2024 Election Latest: Harris praises Biden’s legacy, Secret Service head grilled by lawmakers

2 Albertans accused of threatening to kill Trudeau, Freeland, Singh
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Monday at a White House celebration with the NCAA championship teams, her first appearance since President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the race.
Meanwhile, The Secret Service director is testifying before a congressional committee as calls mount for her to resign over security failures at a rally where a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
Here's the Latest:
French president wrote letter to Biden praising ‘spirit of responsibility’ that led him to leave race
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote President Joe Biden a letter praising the ‘’courage, spirit of responsibility and sense of duty’’ that led him to withdraw from the presidential race.
’’Just after we commemorated together the 80th anniversary of D-Day, I share a hope that this spirit of partnership between the two coasts of the Atlantic continues to animate the historic relations between our two countries,″ the letter reads, according to excerpts released Monday by his office.
AP survey of Democratic delegates finds early signs that Harris is consolidating support for presidential nomination
More than 700 pledged delegates have told The Associated Press or announced that they plan to support Vice President Kamala Harris at the convention, which is over one-third of the pledged delegates she needs in order to clinch the nomination.
Democratic National Committee rules most recently set 1,976 pledged delegates as the benchmark to win the nomination.
Secret Service director: Agency had been told about ‘suspicious person’ at Trump rally two to five times before shooting
In her first congressional hearing over the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle acknowledged that the agency was told about a suspicious person “somewhere between two and five times” before the shooting.
Yet, Cheatle gave no indication Monday that she intends to resign even as she said she takes “full responsibility” for any security lapses at the Pennsylvania rally. Cheatle vowed to “move heaven and earth” to ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.
Lawmakers peppered Cheatle with questions about how the gunman could get so close to the Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded and about why Trump was allowed to take the stage after local law enforcement had identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as suspicious.
Republican JD Vance to make first solo campaign appearances as Trump’s running mate
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is making his first solo appearances on the campaign trail, a day after the 2024 presidential race was thrown into upheaval as President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.
Vance, an Ohio senator, and is scheduled to hold a rally in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, on Monday afternoon, followed by a second rally Monday evening in Radford, Virginia.
Vendors outside of the Vance event in Ohio appeared for have pivoted quickly with the news of Biden dropping out. They had removed merchandise referencing Biden and added coffee mugs, t-shirts and other items that featured Vance.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper: ‘The vice presidential conversation needs to occur later’
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he had a “great” conversation Sunday with Vice President Kamala Harris about “winning this race.”
Cooper, a term-limited governor with a history of strong support for the Biden-Harris administration, is a possible contender for Harris’ running mate should she win the nomination. Asked twice if he would consider being Harris’ running mate, Cooper instead said the focus needs to be on Harris alone this week.
“The vice presidential conversation needs to occur later,” Cooper said. “I want to make sure Kamala Harris wins. I’m going to work for her all over this country and do what I can to stop Donald Trump.”
Cooper also said he had a conversation with President Joe Biden on Sunday, where he told him he “cemented his legacy among the greatest of presidents.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Harris called him after Biden’s announcement
“The vice president called me personally yesterday and called me within a couple of hours of president Biden’s announcement," Beshear said. "And that meant a lot to me, to reach out to me personally and ask for my support.”
The Democratic governor said he pledged his support to her.
“The rest of that conversation I said would stay between us,” he said.
Asked if she mentioned the No. 2 spot on the ticket, Beshear said: “I’m not going to get into any of those details, but the call was about asking for my support and I pledged it.”
Harris heading to Delaware to meet with Biden campaign staff
Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Delaware to meet with staffers of the reelection campaign that President Joe Biden gave up.
Her office says Harris will hold a “campaign engagement” in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday afternoon. Biden reelection campaign headquarters occupies space in two buildings there.
Biden endorsed Harris shortly after announcing he was leaving the presidential race. The campaign announced raising US$49.6 million in the hours after his announcement.
