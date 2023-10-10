Are you a Canadian trying to return home from Israel, Gaza or the West Bank? Let us know

Canadian travellers in Israel amid deadly fighting that began over the weekend say they are unable to get home, after airlines including Air Canada temporarily cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday amid fears of potential rocket attacks.

Many say reaching the Canadian Embassy over the Thanksgiving weekend proved difficult, and that even now, responses from the embassy contain little or no information that is useful to them.

Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip launched a surprise incursion into Israel on Saturday, taking at least 150 people hostage. At least 1,600 have died following reprisal strikes from Israel, including 900 in Israel and 704 in Gaza and the West Bank, according to authorities on each side.

Among the dead are two Canadians who'd been attending a desert music festival in Israel, and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told CTV News on Monday that at least three Canadians are reported missing.

According to Joly, 2,500 Canadians are registered with the embassy in Israel, including 500 in Gaza and the West Bank. Canada also has a consular office in Ramallah, the West Bank's de facto administrative capital. Joly says Canada has increased capacity at the embassies in neighbouring Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan to assist in the crisis.

– With files from Daniel Otis