    • Billie Eilish announces 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' arena world tour

    Billie Eilish arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Billie Eilish arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    NEW YORK -

    Billie Eilish is hitting the road.

    The pop performer will embark on a worldwide arena tour this fall, kicking off in Quebec City in Canada on Sept. 29 and concluding in Dublin on July 27, 2025. She'll hit many major cities in North America in 2024 before heading to Australia and then Europe.

    Presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available Friday at billieeilish.com. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the environmental nonprofit REVERB.

    Earlier this month, Eilish announced her highly anticipated third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," will be released May 17.

    The news arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.

    "I wanna give it to you all at once," she captioned the image. "I truly could not be more proud of this album."

    Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on "Hit Me Hard and Soft." The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big "Barbie" ballad "What Was I Made For?" In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