Harris is not yet the formal Democratic presidential nominee, but top party elected officials and donors, as well as labor unions and leading advocacy groups, have endorsed her.
Secret Service director faces storm of criticism at congressional hearing
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced a storm of bipartisan criticism at a congressional hearing Monday, with many lawmakers asking why she had not yet resigned from her job in the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
The director, who’s spent nearly three decades combined at the agency, remained defiant that she was the “right person” to lead the agency despite overseeing the “most significant operational failure” in decades.
Even so, both Republicans and Democrats pushed Cheatle on why she wasn’t more forthcoming with details about what went wrong on July 13 or how she would ensure it never happens again.
“Tell us what went wrong!” Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, yelled at Cheatle. “Tell us and don’t try to play a shell game with us.”
Harris praises Biden but doesn’t mention her own candidacy in remarks at the White House
Vice President Kamala Harris says President Joe Biden’s list of accomplishments are “unmatched in modern history.”
In her first public remarks since Biden announced he was leaving the presidential race, Harris made no comment of her own presidential candidacy.
Speaking at a Monday event with NCAA athletes on the lawn of the White House that Biden missed as he recovers from COVID-19, Harris said that Biden, in one term, got more done than many two-term presidents.
“I am firsthand witness that every day, our President Joe Biden fights for the American people,” she said. “And we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”
Senior adviser to Obama: ‘Democrats didn’t have a chance on Sunday and now they have a chance’
David Axelrod, senior adviser to President Barack Obama, said Biden’s withdrawal and his endorsement of Harris doesn’t simply erase concerns about Biden but elevates Harris as a motivating, tested national candidate who’s grown while in office.
“Democrats didn’t have a chance on Sunday and now they have a chance,” Axelrod told The Associated Press Monday. “It’s really that simple.”
“I think that it’s a different race now because she has maybe some of his liabilities and she may have some of her own,” Axelrod said. “But no one judges her as too old, or unfit in that way.”
The electoral map stays essentially the same, with Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin being the most pivotal states, he said. And within them, Harris will motivate in particular younger voters, Axelrod said.
But Harris faces the daunting task of launching a campaign and building one at the same time. “Which is hard, but it can be done,” Axelrod said.
The reaction in the Gaza Strip on Biden’s exit from the race
In the central city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, Palestinians coping with more than nine months of the devastating Israel-Hamas war say they feel indifferent about Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential election.
“We feel the United States is a partner in the assault on Gaza,” Hassan Shaqalieh told The Associated Press. “The news that matters the most to us is the end of the war.”
Biden in May presented a deal that aims to end the war in Gaza and return the Israeli hostages the Palestinian group Hamas kidnapped in their surprise attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, but Washington is Israel’s biggest political and military ally.
Hamza Fayyad who was displaced from the southern city of Khan Younis, says there has been no trust in Washington for the Palestinian people’s aspiration to a state and end to Israel’s occupation in the Palestinian territories.
“Someone bad leaves, only for someone worse to come in,” he said.
The reaction from China on Biden’s exit from the US presidential race
China’s foreign ministry on Monday said it had no comment on Biden’s exit from the presidential race, citing that “the presidential elections are the U.S.′ own affairs.”
The official Xinhua news agency, however, opined that it “once again exposed the ugly reality of U.S. politics.”
“Biden’s withdrawal once again expose the chaos and the essence of U.S. politics where partisan interests rule supreme and money drives elections,” Xinhua said in an editorial.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Harris for president
The second-term Democratic governor from one of the most-contested presidential states said in a news release Monday, “Today, I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States.”
Whitmer continued, “In Vice President Harris, Michigan voters have a presidential candidate they can can count on to focus on lowering their costs, restoring their freedoms, bringing jobs and supply chains back from overseas, and building an economy that works for working people.”
Whitmer had been mentioned as a potential Democratic presidential prospect.
