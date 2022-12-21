Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
As Canadian workplaces continue to evolve their hybrid office approaches, members of Parliament have also been contemplating the future of the House of Commons' hybrid sitting structure.
Over the fall sitting, MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year are set to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The study was requested as part of the government's motion that locked in hybrid provisions—allowing MPs to continue to participate virtually in debates and committee meetings, as well as vote remotely from anywhere in Canada—through to June 2023, pending the committee's findings.
As part of the committee's work, MPs heard from current and former parliamentarians, as well as international parliamentary officials. Then, the committee went behind closed doors to draft a report.
Before adjourning for the holidays, the committee agreed on a final draft of the report which will be titled: "Future of Hybrid Proceedings in the House of Commons."
Opposition members have been given until midday Jan. 9 to provide the committee clerk any dissenting or supplementary opinions.
Then it will be up to committee chair Liberal MP Bardish Chagger to present the final report to the House of Commons, likely when it resumes on Jan. 30.
Ahead of that report being made public, here's a sampling of what the committee has heard from participants in the hybrid sitting hearings and whether they should stay or go, in their own words.
House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota:
Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota looks on during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
"The committee may also wish to recommend additional changes to the Standing Orders to address some of the challenges of hybrid features that we have observed—for example, matters of decorum, dress code and backgrounds when members are video conferencing or guidance on how the House should proceed when members, witnesses or interpreters face connectivity issues… There are also some big-picture questions the committee may also wish to explore. For example, should the House continue to allow remote participation for all members in any situation at any time? Should this option be available under specific circumstances that the House will define? Will these provisions apply differently in the chamber, in committees, or in other parliamentary activities?"
Government House Leader Mark Holland:
"Politics for me was a calling that I took extremely seriously. I threw myself into it with everything I had. I listened to my whip when I came in federally. I listened to my party… When I lost, because I had my thrown my entire universe into this enterprise at the expense of, unfortunately, a lot of other things that I should have taken better care of, I was in a really desperate spot… I think we have to ask a fundamental question, which is when an employee shows up, if they have the opportunity to have their needs met, if they have a good relationship with their family, these people are going to be fundamentally more productive, more creative, more resilient and less corruptible. They'll be in a much better place to serve their community... If we're going to create that place that people can come to, this place needs to be more human. It needs to be more compassionate. Hybrid isn't an answer, but I submit that it's a start."
Former Conservative MP Dona Cadman:
Dona Cadman, Conservative candidate in the riding of Surrey North and widow of late independent MP Chuck Cadman, speaks with the media during her victory party after being declared the winner in the riding in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday October 14, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
"In June 1997, my husband, Chuck, was elected MP for Surrey North. In 2004, Chuck was diagnosed with cancer, and the following months were filled with doctor appointments, surgery, chemo and drugs. Physically, it was getting harder and harder to travel back and forth from our home in B.C. to Ottawa. His last flight from Ottawa was in May 2005 after the vote that saved the government from an election. He died on July 9, 2005… Chuck would have loved to be able to participate while recovering from surgery. Mentally he was fine, but the body was suffering. You can't ignore the fact that jet lag plays a prominent role in a person's health, with multiple time zones. The thought of staying in the riding but still participating in government proceedings, wow, this sounds so good… We need more efficient government for our constituents. Let's not let tradition be an enemy of our progress."
Liberal MP Parm Bains:
"While I waited for my transplant, it was crucial that I avoid contracting viruses, like COVID-19, so that I could be operated on safely when the time came. If it had not been for the hybrid Parliament provisions, I could not have safeguarded my health and kept my commitment to represent my constituents in Parliament. Because I was able to fulfill my responsibilities virtually… I have been able to participate in all respective caucus meetings to communicate Richmond's economic and service priorities. I was able to vote on every important measure introduced in the House."
