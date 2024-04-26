Climate and Environment

    • Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history

    Cenovus logos are displayed at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Cenovus logos are displayed at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.

    The fine was handed down in provincial court this morning, and the company has 30 days to pay up.

    The 2018 spill from a flowline connector in the White Rose oilfield released about 250,000 litres of oil into the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast east of St. John's. N.L.

    The spill happened when the field was operated by Husky Energy, which merged with Cenovus in 2020.

    The company expressed its deep regret for the spill in a statement today, adding that it has shared the lessons it learned with industry partners so they can prevent a similar incident.

    Today's $2.5-million fine represents less than one tenth of one per cent of the $4.1 billion in net earnings Cenovus reported for 2023.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