“So Michigan, let’s go to work,” Whitmer said. “We cannot let Donald Trump anywhere near the White House. Let's go!”
Secret Service chief says she takes ‘full responsibility for any security lapse of our agency’ after Trump rally attack
The director of the Secret Service says the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was the agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades.
Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers Monday during a congressional hearing: “On July 13, we failed.” Cheatle says she takes full responsibility for the agency’s missteps related to the attack at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.
Prominent Democrats endorse Harris, who has no declared rival, as party rapidly coalesces around her
Additional endorsements Monday, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left a dwindling list of potential rivals to Vice President Kamala Harris as she moves to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House.
Winning the nomination is only the first item on a staggering political to-do list for her after Biden’s decision to exit the race, which she learned about on a Sunday morning call with the president. If she’s successful at locking up the nomination, she must also pick a running mate and pivot a massive political operation to boost her candidacy instead of Biden’s with just over 100 days until Election Day.
Amid calls to resign, Secret Service director to testify before congressional committee
The Secret Service director is set to testify Monday before a congressional committee as calls mount for her to resign over security failures at a rally where a 20-year-old gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
The House Oversight Committee hearing will be Director Kimberly Cheatle’s first appearance before lawmakers since the July 13 Pennsylvania rally shooting that left one spectator dead.
Lawmakers have been expressing anger over how the gunman could get so close to the Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded.
How Vice President Kamala Harris, in sweats, began launching her presidential bid
As President Joe Biden was deciding to withdraw from the race Sunday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris had multiple phone conversations with him, according to a person familiar who spoke only on background to more freely divulge details.
Harris was at the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. She was surrounded by family and staff and wore a hooded Howard University sweatshirt, workout sweats and sneakers, the person said.
She spent 10-plus hours Sunday placing calls to more than 100 party leaders, members of Congress, governors, labor leaders, and leaders of advocacy and civil rights organizations. Harris told all that she was grateful Biden endorsed her upon leaving the race but she planned to earn the Democratic presidential nomination in her own right.
The vice president also called her pastor, Amos Brown III, who, along with his wife, prayed over her.
Harris arranged lunch and dinner for assembled aides. They ate afternoon sandwiches and salad and pizza in the evening. Harris’ pizza had anchovies, which the person said is her go-to topping.
— Will Weissert
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear endorses Harris while sidestepping questions about becoming her running mate
“The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president,” Beshear said during a Monday morning appearance on MSNBC. “But she’s also kind and has empathy, which can make her a great president.”
Beshear praised Harris’ resume as a former prosecutor and says she’s ready to assume the presidency. He says he’s willing to do everything he can to support her.
Asked if he’s open to potentially joining the ticket, Beshear said he loves his job as governor. “The only way I would consider something other than this current job is if I believed I could further help my people and to help this country,” he said.
Beshear defeated Trump-endorsed Republicans to win the governorship in 2019 and to win reelection last year in his Republican-leaning state.
Sen. Joe Manchin says - again - that he’s not running for president
Speaking on Monday to CBS, the West Virginia Democrat-turned-independent said “I don’t need that in my life.”
Manchin had been the latest senator to call for Biden to exit the 2024 race before Sunday’s announcement by Biden that he would do just that.
Manchin had already mulled a late-breaking 2024 White House bid of his own but said in February after a listening tour that he didn’t want to be a “spoiler.” As a Democrat, he had often bucked his own party’s leadership.
Luxembourg Foreign Minister praises Biden’s ‘courageous and difficult decision’
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel praised President Joe Biden for his announcement that he’s ending his bid for reelection.
“It takes courage for a politician to say ‘I’m a bit old and I’m not capable of doing it anymore,’” Bettel said, describing it as a “courageous and difficult decision” by Biden.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York endorses Harris
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, endorsed Harris and called her “an unwavering champion for families, workers and justice.”