NDP MP Laurel Collins:
NDP MP Laurel Collins rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
"I was able to continue working into my ninth month of pregnancy. Not every woman wants to do that, but every woman deserves the choice… As the parent of a young infant, being allowed to work remotely when needed means that I've had the flexibility to keep working, even when we've had occasional child care challenges… The third example is when I was sick. Like many members who got COVID-19 this past year, I followed public health guidelines and isolated. I wouldn't have been able to continue working if it weren't for virtual Parliament. I participated in committees, voted and rose numerous times in the House, all while isolating…The last example I want to share is when my father passed away. I was able to fly home to visit him while he was still lucid and to keep working while remaining close by. Then, a couple of weeks later, I was grateful to be able to quickly get to the hospital when the doctor called, so that I was present when he passed… I hope you make hybrid Parliament permanent, so we can make Parliament more accessible for future members… because it's an important tool to increase participation and representation, and to make Parliament more equitable for all."
Conservative MP Rosemarie Falk:
"In discussing the hybrid Parliament, we know there are obvious discussions around work-life balance and the impact it has on the abilities of MPs to perform to their fullest in their job. I am a mother of four young children. I had my most recent child five months ago, and I would propose, even, that hybrid Parliament has its own challenges that we've all endeavoured... There's an expectation that members of Parliament are fully engaged in parliamentary work, which I absolutely agree we need to be in order to be successful for our constituents. When you're home in the riding, there are other priorities and responsibilities that are competing for your time… I would say that in reality, that's actually to the detriment of our executing our parliamentary responsibilities… I just want to get in one more quick comment. I think we have to be careful as parliamentarians about setting a precedent of working while we're sick."
Bloc Quebecois MP Andreanne Larouche:
Bloc MP Andreanne Larouche rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday March 9, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
"It's hard to hold government accountable in a hybrid Parliament where ministers can easily cut and run. It's easier to represent our constituents, and we're proud to do it, when all MPs are physically in the parliamentary precinct. The informal meetings and follow-ups we're able to have in person between colleagues on Parliament Hill clearly show that. I know networking is a challenge for women. They easily become isolated when they have kids, and that hurts their chances of promotion… The lack of resources on Parliament Hill for women MPs with young children can certainly make things harder… Parliament should improve its practices."
NDP MP Carol Hughes:
"If I'm going to be away from Ottawa, I have to let my whip's office know and I have to get permission. I would tend to think that, as we move forward, this is probably happening as well. We are required to be here, unless we have permission from the whip to be away for special reasons… I think, for special circumstances, it is the responsibility of each party to have those prescribed guidelines… I think there is a huge role for the hybrid Parliament to play. We are in that technology world now, and I don't think that anybody is... Hopefully, nobody is abusing it. I think that everybody who can be here is here unless they have special circumstances. I know that every party has been using it even though they can be here right now."
Liberal MP Jean Yip:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen lead new Liberal Member of Parliament Jean Yip into the House of Commons before Question Period, Monday, January 29, 2018 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
"My late husband, Arnold Chan, was the previous member of Parliament for Scarborough—Agincourt. He became ill while in office with nasopharyngeal cancer, more commonly known as head and neck cancer. Arnold passed away five years ago. Exhausting as it was, Arnold travelled back and forth… Arnold was committed to upholding his parliamentary duties in Ottawa right to the end. This meant he had to be there in person. Even though it compromised his health, Arnold pushed himself. He did not want to let his constituents or his colleagues down…. As a result, I had to split my time with an increasingly terminally ill husband in Ottawa and my three boys at home. It was the worst time of my life. My children were losing their father, and I was losing my best friend and husband… Having the virtual option would have helped him manage his health, and given him more time with his family. Time is so precious, and it never can be regained."
Bloc Quebecois MP Marie-Helene Gaudreau:
"I must tell you that last year I used the hybrid mode out of concern for my daughter… because she needed special care. I was with her for a week. I had to be in Parliament, but the Zoom application was a perfect tool as it allowed me to work in virtual mode… If there had not been a hybrid Parliament, I would not have been able to be at my child's bedside… and today I am grateful for that. That being said, I don't want to live with regrets. I tell myself that we are capable of finding a solution with respectable and suitable means for the 26 weeks of parliamentary sittings. I would hope that we will become aware of the availability of our resources."
