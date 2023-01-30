Committee of MPs recommends that hybrid Parliament become permanent, with caveats

MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee are recommending that hybrid Parliament and the electronic voting system become permanent features of the House of Commons.

In a new report tabled on Monday, MPs say they want to see the virtual elements of proceedings that were introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic become longstanding features of the House, with some caveats.

The hybrid sitting structure allows MPs to participate virtually in debates and committee meetings, as well as vote remotely from anywhere in Canada. The use of the electronic elements has decreased as pandemic restrictions have eased, but some MPs have advocated for the option remaining open long-term.

Committee chair Liberal MP Bardish Chagger presented the report titled "Future of Hybrid Proceedings in the House of Commons" on Monday. It spans 106 pages and contains eight main recommendations.

"I hope all members take time to read this very invigorating report," Chagger said. As she was speaking, there were audio issues being experienced, connected to the screens inside the chamber.

There is not unanimity over the idea of keeping hybrid sittings, with the Conservatives coming out against the idea.

"While there have been some benefits from some aspects of hybrid Parliament, we have undoubtedly witnessed firsthand of our shortcomings with it," said Conservative MP and committee vice-chair John Nater, presenting the Conservatives' dissenting report in the House.

He said he thinks the majority of MPs in agreement with the report are going "too far, too fast" and pointed to the longstanding tradition of permanent changes to the Standing Orders—the rules that govern the House of Commons—should only be done when there is consensus.

Over the fall sitting, the committee took on this study into the future of hybrid Parliament upon a request from the government. The ask for them to look into this idea was outlined the government's motion that locked in hybrid provisions through to June 2023, pending the committee's findings.

As part of the committee's work, MPs heard from current and former parliamentarians, as well as international parliamentary officials. Then, the committee went behind closed doors to draft a report, which was finalized just prior to the holidays.

The committee is requesting a comprehensive government response to the report.

More to come.