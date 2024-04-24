Politics

    • Feds need 'nuanced' approach to ensure public sector doesn't lose tech talent: Anand

    Treasury Board President Anita Anand rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Treasury Board President Anita Anand rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Canada has to take a “nuanced” approach to shrinking its public service in order to protect some of its tech worker ranks.

    Anand says she does not want to see the number of cyber or procurement experts decrease in an era when their skills are crucial.

    The remarks come roughly a week after the federal government's budget revealed natural rates of attrition will see the public service's size decline by 5,000 full-time roles over the next four years.

    The public service sat at about 368,000 members at the end of March, but Anand said last week that no government ministry and agency would be left out of the process of cutting.

    Anand appeared virtually at a Microsoft event in Toronto, where she discussed the $2.4 billion in AI investments in the government's budget.

    Anand also used her appearance at the event to tease a summit in Ottawa next month with think tanks and other stakeholders to help the government develop an AI strategy for the federal public sector.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News