Conservative MP Tom Kmiec:
Conservative member of Parliament Tom Kmiec rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
"I believe a hybrid Parliament will nullify that distinction between a constituency week and a sessional week, which is when you're supposed to be here doing the work of a parliamentarian… Why do we have constituency weeks if we're going to have a hybrid Parliament model? Why don't we then sit longer? There is no distinction between the two things. If I can do a Zoom meeting on a Sunday just to keep doing my work, that takes away the Sunday as a family day, essentially… There is no work-life balance possible, I don't believe, in a hybrid Parliament setting."
Acting CEO of the Translation Bureau, Matthew Ball:
An empty translation booth is seen during a news conference in the Parliamentary precinct, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
"Since the health and safety of interpreters are the Translation Bureau's priority, we have taken measures to protect our interpreters from the consequences of virtual meetings with the help of the House Administration and our other partners. For example, speaking during a virtual meeting without using an appropriate microphone increases the risk of sound issues, which can force our interpreters to interrupt their services… With regard to capacity, there is a shortage of interpreters, not just in Canada, but around the world… While in-person meetings afford better interpretation conditions, we know that virtual and hybrid meetings will remain a reality. Which is why, with the help of our partners in Canada and abroad, we will continue gathering reliable data, seeking innovative solutions and developing new interpreters so we can meet the needs of the House should it decide to continue with virtual and hybrid meetings."
House of Commons of the United Kingdom official Matthew Hamlyn:
A Union Jack flag flies on top of Parliament during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill in London, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
"In the U.K. House of Commons, we finished all remote participation by members in July 2021. We finished remote participation by members in committee meetings at the same time. The House of Lords has continued with remote proceedings by a small number of members on health or disability grounds, but that is a very small number, in the very low double figures. Select committees have continued, as I say, with in-person sittings since then, but we've noticed a significant increase in the numbers of witnesses appearing remotely at panels like this. That's, I think, a very significant legacy of our COVID-19 period… It's been easier to pull together panels from a different part of the country or over the world at shorter notice. It's also made it easier for witnesses to appear without having to come all the way to London to appear in person. That's probably increased the range of the kinds of people who are giving evidence to committees. That's a bonus."
Clerk and Chief Executive of the Scottish Parliament David McGill:
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, visit the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)
"I think it's highly likely that we will retain hybrid facilities into the longer term… Just before the last election… we had several women who stood down and were critical of the fact that they were finding it very difficult to balance their responsibilities of caring for young families with those of being a parliamentarian. That weighed very heavily on the committee's thinking when it was balancing the evidence it heard. It was also very persuaded by societal developments and wanted Parliament to keep pace with those, rather than reverting to where it was before. That was all in the context of a very strong view… that parliamentary scrutiny is better served when people come physically together, so there's a balancing act that the committee struck, but we're certainly putting ourselves on a path to being a permanent hybrid Parliament."
Welsh Parliament Director of Senedd Business Siwan Davies:
King Charles III, background, speaks with Camilla the Queen Consort at his side, after receiving a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Cardiff, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)
"We've had a review by one of our committees of future virtual participation. The views were in support, but in terms of the pros and the cons, the pros were in relation to the accessibility and the inclusivity of virtual proceedings, particularly around diversity of witnesses and also future diversity of parliamentary candidates; being family-friendly in terms of balance with caring responsibilities of members; better use of time in constituencies; and a cost benefit in terms of savings on travel and reducing the carbon footprint. The downsides of virtual participation were found to be some aspects of the quality of debate, particularly around the ability to scrutinize legislation and ministers in committees on a virtual basis, and also a debate around whether ministers should have the right to attend virtually or if they should be required to attend in physical form. We hope that we have a new way of working here that is the best of both worlds. It retains the advantages of a virtual environment but also brings with it some of the advantages of the physical way of proceeding."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Estranged daughters of condo gunman say he was 'abusive husband and father'
The gunman in a Toronto-area condo shooting rampage was a "controlling and abusive husband and father" who was estranged from his children, his three daughters say in a statement.
