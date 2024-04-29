Entertainment

    • Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' hits No. 1, experiences largest streaming week ever

    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more.

    The double album has amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units, according to Luminate, the industry data and analytics company. A shocking 1.91 million of those units come from traditional album sales -- people purchasing downloads, CDs, cassettes and vinyl. Vinyl accounts for 859,000 units sold, the highest number of vinyl sales in modern history.

    It is the top-selling album of 2024, eclipsing Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter," which sold 228,000 units. (But streaming was a boon: "Cowboy Carter" hit 407,000 equivalent album units, a combination of pure album sales and on-demand streams, earned in the U.S. in its first week.)

    "The Tortured Poets Department" hit 891.34 million album streams, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

    She's broken the highest single-week mark for an album, passing Drake's 25-track "Scorpion" with 745.92 million in 2018, his 21-track "Certified Lover Boy" with 743.67 million in 2021, and her own "Midnights" in 2022 with 549.3 million streams.

    "My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," Swift wrote on X. "2.6 million are you actually serious? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News