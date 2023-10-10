Politics

    • Canadian government called on to send evacuation flights for citizens in Israel

    Canada's Official Opposition Conservatives are calling for the federal government to immediately send evacuation flights to bring home Canadian citizens stranded in Israel.

    Now into its fourth day, the fighting sparked by Canadian-designated terrorist group Hamas' incursion into Israel and Israeli reprisal strikes has killed and stranded thousands, including Canadian citizens.

    Canadian travellers in Israel have told CTV News that they're unable to find a way home, amid airline cancellations and challenges receiving assistance from the embassy despite Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly's assertion that consular capacity has been increased.

    "I was expecting that they would arrange some kind of exit for us as soon as possible, before things start to get worse again," said Canadian Mike Safi, speaking with CTV News Channel from a hotel in Jerusalem, about Canada's response, while noting the airlifting efforts other nations have undertaken for their citizens. 

    According to Joly, since this Israel-Gaza war began, 2,500 Canadians are registered with the embassy in Israel, including 500 in Gaza and the West Bank.

    "More than 72 hours after the horrific invasion and terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, the Government of Canada is still failing to provide timely assistance to Canadians seeking help to leave the country," said Conservative MP and foreign affairs critic Michael Chong in a statement.

    He said despite Joly's assurances, MPs are hearing many stories of Canadians whose calls and emails for help are being left unresolved, while other countries such as Poland and Brazil have sent aircraft to evacuate their citizens.

    "Canada has not. The government has failed to learn the lesson from the fall of Kabul in August 2021," Chong said, calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "immediately order the dispatch of aircraft to evacuate Canadians wanting to leave Israel."

    The federal NDP has yet to call specifically for Canadian evacuation flights, but in a statement over the weekend pushed for Canada "to do everything in its power to ensure the protection of civilians and respect for international law."

    CTV News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment on potential further assistance, including evacuation flights.

    In an email to CTV News, the Department of National Defence confirmed that all Canadian Armed Forces members contributing to multinational missions in the region are "safe and accounted for."

    "Canadian government officials in Israel are in contact with local authorities to confirm and gather additional information and are working around the clock to provide emergency consular assistance to Canadians in these difficult times," said spokesperson Andrée-Anne Poulin.

    "The Government of Canada will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we are in touch with our international partners to restore peace and security in the region."

    With files from CTV News' Megan DeLaire and Daniel Otis

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News