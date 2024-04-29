Show us the contracts: Tories want EV project details, demand union job protections

OTTAWA -

The Opposition Conservatives are demanding to see contracts related to six electric vehicle projects underway in Canada for information on what they do to protect local union jobs.

The Tories tabled a motion today at a House of Commons committee meeting, asking to view contracts and provisions that may relate to the use of foreign workers.

The Conservatives say the Liberals have failed to guarantee all jobs for the major projects will stay with Canadians.

Earlier this month, Canada's Building Trade Unions asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene, saying Canadian workers were being sidelined in favour of foreign employees at the NextStar EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

Both Trudeau and NextStar, which is owned by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, deny that is happening.

Trudeau will participate in a fireside chat this afternoon with CBTU at their annual conference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.