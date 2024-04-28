'Of course, yes': Poland latest European country with interest in Canadian LNG
The President of Poland says his country would “of course” be interested in purchasing Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) if it were available, while the Canadian federal government has said it is “not interested” in subsidizing future projects.
Andrzej Duda sat down for a wide-ranging exclusive interview with CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos during a trip to Edmonton this week.
The interview will air Sunday. Duda spoke in Polish through a translator.
When asked whether Poland would be interested in Canadian LNG, Duda said “of course, yes.”
“If Canada is ready to supply LNG to Poland, we have got our LNG terminal … right now,” he said, adding there are already plans to expand the country’s existing infrastructure.
Duda said Poland already purchases LNG from both American and Qatari companies, and it would be interested in Canadian product if it could be “bought at attractive prices.”
“In the same way it would be ready to negotiate, to talk, and to accept Canadian gas as well,” he said.
Duda is the latest European leader who has said they’d likely purchase Canadian LNG if it were available; Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also told Kapelos in an exclusive CTV’s Question Period interview last month that his country would “of course” be interested in the product.
According to Natural Resources Canada, there are eight LNG projects “in various stages of development,” with the first export facility slated to begin operations next year, with shipments destined for some Asian countries.
There has been political debate for years around whether Canada could or should plan to export to European countries, as well.
More than two years into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the issue has taken on a new sense of urgency, as many Western nations attempt to phase out the purchase of Russian oil.
Germany and Japan have also voiced interest in purchasing Canada’s LNG. But in August 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wasn’t sold on the idea of LNG exports being part of Canada’s long-term plan when it comes to becoming a reliable supplier of clean energy to Europe.
And in an interview on CTV’s Question Period last month, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the federal government is “not interested” in subsidizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including the electrification of projects currently in the works.
Duda said he discussed “energy issues” with Trudeau during the president’s most recent visit to Canada, but did not specify whether they broached the topic of LNG.
In his interview, Duda also discussed Russia’s war on Ukraine and the risk of “insatiable” Russian imperialism, his relationship with former U.S. president Donald Trump, the NATO defence spending target, and Poland’s “readiness” to host nuclear weapons should NATO expand its nuclear sharing program.
You can watch Duda’s full interview for CTV’s Question Period in the video player at the top of this article.
With files from CTV’s Question Period Senior Producer Stephanie Ha