Gillibrand, who ran against Harris in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said in a statement Monday that the vice president is “incredibly well-qualified, with experience as a prosecutor, as a lawmaker, and as a leader on the world stage.”
“Now is the time to unite,” the senator said. “VP Harris has the grit and toughness to beat Donald Trump and I’m eager to join her in this fight.”
Small-dollar donations total $46.7 million for Harris
ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform, announced that it had collected $46.7 million as of 9 p.m. ET from small-dollar donations for Vice President Harris’ campaign.
The Biden campaign and affiliated groups previously had about $96 million in cash on hand. The Republican National Convention, by contrast, reported a campaign fund of $102 million in June.
Trump’s campaign quickly pivots to Harris after Biden withdraws
Donald Trump’s campaign has spent the last year and a half viciously attacking Joe Biden, ridiculing his policies, mocking his fumbles and relishing a rematch they felt they were winning.
But it has also spent weeks preparing for the possibility that he might exit the race, readying a bevy of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris that it unleashed as soon as Biden made his stunning announcement Sunday that he would step aside.
Biden soon after endorsed Harris, who was quickly winning support from Democrats to be the party’s nominee.
The shakeup less than four months before Election Day lays out new challenges for Trump’s team, which had until recently been focused on contrasting the former president’s vigor and mental acuity with Biden’s.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
A Toronto woman who allegedly took 'intimate' photos of an individual who was getting a massage has been charged with voyeurism, police say.
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'
U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
Millions of computers went offline around the world on Friday after a faulty CrowdStrike software update impacted airlines, hospitals, banks and broadcasters. Cyber experts say Canada failed in its response compared to other countries, showing it's vulnerable and ill-prepared for future attacks.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly Monday to lock up Democratic delegates behind her campaign for the White House after President Joe Biden stepped aside amid concerns from within their party that he would be unable to defeat Republican Donald Trump.
A court has convicted Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, of spreading false information about the Russian army and sentenced her to six and-a-half years in prison after a secret trial, court records and officials said Monday.
U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to end his campaign for reelection brings a new element of uncertainty for Ukraine, which is struggling to fend off Russian advances even as it worries about the future of American support.
A gunman entered a nursing home in a quiet Croatian town on Monday and opened fire, killing six people including his mother, officials said. The dead were mostly in their 80s and 90s, the prime minister said.
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
Karen Read made a brief court appearance on Monday to set dates going forward for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the news that U.S. President Joe Biden won’t run for re-election Sunday, calling Biden a 'true friend.'
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Wrestler Linda Morais is training hard to represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But when she’s away from the mat, Morais lends her voice to a growing conversation among female athletes: menstruation.
A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Cybercriminals are already capitalizing on the chaos from Friday’s massive global tech outage by promoting fake websites filled with malicious software designed to compromise unsuspecting victims.
Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend.
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
Movie stars Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett and Will Ferrell, as well as music superstars Pharrell Williams, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the celebrities expected to walk the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, a year after Hollywood strikes muted last year's event.
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
Millions of computers went offline around the world on Friday after a faulty CrowdStrike software update impacted airlines, hospitals, banks and broadcasters. Cyber experts say Canada failed in its response compared to other countries, showing it's vulnerable and ill-prepared for future attacks.
Canadian National Railway Co. has been ordered to pay $8 million in fines for environmental offences related to two 2015 train derailments.
Air Canada has lowered its 2024 earnings forecast, saying its planes have not been flying as full as anticipated this summer in part due to tough competition in international markets.
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Barcelona will raise the tourist tax for cruise passengers visiting the city for less than 12 hours, the mayor said in an interview published on Sunday.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.
After tearful and shocking testimonies on Parliament Hill, and the admission there is a safe-sport crisis in Canada, how safer are athletes from abuse and maltreatment heading into the Paris Games?
From training and competing to preparing bottles for feedings and changing diapers, some of the Olympians at the Paris Games will be balancing their roles of athletes and parents.