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
N.L. man making 3,000-kilometre journey home for Christmas by car after WestJet flight snafu
A Newfoundland man was barrelling home Wednesday in a rented Toyota Corolla after his WestJet flight from Toronto to St. John's was cancelled three days ago.
Cold air spreading across country will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Police make 51 arrests, recover 215 stolen vehicles in investigation into organized GTA crime ring
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area have arrested 51 people and recovered more than 215 stolen vehicles, worth approximately $17 million, after a months-long investigation into an organized vehicle crime ring.
Canada
-
These are the food items that saw the biggest price increases in November
There are multiple food items that increased the most in price in November, with edible oil, tea, and coffee prices seeing the steepest jumps.
-
Why Canada's population grew faster in 2022 than it has in decades
As 2022 draws to a close, Canada's population has already grown more than in any other year since Confederation.
-
Funeral held for young Montreal hit-and-run victim as family, Ukrainian community and strangers grieve
A funeral was held at a Ukrainian church in Montreal on Wednesday morning for 7-year- old Mariia Legenkovska, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Dec. 13.
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
'It's unimaginable': Ont. family mourning death of student at Dalhousie says they didn't know of meningitis case
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
-
Cold air spreading across country will bring messy weather to Ontario, Quebec; heading for Atlantic Canada
Freezing rain, extreme cold and blowing snow are expected in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada this weekend during the busiest travel period of the year.
World
-
Migrants at U.S.-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday, camping outside or packing into shelters as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.
-
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana's state media.
-
GOP hardliners ratchet up demands amid calls for unity behind McCarthy's speakership bid
The GOP fight for House speaker intensified on Monday with a group of incoming chairmen demanding that their party fall in line behind House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy -- and his conservative critics pushing back.
-
Russian military to reach 1.5M; Putin vows to win in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the fighting in Ukraine as a 'tragedy' but vowed to pursue his campaign there until its goals are reached, while his defence chief on Wednesday announced a plan to increase Russia's military from 1 million personnel to 1.5 million.
-
Zelenskyy in U.S. to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and an address to Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders.
-
Norway's aging king discharged from the hospital
Norway's King Harald V was discharged Wednesday from an Oslo hospital where he had received treatment with intravenous antibiotics for an infection.
Politics
-
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
Health
-
Don't get drunk: U.K. govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
-
Nine-month-old N.B. baby tested positive for RSV after death, godmother says
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
'It's unimaginable': Ont. family mourning death of student at Dalhousie says they didn't know of meningitis case
Speaking from his home in Kemptville, Ont., Mike Gaynor says his family is in turmoil, after his 18-year-old daughter, Maria, died of meningitis B last week.
Sci-Tech
-
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
-
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
-
U.S. Congress moves to ban TikTok from government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a government spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
-
Quebec City wants 'The White Lotus' series to be filmed in the provincial capital
The provincial capital could be the location for the next season of the popular HBO Max series The White Lotus. Destination Québec cité is in charm mode with the producers to make Quebec City the next locale for the show.
Business
-
Inflation rate falls slightly in November even as grocery, shelter costs rise rapidly
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November, but that's little relief for Canadians who are facing rapidly rising grocery and shelter costs.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher
Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally as gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
-
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried consents to extradition to the U.S.
Sam Bankman-Fried left a Bahamas correctional facility and arrived in court on Wednesday morning, a source said, a day after the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange signed papers paving the way for his extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges.
Lifestyle
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sports
-
NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dead at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored 'The Immaculate Reception,' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
-
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
-
Mets swoop in overnight, snatch Correa for US$315M: reports
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is proposing Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.