned violent.
-
NDP's Ashton pays back some money from Christmas trip initially billed to taxpayers
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
-
Domestic violence resource card initiative develops in southern Saskatchewan
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
-
'It's problematic': Frustration growing as Regina city council meetings drag on, tabled items pile on
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
Police looking for missing Florida man last seen at Mount Forest hospital
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
-
Pedestrian struck by car in Prince Albert airlifted to Saskatoon
A 38-year-old man from Prince Albert is recovering in Saskatoon after being struck by a car on Friday night.
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
Two London Knights, Londoner chosen in first round of NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
-
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
-
'Unsettled' conditions Saturday, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
-
Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
-
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
-
Severe thunderstom watch issued for Simcoe Muskoka
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka.
-
Windsor Spitfires' Greentree chosen in first round of NHL Draft
Oshawa native Liam Greentree was a first round draft pick, selected 26th overall by the LA Kings.
-
Local photographer capturing canine charm at Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market
Lauren Hedges has been visiting the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market nearly every weekend for the past seven seasons. However, in recent years, her visits have not been for fresh vegetables or artisanal crafts.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
-
Jim Pattison Group acquires U.S. grocery chain owner Save Mart Companies
U.S. grocery chain owner the Save Mart Companies says it has been acquired by the Jim Pattison Group.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
-
Thunder Bay police cleared in incident where a suspect was injured by anti-riot weapon
Police in Thunder Bay have been cleared in an incident in which an officer shot at a suspect waving a replica handgun with a less-lethal weapon.
-
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
-
Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards return
The Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards have returned for the first time in four years to celebrate arts in the region.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.