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
An Ottawa man says he’s been waiting nearly a year for his car to be repaired after it was damaged during a storm in August.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
An impaired "L" driver was caught zooming through Port Moody, B.C., at more than double the speed limit Monday – while also violating several of her learner's licence restrictions.
A man taken to hospital after a crash between two semi trucks in Surrey last week has died from his injuries, authorities confirmed Monday.
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
Louis March, a long-time Toronto community leader, youth mentor, and well-known anti-gun violence advocate, has died.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his 50 years in public service after he announced his intention to drop out of the 2024 election on Sunday.
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
Calgary police are investigating after a teen skateboarder was hit by a pick-up truck in the southeast community of Forest Lawn and later died from his injuries.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 'due to a personal matter.'
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says there is a link between a recent homicide in the city and a shooting at a wedding last fall that claimed the lives of two men who police said were not intended targets.
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer.
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix is resuming his duties today as archbishop of Quebec City after a Vatican-mandated investigation found no evidence tying the senior church leader to sexual misconduct allegations.
Men from Edmonton and Calgary are accused of threatening to kill some of Canada's top government leaders.
A judge has allowed a videotaped statement to be admitted as evidence in an Edmonton-area murder trial, saying at the time of the recording, the accused possessed mental competence and understood his charter rights and right to remain silent.
The Stanley Cup has arrived in the Edmonton area — as a defenceman who played for the Florida Panthers this past hockey season brought the trophy on Monday to his hometown of St. Albert.
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
A 14-year-old male died in a motorcycle crash in Murray River, P.E.I., on Saturday.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
The Manitoba government is dealing with another discovery of zebra mussels.
Some tenants of an apartment building moved back in Monday, more than a week after they say they were forced out on a few hours' notice by a new landlord who put some of their belongings on the front lawn.
A First Nation in northern Manitoba says many of its residents, including infants, elders and people with chronic health conditions, are going without basic health care because of a nursing shortage in the community.
A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.
A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
A planned flyover of downtown Moose Jaw by the Italian Air Force has been cancelled due to poor air quality and visibility Monday.
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Monday to announce new funding that aims to address the province’s labour shortage.
Haldimand OPP are seeking the public’s help to locate a teen reported missing in Hagersville.
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan and northern Alberta continue to cause issues in Saskatoon on Monday.
A funeral date has been set for Isabella Thomson – the social media starlet who compelled millions with her medical journey.
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
The Canadian National Railway Company has been fined $8 million in relation to two 2015 train derailments that caused millions of litres of crude oil to spill in northern Ontario.
Members of CUPE Local 894 who work at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie have voted in favour of a strike to back their contract demands and are scheduled to hit the picket lines July 26.
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
A Wingham restaurant that openly defied Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program, has had two of three charges against them overturned.
The London Police Service is investigating an assault that occurred over the weekend.
Fire services were busy Monday afternoon battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Church Street.
A worker at a Collingwood cemetery was stabbed Friday.
Two men robbed the Trotters Esso in Innisfil.
The Windsor Police Service has issued a warrant for a man wanted on numerous charges.
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.
Despite the City of Windsor seeing a spike in the number of tree liability complaints filed by residents last year, compared to the four years before that, administration says that does not correlate to the amount of money paid out.
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.
Protesters at the Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Victoria took down their tents Monday morning after the university issued a trespassing notice.
A crash of an Air Nootka De Havilland plane on Vancouver Island last year has reopened a debate between the Transportation Safety Board and the federal government over stall warning systems.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
To maintain a healthy ecosystem in the Beaver Mines area, Calgary Wildlife rehabilitated and released a two-year-old female beaver Monday morning.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after a dispute between two people ended with a knife attack in Sault Ste. Marie.
A 29-year-old prohibited driver is facing a long list of charges after fleeing from police when confronted on a stolen motorcycle.
A 52-year-old man has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect last week.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.