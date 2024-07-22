World

    • Artist swaps British Museum coin with fake to highlight number of foreign objects it holds

    Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. (Tim Ireland / AP Photo, File) Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015. (Tim Ireland / AP Photo, File)
    A Brazilian conceptual artist swapped a historic British coin for a fake in the British Museum to highlight the large number of foreign objects it holds.

    Ile Sartuzi said the idea came to him when he saw a museum volunteer handing visitors coins to handle.

    He asked for an English Civil War-era silver coin because "It is one of the few British things in the British Museum" and then created a diversion while he swapped it for the fake.

    Sartuzi told Reuters he deposited the original coin in the museum's collection box on the way out. The Art Newspaper first reported his act, which he recounted in a video made for his master's degree at Goldsmiths, University of London.

    The British Museum said it would inform police about the incident, which took place in June.

    "This is a disappointing and derivative act that abuses a volunteer led service aimed at giving visitors the opportunity to handle real items and engage with history," a museum spokesperson said when asked for comment.

    Sartuzi said institutions such as the British museum and France's Louvre view themselves as the "holders of the treasures of humanity. The problem is that these institutions are the basis of imperialist cultures that looted a lot of these objects from the global south and world."

    The British Museum has been under scrutiny over the way it acquired some of the artifacts it holds, with some countries asking for pieces to be returned. Examples include the Parthenon Sculptures and Nigeria's bronzes looted by British troops in 1897. It did not respond to Sartuzi's allegations.

    Sartuzi, who has exhibited in Brazil, Portugal and London, said he had sought advice from an art lawyer before swapping the coin.

    The Museum dismissed an employee a year ago and ordered a review of security after it discovered hundreds of items had been stolen from its collection or were missing.

    (Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

