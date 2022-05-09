'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the House of Commons. During a debate on a private members' bill, Conservative MP Laila Goodridge rose on a point of order, flagging to Assistant Deputy Speaker Alexandra Mendes that it appeared the Liberal MP for Brampton Centre MP Shafqat Ali was participating from "a washroom."
Following this interjection, after checking with her officials, Mendes informed the House, that "a page has confirmed that there was a member that appeared to be in the washroom."
"I'd like to remind everyone that especially online we have to be very prudent on how we use our devices, and to be aware of the surroundings when you are online," Mendes said to MPs at the time, before House business carried on.
Rising on a question of privilege alleging "contempt of the House" on Monday morning, Conservative House Leader John Brassard said it didn't bring him any pleasure to do so, but he felt the need to raise the "occurrence of misconduct," as House administration indicated the incident had occurred, but there had been no follow up.
Approximately an hour and a half later, Ali appeared in the House chamber virtually from his riding, to speak to the incident.
"I want to take this opportunity to apologize sincerely and unreservedly to all members of Parliament for the unfortunate event that transpired last Friday," he said.
The incident did not occur on the public feed of the House chamber and was only visible to MPs and those who have access to the internal Zoom-like system MPs use for their hybrid proceedings.
Brassard told the House of Commons on Monday that he had spoken with MPs who witnessed the incident who said it appeared Ali entered the men's washroom inside West Block, citing the familiarity of the door hinges and coat hook.
"Based on the angle… I am informed that it appeared that the camera was mounted on the ledge or ridge on the wall just above the back of the toilet. The member of Parliament was literally using the washroom while participating in a sitting of the House of Commons, the cathedral of Canadian democracy. I can't believe I actually just said those words, madame speaker," Brassard said.
Ali has asked for the House and MPs to forgive him for his "lapse in judgment."
"I take this matter extremely seriously, and I promise never to repeat this error again."
On Friday, prior to Mendes indicating there was an MP who appeared to be in a washroom, Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader Kevin Lamoureux rose in the House to say that MPs "have to be very careful" about raising concerns like this.
He suggested that the Conservatives were using "virtual Parliament as a mechanism to embarrass people."
"The most important thing I believe, is that the member has the camera on and that they're in the room," he said.
In voicing his disproval of how Lamoureux responded, Brassard said Monday that "the room in question was a toilet stall" and what transpired constitutes "a serious breach of the rules of decorum and an affront against the dignity of the House of Commons."
"Frankly, madam speaker, we've now had two years with Zoom meetings, two years with hybrid Parliament. Surely to God, we've figured out when and where to turn our cameras on and off," Brassard said.
He's asked that the matter be referred to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee for further consideration.
Following Brassard's question of privilege, Assistant Deputy Speaker Carol Hughes, who was not present when the incident was first raised in the House on Friday, informed MPs she would have to review the matter and get back to them.
It's unclear what impact, if any, Ali's apology will have on next steps.
This is not the first time an issue has been raised about a Liberal MP conducting themselves inappropriately while participating in the hybrid House of Commons. In the last Parliament, then-Liberal MP Will Amos twice exposed himself during virtual proceedings. He said he was seeking help, and did not seek re-election in 2021.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Putin's Victory Day speech full of bluster about Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard in messages
Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed 'sexual interest' in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.
Canada
-
Weather, eased COVID-19 restrictions fuel spike in irregular Canada-U.S. migration
Warmer weather and fading fears about COVID-19 have immigration experts warning of more irregular migration at the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Top 5 things to know about the Ontario Liberals' platform
The Ontario Liberals unveiled their election campaign platform on Monday morning weeks ahead of the provincial election.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
-
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
-
Son of man killed in Westray Mine disaster remembers father 30 years later
It was 30 years ago Monday when Damian Short lost his father in the tragic Westray Mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
World
-
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
-
Macron proposes new political union for non-EU countries
France's president warned Monday that decades could pass before Ukraine joins the European Union, and proposed a new political organization to bring together countries on the continent that share EU values but are not part of the bloc.
-
Call Trump or Pence? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day's events -- former U.S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.
-
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
-
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
-
4 die as gas grenade sets off student stampede in Bolivia
A tear gas grenade set off during a university assembly in Bolivia triggered an stampede in which four students died and 50 were injured on Monday, officials said.
Politics
-
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while announcing more military support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
Health
-
U.S. baby formula supply problem is getting worse
For months stores across the U.S. have been struggling to stock enough baby formula. Manufacturers say they're producing at full capacity and making as much formula as they can, but it's still not enough to meet current demand.
-
Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson
Police said Monday that they hadn't arrested anyone over a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
A new study says that cognitive impairment due to long COVID is the equivalent of aging 20 years or losing 10 IQ points.
Sci-Tech
-
How shortwave radio is resurfacing as a tool in Ukraine
In a world of mobile phones, satellites and the internet, some old school technology is making a major comeback. The shortwave radio, used by spies for decades to send encrypted messages, is being resurrected for the war in Ukraine.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
-
TikTok plans to share advertising revenue with creators
TikTok is launching a program that will let marketers buy prime advertising spots on the top four per cent of videos, and for major creators to make money off their content.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy' savours run of super champions after host stumbles
'Jeopardy!' is on an unusual run of super champs that has seen, in just the last seven months, three contestants land in the television game show's historical list of top five winning streaks.
-
U2's Bono gives 'freedom' concert in Kyiv metro
Irish rock group U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed a 40-minute concert in a metro station in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday and praised Ukrainians fighting for their freedom from Russia.
-
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
A Massachusetts woman who accused Mario Batali of kissing and groping her while attempting to take a selfie at a Boston restaurant testified Monday that she felt confused and powerless to do anything to stop the celebrity chef.
Business
-
Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide
Wall Street is tumbling toward its lowest point in more than a year on Monday as renewed worries about China's economy pile on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
A leading energy price expert says gas prices could go up another five cents across Canada if Russia decides to intensify its assault on Ukraine or declare all-out war come Monday.
-
Russia needs to sell oil. It's running out of options
Russia has long been powered by oil and Europe's addiction to it. Now, Moscow is faced with an unprecedented challenge: If the continent bars imports of millions of barrels of crude, can it find new customers?
Lifestyle
-
Ukraine's mine-sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's famous mine-sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognize their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.
-
Apocalypse survival school in Alberta teaches 'worst-case scenario' skills
The Apocalypse Preparedness and Survival School in the Edmonton area teaches skills that will come in handy during a worst-case scenario, its founder says
-
After leak, religious rift over legal abortion on display
America's faithful are bracing -- some with cautionary joy and others with looming dread -- for the Supreme Court to potentially overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion.
Sports
-
Canadian Denis Shapovalov swears at fans amid chorus of boos at Italian Open
Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov lost his cool at the Italian Open, shouting 'shut the f—up' at fans as a chorus of boos rained down upon him.
-
Nikola Jokic captures 2nd straight NBA MVP award: AP source
With a historic season, the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
-
Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka withdraw from Italian Open
Fresh off his victory at the Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.
Autos
-
Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen was explosive at the start Sunday and used a pair of aggressive passes to get past Ferrari and current championship leader Charles Leclerc. Once out front, the reigning world champion controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third win in five races to start the season.
-
Expert analysis: Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices to jump another 5 cents
Metro Vancouver's record-high gas prices, which climbed to 222.9 cents per litre over the weekend, could jump another five cents, an expert says.
-
Uber, union reach settlement in Ontario unionization case: UFCW Canada
Uber Technologies Inc. has fought off a unionization attempt from Toronto drivers for its premium Uber Black service with a settlement it signed with the private sector union trying to represent the workers.