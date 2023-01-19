Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
The Canadian government has agreed to bring home six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Most of the Canadians have been detained in camps operated by Kurdish authorities since the fall of the Islamic State in 2019.
Greenspon had argued that their detention is a breach of their constitutional rights. He says the repatriation agreement does not include four men who are also applicants.
“This is terrific news for the families and most importantly for the women and children who are detained,” he said.
Greenspon says he received the signed confidential agreement with Global Affairs Canada on Thursday morning. The agreement calls for the return of the Canadians within a “mutually agreed upon timeframe,” but Greenspon did not provide further details.
The cases of four men remain before the court.
In December, Greenspon and fellow lawyer Barbara Jackman argued in federal court that allowing Canadians to languish in these camps and prisons was a violation of their constitutional right to “life, liberty and security of person” under Section 7 of the Charter.
Meanwhile, federal lawyers have argued Canada does not have a duty to repatriate because it does not have a diplomatic presence in Syria. The most recent report by Human Rights Watch, published last December, estimates that more than 40,000 foreigners, mostly children, remain in the camps. They are subjected to Turkish artillery strikes, disease and violent attacks by Islamic extremists.
Justice Henry Brown is currently weighing the evidence following four days of hearings, including one in-camera session last Friday, which included top secret information from the Canadian Forces.
Other than the 19 women and children covered by this agreement, there may be two dozen more Canadians in camps and prisons in Syria. Most are children - but there are at least four men among the detainees. The government suspects the detainees may have ties to ISIS, but has not presented any evidence. Greenspon says they should all be brought back to Canada.
“The prime minister has famously said a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian. These are Canadian men, women and children… none of them have been charged with any offences. They're being unlawfully detained in detention camps and prisons for years. And our position always was that it's the responsibility of the Canadian government to bring them home.”
Since 2021, three other Canadian women and four children have been repatriated. The women have either been charged with criminal offences or put on a peace bond and monitored by authorities since their return.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Opinion
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
Canada to repatriate 6 women, 13 children detained in Syria: sources
